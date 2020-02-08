advertisement

According to the International Olympic Hockey Federation (FIH) schedule for next year’s Olympic Games, both Indian teams will open their campaigns on the first day of hockey competitions.

India will face No. 1 seed Australia, Spain (July 28) on July 26 after defending champions Argentina (July 30) and Japan’s Apollo 31 (July 31) in New Zealand, after eight-time men’s champions. The women’s team, also included in Group A, will close out the horns with Germany on July 27, before the match against Britain (July 29), Ireland (July 31) and South Africa (August 1).

The men’s and women’s gold medals will be held on August 6 and 7 respectively, according to a FIH statement.

The Indian men’s team, ranked No. 5 in the world, qualified for the Tokyo Games after Russia won the qualifying round at the Bhubaneswar Olympics earlier this month. In the ninth place in the world, India’s women’s team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after the United Kingdom’s teams lost 6-5 at a consolidated level earlier this month in the qualifying round at Bhubaneswar earlier this month.

The timetable for the Tokyo Olympic Hockey Tournament was announced during a press briefing in Tokyo, attended by FIH Executive Board member and IOC Olympic Solidarity Committee member Tayyab Ikram, Tokyo 2020 Athletic Director Koji Muronushiani Koji Muronushi Kani Muronushushi hockey national team player Seren Thanaka.

