advertisement

This year’s nominees, from a gorgeous animal-binding story to a tragic story of dementia, are far from being influential tears regarding family life.

While the lack of women nominated for Best Director at this year’s Academy Awards has frustrated many people, the nominees for the best animated short film offer a welcome alternative: three of the five were staged by women, and a fourth was a woman nominated among the producers. This is not the only way to differentiate this year’s nominees from more prominent categories. The nominees come from different countries and use a variety of animation styles and sensitivities that cannot be compared to those of the best animated film applicants, all of which have been released by major studios.

However, the shorts have a striking overlap of thematic concerns. While their lengths range from just under seven minutes to just over 16, they all focus on complex family ties and their intimate emotional impact on a small number of characters. The tones range from happy to dark and tragic, but all of them build on profound moments to bring tears to the audience. And while two well-known nominees stand out as leaders, they all offer satisfactory experiences on their own terms.

advertisement

connected

connected

Here is a list of Oscar-animated shorts that were rated the worst to the best. Stay tuned to learn more about the other short film categories.

5. “Hair Love” (Matthew A. Cherry)

Sony Pictures animation

The most optimistic entry among this year’s nominees is this mostly dialog-free look at a young black girl whose father helps her through the thorny process of figuring out her hairstyle, which follows a relatively easy path. The Sony Pictures short film, which was shown in cinemas last year before “Angry Birds 2”, started as a Kickstarter campaign and later led to a children’s book adaptation. The title refers to a YouTube channel that is hosted by the child’s mother and contains instructions for various tricky hairstyles. While her father initially has concerns about helping, the opportunity offers the couple a sweet moment of connection, undermined by a disturbing revelation in the film’s closing moments. Some black women have expressed concerns that the short film portrays stereotypes associated with black women and their hair. However, “Hair Love” has a lot of industry support – Cherry is an executive at Jordan Peele’s MonkeyPaw Productions – and the soft crowd-leasing quality of the shorts could upset the category.

4. “Kitbull” (Rosana Sullivan)

Pixar / YouTube

“Kitbull” was produced as part of Pixar’s SparkShorts program, which funds independent shorts from young Pixar artists, and provides the category with the mandatory “cute animals” story. It just happens that this is an exceptionally good product that appeals to cat and dog lovers alike. Another wordless entry, “Kitbull,” finds a stray kitten trying to survive a stormy night in a pile of garbage when it encounters a pit bull that is exposed to abusive owners. The animals are cautious and even warlike against each other until they realize that they have a better chance of improving their living conditions by uniting. This leads to an exciting team that brings the heart-warming moments to a close. From a narrative point of view, “Kitbull” does not break new rules, but the 2D animation style manages to transform the repulsive contrast of the tiny cat to the giant canine tooth into an attractive vignette that attracts opposites. It’s not a front runner, but if there were an Oscar for the loveliest nominee, “Kitbull” would see a landslide victory.

3. “Sister” (Siqi Song)

The outwardly most personal candidate in this category is another compelling story of broken family ties, in this case one associated with more general historical concerns. While Nanfu Wang’s documentary “One Child Nation” was not nominated in the non-fiction category, the reverberation of China’s one-child policy (which lasted from 1979 to 2015) appears in this mini-memoir. The short film is about a fictional man who remembers his experiences with his younger, restless younger sister to reveal in the last moments that she never existed: his parents had to terminate their pregnancy during childhood. The playful black and white memories that led to this unveiling all come from the way he imagined a sibling over the years. The colorful graphics indicate the frayed pages of an old family album or 16 mm home videos, which promotes the intimacy of the presentation and enhances the emotional impact when the entire scope of the project comes into focus. “Sister” is not quite as demanding as some of the other nominees, but its connection to history means that it would not be a total surprise winner in this very strong category.

2. “Daughter” (Daria Kashcheeva)

The Moscow-born filmmaker Kashcheeva produced her atmospheric stop-motion drama as a graduation film for the FAMU film school in Prague. The wordless 15-minute story follows a woman trying to reconnect to her estranged father on his hospital bed as she stumbles through old memories of her childhood. In the flashback, the girl encounters a dead bird and tries to show it to his father, who ignores her. Years later, this memory manifests itself in the hospital room with moving, magical results that give it a degree of closure when she faces her father’s impending death. The 2-D animation has a foggy, Gothic quality, which is located between the possibilities of nightmare and awe of the picture book, which is largely thanks to the innovative way in which Kashcheeva combines different animation methods. Her paper mache figures have an eerie, warped quality, as if floating in distant memory banks, while the stop motion is driven by a nervous, hand-held style that gives the fantastic setting an unusual level of realism. Although the meandering plot is almost monotonous in the end, Kashcheeva’s ability to turn a familiar template into powerful abstract moments means that “daughter” has a good chance of winning many voters – it is one of the two most likely winners.

1. “Memorable” (Bruno Collet)

The undisputed leader in the category, the visually complex character study by French director Collet, revolves around a painter who suffers from Alzheimer’s and slowly loses contact with his surroundings. Inspired by the experience of the painter William Utermohlen, the short film follows the gradual separation of the man from his surroundings, while his entire universe – including his own body – turns into a complex network of painterly pollution, while his lifelong romance changes into a vanishing palette. Produced with a sophisticated mix of stop-motion puppet show and visual effects, the short film feels intimate and puzzling at the same time, lost in the dim contours of its senile motif. “Memorable” is certainly the most depressing candidate and the one who best synthesizes the many art forms that animation offers. It is a real visual art project that is permeated with humanity and never loses contact with one side of this equation. It’s also one of two longer nominees (after 12 minutes it’s right behind “Daughter”) and never wastes a frame.

ShortsTV will release the 2020 Oscar-nominated short films on more than 500 screens in the United States on January 31, 2020.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement