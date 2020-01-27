advertisement

Tim Stützle is one of the best strikers in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here’s a look at one of the few people in the design who has work experience.

The 2020 NHL Draft is full of high-end talents. Every week I will try to give you at least one scouting report about all the perspectives you need to know! I have already written deep dives on Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Lucas Raymond, Cole Perfetti, Anton Lundell and Alexander Holtz. Today I’m going to look at German striker Tim Stützle.

Before I get started, those who don’t know how these scouting reports go will learn. First of all I start with some general background information and statistics from this player. Then I will break down the tendencies, habits and roles of this player in special teams.

After that I will break down the positive and negative aspects of the perspective game. In conclusion, I will examine what I think is the potential of this player and his NHL readiness.

background

Stützle, born on January 15, 2002 in Viersen, is a left-hander from Adler Mannheim in the DEL. This is a professional ice hockey league in Germany. The 18-year-old striker stands at £ 6,0187. He currently ranks third in HockeyProspect.com, third in Future Considerations, third in ISS Hockey, seventh in McKeens Hockey and seventh in Elite Prospects.

Stützle broke out for the first time when he tore open a German development league, the DNL, ​​in the 2018/19 season. He played for the U20 selection of Jungadler Mannheim in the DNL and scored 23 goals and 55 points in 21 games. Stützle was not only limited to the DNL game, but was also invited to play in the division 1A squad of the U18 World Junior Championship. In five games, he scored two goals and nine points.

This season he was promoted to the DEL, where he has played 28 games so far. Stützle was very impressive with six goals and 27 points in these 28 games. For the international game, he was invited to the squad of the U-20 World Youth Championship by Team Germany, where he recorded five assists in five games. Stützle has been an outstanding player for Germany in almost every game in this tournament, and this has been the main reason for the recent rise in his draft stock.

