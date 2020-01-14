advertisement

Greta Gerwig will face Taika Waititi in this category. Updated on 1/13/20.

As always, the crowded category of the adapted screenplay ranges from novels and plays to magazine articles and source material. Changes to late inning eligibility can result in some originals being adjusted and vice versa.

The New Zealand transplant Christine Leunens wrote the award-winning Hitler youth novel “Caging Skies” from 2004, which was converted into a New Zealand hit in 2017, and now Taika Waititi’s black satire “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight) won the Toronto People’s Choice Award International Film Festival. This light-hearted but serious fable is played by Roman Griffin Davis as a lonely young Nazi enthusiast whose imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi) fights for supremacy with a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) behind his activist mother (Scarlett Johansson) Wall is hidden in his house.

advertisement

Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) adapted “Little Women” (Sony), the classic by Louisa May Alcott about a mother (Laura Dern) with limited resources to raise four daughters while her husband is at war. Also nominated for the landing was Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan, who resumes Gerwig as idiosyncratic writer Jo, while Florence Pugh steals the show as Amy.

connected

connected

Among the scripts that have been adapted from novels is Martin Scorsese’s expansive gangster saga “The Irishman”, which was adapted from Oscar winner Steve Zaillian (“Schindler’s List”) from Charles Brandt’s “I Heard You Paint Houses”. Robert De Niro plays Sheeran. “The Irishman” marks Zaillian’s fifth Oscar nomination: he nodded (with Jay Cocks and Kenneth Lonergan) for Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York” and won the Oscar for “Schindler’s List”.

After the unlikely win of the Golden Lion in Venice, Todd Phillips’ controversial “Joker” delighted the audience, but shared the critics in Toronto before he achieved great success at the box office. Written by Phillips (who shared a 2004 nomination for “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America” ​​for “Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”) and Scott Silver (who shared a nomination for “The Fighter”) this myth from DC a painful course of frail clown and aspiring stand-up comic (Joaquin Phoenix), which desperately seeks attention and eventually gains strength through acts of violence.

Never underestimate Anthony McCarten. He is the Oscar whisperer: Three Oscar winners based on his screenplays “The Theory of Everything”, “Darkest Hour” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” have received a total of 16 Oscar nominations. So it shouldn’t be a shock if his last concert at the autumn festivals played well. “The Two Popes” is a two-handed game that he created from his unproduced piece and played for Netflix, with Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis and Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict. Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles (“City of God” and “The Enduring Gardener”), nominated by an Oscar, provides an exciting sparring while the two men discuss the future of the Catholic Church.

The Oscar candidates are listed below in alphabetical order. No film is considered a leader until I see it.

Leader:

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little woman”

Candidate:

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement