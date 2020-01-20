advertisement

Don’t forget Alexander Holtz when considering the top perspectives of the 2020 NHL draft.

The 2020 NHL Draft is full of high-end talents. Every week I will try to give you at least one scouting report about all the perspectives you need to know! I’ve already written deep dives on Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Lucas Raymond, Cole Perfetti and Anton Lundell. Today I’m going to deal with the Swedish striker Alexander Holtz.

Before I get started, those who don’t know how these scouting reports go will learn. First of all I start with some general background information and statistics from this player. Then I will break down the tendencies, habits and roles of the player in special teams.

After that I will break down the positive and negative aspects of the perspective game. In conclusion, I will examine what I think is the potential of this player and his NHL readiness. Here is a list of our previous scouting reports on the 2020 NHL draft.

background

Holtz was born on January 23, 2002 in Saltsjo-Boo, Sweden. He is a striker for Djurgardens IF of the SHL. Holtz is a right-hander who stands at 6’0 ”, 183 pounds.

He is currently forecasted ninth by hockeyprospect.com, fifth by Future Considerations, sixth by ISS Hockey, fourth by McKeen’s Hockey and ninth by EliteProspects.

Holtz first broke out in the 2018/19 season when he was 16 years old. This year he had 30 goals and 47 points in 38 games with Djurgardens IF’s U-20 team in the SuperElit league. Holtz also scored two goals and four points in five postseason games.

He also played three SHL games but didn’t score a single point. Holtz was also captain of the Swedish team’s U-17 Ice Hockey World Championship, scoring four goals and eight points in six games. Most recently, he was the deputy captain of the Swedish team’s Under-18 Junior World Championship squad, who scored four goals and seven points in seven games.

This season, he needed two games with Djurgardens’ U-20 team to advance to the SHL. In these two SuperElit games, Holtz dominated with seven goals and nine points. So far, he has played 23 SHL games, scoring seven goals and 11 points. Holtz also impressed at the World Juniors with three goals and five points in seven games.

Holtz’s tendencies

He is a very balanced player who often doesn’t make the same mistakes more than once. However, here are a few tidbits that I could find in his game.

For one, when he’s in the defensive zone, he keeps his head on a vertebra. Holtz always has an eye on his husband. It allows him to watch the puck while he stays in position. For example, he can intercept a pass or block a shot.

A negative habit that Holtz has is that he cheats on ice when he breaks out, although this is common among teenagers. When his teammates take possession of the puck in the defensive zone, he goes on ice to attack aggressively before his teammates have a chance to climb up with him.

In the Powerplay, Holtz plays on the left side, which is his shot side. He plays both the top and the half wall. Holtz moves up and down, tries to open up to one-time players and tries to get teammates a cross-ice pass to get chances.

Holtz doesn’t play there yet. However, it is not due to a lack of defensive reliability. Rather, it is due to the fact that Holtz plays with men at the highest level of hockey in Sweden. If he were older, he would probably have some time to shoot. But his attention to detail in the defensive zone with a rotating head gives him the potential to eventually become a solid penalty.

Positive and negative

Let’s take a look at Holtz’s skating ability first. It has an above average speed with a great acceleration that allows it to reach its top speed fairly quickly. Holtz has a strong and powerful step, although he could work a little more on his edges to improve his tighter turns and do a better job if he stops at a penny. It’s hard to get from the puck.

Holtz plays with an incredible hockey IQ. His positional awareness, both on the offensive and on the defensive, is definitely noticeable. For example, if a defender attacks to make an offensive game, Holtz knows that he has to intervene for that defender.

He reads the piece on an elite level because he is often looking forward to the next level at the right place at the right time. Holtz seems to act like a magnet for the puck because it is always in the area where the puck is in the attack zone. One small thing he does is that he opens his stick blade to a teammate and ultimately gives him a goal he can match. It also makes it easier to get passports in no time, which helps with the transition.

Holtz has incredible overtaking capabilities. He has a great sense of where a pass should be placed and how much power is behind it. He also has a great vision and can find passes that some players cannot find. It also helps that he has great patience and often waits for the piece to open instead of forcing it.

Holtz has a very strong shot. He is able to shoot very quickly, and the shot is usually hard and on the net. This leads to rebounds and deflections for the teammate in front of the network. Although he doesn’t tend to shoot or pass first, he can hit almost anywhere on the ice. Some experts, including Dobber Prospects’ Christoffer Hedlund, believe that Holtz has the opportunity to fight for Maurice Richard trophies at certain points in his career.

He is a decent front and back inspector. He has no active stick, which violates its effectiveness on the foredeck. An active stick is when a player wags the stick in front of his body to block passing games or to force the opposing player to hesitate and play a bad game. When using an active stick, it has the ability to be a far better precursor.

Holtz is strong on the defensive. His anticipation and hockey IQ help him make decisions while playing defense. He is rarely drawn into a piece and does a good job if he stays in his zone or with his husband. He knows when to attack the puck and when to stay behind and play conservatively.

Holtz does a good job defending himself against the opposing team’s Point Man. He also does a great job of supporting his teammates. If he didn’t play against men in a top league in Sweden, he would be used more in the defensive zone.

Potential, NHL comparison and NHL readiness

I think Holtz is about to be NHL ready. In my opinion, it might take another year in Sweden to make the leap. If he can further develop his skating skills and continue to use his high hockey IQ to beat teams, he will grow as expected. As for the potential, I think he could be an elite player at the next level. He has all the offensive tools and the awareness to become a game changer.

I am sold on Holtz’s skill and I am confident to say that I cannot see Holtz as a failure. His IQ and flair for his already almost NHL-capable offensive skills are enough to make me believe that he will be at least a high-end center forward. Not to mention that he could already have an influence on the power game from the draft, since his shot is NHL-compatible and his style of play is also able to work temporarily in the NHL. It is so good.

For an NHL comparison, I decided to throw it back a couple of years ago. Because Holtz is Swedish, I chose a Swedish player. Holtz’s style reminds me of the Sedin twins. Both boys had a ridiculous hockey IQ and at the same time had incredible patience and foresight to achieve remarkable passes. Not only that, Daniel Sedin was also a very talented scorer.

Holtz is known for his goal strength, as his statistics show at all levels of Swedish hockey, and believe it or not, Daniel Sedin has scored more than 30 goals in one season several times in his career, including a 41 goal campaign. Neither was ever a defender, and both had a very good shot. That said, Holtz’s style of play is reminiscent of either Henrik or Daniel Sedin, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be as great as either. Time will tell his future.

