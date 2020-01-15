advertisement

The original screenplay race is losing Quentin Tarantinos. Updated on 1/13/20.

Quentin Tarantino has the upper hand in the Best Original script race. The upswing began with the optimistic reception of Tarantino’s ninth feature film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in Cannes, a 1969 Los Angeles fable influenced by Charles Manson with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The author struck another original creation out of the park that had both strong reviews and worldwide box office earnings ($ 329.4 million).

This brought Tarantino his sixth Oscar nomination and brought the winner of the Globe and Critics Choice script his third win in the original script (after “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained”).

The authoring industry often rewards international authors such as Bong Joon Ho, who received his first Oscar nominations for the Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” (neon) infiltrated the breathtaking modern house of a rich family on a hillside. Inevitably hell breaks loose. The current film is not only the first Korean film to be nominated for an Oscar, it also received five other important nominations for direction, image, original script, production design and editing.

New York author Noah Baumbach, who received an Oscar nomination for “The Squid and the Whale”, is back with another semi-autobiographical film released at the Fall festivals: “Marriage Story “. His most accessible film to date is played by the collaborators Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as director and actress, who are in one piece. The show business film is fun and moving, a winning combination.

Author-director Rian Johnson loves to play with genres from Noir “Brick” to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, and this time he has rewarded Agatha Christie with finesse and the extensive ensemble comedy “Knives Out” , Authors appreciate the homage.

The 1917 World War I film, co-written by directors Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, was inspired by stories Mendes heard about his grandfather that never let go of him. The ticking timeline follows two young British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) over enemy lines to deliver an urgent message that could save a battalion of 1,600 men from an impending ambush.

As always, competitors are listed in alphabetical order. No film is considered a leader until I see it.

Leader:

“Marriage story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Candidate:

“1917”

“Knife out”

