ABC News – Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

The “uncertain” creator and star Issa Rae and the “Star Trek” actor John Cho were selected by the academy to announce the candidates. Here the live stream was streamed, which started at 5:18 a.m. (CET) / 8:18 a.m. (CET).

The top-class award show, which takes place on Sunday, February 9th on ABC, will be without hosts for the second year in a row.

With outstanding films such as “Marriage Story”, “The Irishman”, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, “1917” and “The Farewell”, nominations for the 2020 Oscars were expected.

best picture

“Ford v. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “parasite”

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Costume design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

cut

“Ford V. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

original score

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Animated short film

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

Live action short film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbor”

“Saria”

“A sister”

sound mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original Song

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – “Toy Story 4”

“I will love myself again” – “Rocketman”

“I stand with you” – “breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Get up” – “Harriet”

International feature film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honey Country”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite”

Documentary short

“In absence”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone when you’re a girl”

“Life overtakes me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

documentary

“American factory”

“The cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country”

product design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Parasite”

cinematography

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Animated feature film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Make-up and hair styling

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Custom screenplay

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Steve Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”

Original script

“Knife out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

