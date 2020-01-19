advertisement

As always, the period rules the day in costume design, from Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to Todd Phillips’ “Joker”. Updated on 1/18/20

This season’s contemporary costumes range from Hollywood counterculture to mob fashion to DC’s legendary comic book villain, the reinvention of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved characters and chic fashion statements in war-torn Nazi Germany.

For Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Arianne Phillips created contrasting iconic looks (around 1969) for Leonardo DiCaprio’s actor, Brad Pitt’s robust stunt man and Margot Robbie’s angel Sharon Tate. There are turtleneck sweaters and leather for DiCaprio, Hawaiian shirt and jeans for Pitt as well as yellow hot pants and go-go boots for Robbie, among other things vintage looks.

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros.

The three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell worked less flamboyantly with co-designer Christopher Peterson on Martin Scorsese’s Mobster epic “The Irishman”. For Robert De Niro’s mob hitman Frank Sheeran, Al Pacino’s Teamsters leader, they exhibited differently, Jimmy Hoffa and Joe Pesci’s crime boss Russell Bufalino. But unlike “Goodfellas”, these gangsters don’t try to be conspicuous. Although Hoffa had a working class, he still demanded respect.

In Todd Phillips’ $ 1 billion blockbuster “Joker,” two-time Oscar winner Mark Bridges transformed Joaquin Phoenix’s childish Arthur Fleck into Gotham City’s hero with an inside-out approach. While Fleck’s wardrobe is common, his joker outfit turns into an explosion of rust, green, and gold.

Fox Searchlight

In Greta Gerwig’s nonlinear reinterpretation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women”, Oscar winner Jacqueline Durran decided to distinguish the bohemian Jo March (Saorsie Ronan) from her sisters (Emma Watsons Meg, Eliza Scanlen’s Beth and Florence Pughs Amy) as Children and adults. Jo also makes a striking, androgynous figure. Jo switched to male clothing, which corresponded to her more comfortable, masculine nature. Gerwig and Durran even came up with the radical idea of ​​dressing Jo and her best friend Laurie (Timothée Chalamet) together. Much of the inspiration came from Winslow Homer’s paintings (especially the hat from “High Tide”).

For Taika Waitiki’s anti-hate comedy “Jojo Rabbit”, which the 10-year-old Nazi fanatic (Roman Griffin Davis) tells from a bird’s eye view, Mayes Rubeo has covered wardrobes with bright colors, especially for Jojo’s chic single mother (Scarlett Johansson) , Inspired by Italian styles, she gave her stylish patterns, brisk hats and, most strikingly, striking shoes, playful butterfly accents.

The last five participants are listed in alphabetical order. No film is considered a pioneer until we have seen it.

leader

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

candidate

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little woman”

