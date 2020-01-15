advertisement

The Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio meets the long overdue Joaquin Phoenix and the up-and-coming star Adam Driver. Updated on 1/15/20

The Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”) competes in the competitive environment of the best actors against the rising star Adam Driver and the long overdue veterans Antonio Banderas and Joaquin Phoenix.

The driver’s strong performances in “The Report” and “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” substantiate his first chance for an Oscar for best actor with Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” (November 6, Netflix), which delighted at the autumn festival and he and Scarlett Johansson play a couple who are dealing with a divorce.

advertisement

The Spanish Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar (“All About My Mother”) presented his auto-fiction “Pain & Glory” (Sony Pictures Classics) in Cannes with the regular Muse Banderas as an aging filmmaker who looks back on his life. Banderas gives a moving, intimate performance like he has never done before. His win as Best Actor in Cannes marked a strong start on the way to his first Oscar nomination. Critics supported him, but he missed SAG and BAFTA nods.

connected

connected

Sony

In Cannes, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (July 16, Sony) started with DiCaprio, who performed well in 1969 as a fading western star and was making a comeback. Globe winner Brad Pitt as his loyal buddy and stunt double shares almost as much screen time, but is the front runner for supporting actors. Tarantino has a strong success story with Oscar. DiCaprio was nominated, but lost the musical / comedy globe to Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) and Critics Choice to Phoenix (“Joker”).

Warner Bros. debuted with Todd Phillips’ “Joker” in Venice, where he won the Golden Lion. The DC origin myth plays Globe and Critics Choice winner Phoenix as a frail, mentally ill Gothamite who desperately seeks attention as a stand-up comic and finds it with violence. Phoenix has earned raves and several nominations including SAG. With his fourth nomination, he is overdue for a win.

Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes” (Netflix) is a verbal sparring game between Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and his successor, Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce), written by Oscar regular Anthony McCarten, Tellurid and Toronto. Pryce received both BAFTA and Globe nominations, while Hopkins scored with the Globes, BAFTAs and Critics Choice Awards. There was no SAG nod.

As usual, competitors are listed in alphabetical order. Nobody is considered a leader if I haven’t seen the film.

Leader:

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Candidate:

Antonio Banderas (“Pain & Fame”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement