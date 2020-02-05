advertisement

After the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in over 50 years, it can only mean that it’s time to move on to the 2020 NFL Draft. Today I am providing my second sample design and we will go 64 picks deep. The draft class is remarkably talented, especially in terms of the position of the wide receiver and quarterback. So if you have the chance, you should try to get one or two rookie picks for the first round in your dynasty leagues.

# 1 – Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow (QB – LSU)

With weapons in abundance and one of the best setbacks in the game, the polished burrow should hit the ground in Zac Taylor’s offensive from day one.

# 2 – Washington – Chase Young (Edge – Ohio St)

Some might suggest that Washington trade against a team in need of a quarterback, but Young is still ahead of Nick Bosa last year. You cannot pass on such a player.

# 3 – Detroit Lions – Jeffrey Okudah (CB – Ohio St)

There is a possibility that Detroit will use this choice to acquire the quarterback of the future, but Okudah or Simmons seem more likely at this point. Okudah is probably the best corner in the draft since Jalen Ramsey.

# 4 – New York Giants – Isaiah Simmons (LB – Clemson)

Simmons quickly climbs on everyone’s draft board as it is the ideal blend of intangibles, sportiness and glamor. He’ll be an all-pro in the NFL sooner than later.

# 5 – Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa (QB – Alabama)

I finally think Miami is going to QB this year instead of giving Trevor Lawrence hope in 2021. Tua has more advantages than Burrow and can sit behind Ryan Fitzpatrick for a year.

# 6 – Los Angeles Chargers – Jedrick Wills (OT – Alabama)

The chargers may trade up to # 3 for Tua, but if not, we’ll likely be looking at Simmons, a device, or one of the top two wideouts. Wills is a sensational passport protection.

# 7 – Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown (IDL – Auburn)

The Panthers are another team that could accept quality assurance. If it doesn’t, Brown is nearby. However, he couldn’t fall on them, so don’t be surprised if they end up acting back.

# 8 – Arizona Cardinals – Tristan Wirfs (OT – Iowa)

Assuming Brown is already off the board, Arizona is almost certain to either take on a duel like Wills, Wirfs, Thomas or Becton, or the first wideout in draft in Jeudy or Lamb.

# 9 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Jerry Jeudy (WR – Alabama)

They would do anything to get Simmons, and maybe even act if he was still at option 6. If they are unable, they will take the first line of defense, take the best available player (Jeudy / Wirfs) or switch back.

# 10 – Cleveland Browns – Andrew Thomas (OT – Georgia)

Thomas threw down draft boards, but probably won’t make it beyond Denver on Pick 15. Cleveland needs two tackles so badly that it’s likely they’ll bring him, Becton or Wirfs, here.

No. 11 – New York Jets – CeeDee Lamb (WR – Oklahoma)

The Jets need offensive line help more than any other soccer team, but you’d think they would run to the podium if one of the top wideouts were still on the board.

# 12 – Oakland Raiders – Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR – Colorado)

Don’t be shocked when Oakland trades for Jeudy, Lamb, or even Tua. If not, Herbert is an option, but I expect them to sign a QB and get Anquan Boldin 2.0 here.

# 13 – Indianapolis Colts – Javon Kinlaw (IDL – South Carolina)

A wideout like Higgins or Shenault is an option here, just like Herbert or an edge rusher like Epenesa or Chaisson. However, Kinlaw is an explosive and sophisticated threat, which is why he may be too good to avoid it.

# 14 – Tampa Bay Buccaneer – Mekhi Becton (OT – Louisville)

Tampa would love to have Kinlaw fall for them and possibly get a QB if they choose to depart from Jameis Winston. If not, they’d do well to find the best lineman in the draft.

# 15 – Denver Broncos – Henry Ruggs III. (WR – Alabama)

With Courtland Sutton already holding the fort on one side, Drew Lock licked the chops to add a stretcher like Ruggs. Corner and offensive tackle are also useful here.

# 16 – Atlanta Falcons – A.J. Epenesa (Edge – Iowa)

There is a chance that Epenesa might slip into the top 8 of the draft, but he’s also a candidate for the 20’s. Atlanta is almost certain to address the defense at first, whether it’s pass rush, IDL or corner.

# 17 – Dallas Cowboys – Grant Delpit (S – LSU)

If Dallas runs Amari Cooper, it’s an interesting landing site for Higgins. Assuming they cling to him, Dallas is expected to target the secondary or their line of defense.

# 18 – Miami Dolphins (via PIT) – Kristian Fulton (CB – LSU)

The Dolphins have so many needs and so many early picks that it can lead in any direction from the line of attack to the edge or maybe even backtracking. I trust they will grab the best player available.

# 19 – Oakland Raiders (via CHI) – Xavier McKinney (S – Alabama)

Oakland would do well to go back late to catch Kenneth Murray. If not, you can expect them to take over the top available secondary asset.

# 20 – Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR) – CJ Henderson (CB – Florida)

The jags are in an interesting place as they might move up for Kinlaw, a security measure, or maybe even a linebacker or a guard. Henderson is a big physical man on the corner, ready to compete in the NFL.

# 21 – Philadelphia Eagles – Tee Higgins (WR – Clemson)

Higgins could potentially be in the top 10 if a team falls in love with him. He’s a bit raw but has all the skills that NFL teams are looking for. Linebacker and secondary are also the main needs for Philly.

# 22 – Buffalo Bills – Neville Gallimore (IDL – Oklahoma)

The Bills have two urgent needs: Run-Stop and a young playmaker who intervenes with John Brown. Shenault would be the ideal fit, but is unlikely to be on the defensive.

No. 23 – Patriots of New England – Raekwon Davis (IDL – Alabama)

When Tom Brady is no longer on the team, I find it difficult to imagine New England differently. It is more likely that they will swap back and still end up with longtime Davis.

No. 24 – New Orleans Saints – Jalen Hurts (QB – Oklahoma)

This does not predict that Drew Brees will retire, but it will be there soon and all of her QBs are free agents. It hurts, is accurate and dangerous with its legs. He could now be plugged in and be successful for a playoff team.

# 25 – Minnesota Vikings – Bryce Hall (CB – Virginia)

This is the most challenging team to choose because the requirements don’t match the design. This makes them a key candidate for trading, but if not, we could see them add a polished corner like Hall.

# 26 – Miami Dolphins (via HOU) – K’Lavon Chaisson (Edge – LSU)

Many proclaim Chaisson as a potential top 10 choice. He’s muddy upstairs, but he’s pretty raw and could switch to a team like Miami that has time to see what happens to him.

# 27 – Seattle Seahawks – Tyler Biadasz (IOL – Wisconsin)

The Seahawks are not playing around in the draft. If you love him, take a player with you, who is expected to go into the third round in 27th place. Biadasz is a trainer’s dream with his make-up and simply fits his greatest need.

# 28 – Baltimore Ravens – Justin Jefferson (WR – LSU)

The Ravens could also use a linebacker, but they almost certainly seem to find a way out here. Since Marquise Brown has already expanded the field, Ruggs and Reagor are not options. Shenault would be perfect.

# 29 – Tennessee Titans – Jonathan Taylor (RB – Wisconsin)

Yes, I expect Tennessee to pass a 400-touch RB that will cost $ 90 million. Taylor is not Henry, but he may be the next direct replacement, and Tennesse doesn’t have many needs.

No. 30 – Green Bay Packers – Jalen Reagor (WR – TCU)

It is almost a matter of course that Green Bay will add a far opposite of Davante Adams. The playmaker Reagor would be a dream come true if he dropped to 30th place.

# 31 – San Francisco 49ers – Solomon Kindley (IOL – Georgia)

The 49ers have no urgent need, but will likely increase their depth in the offensive or secondary line. Kindley has potential in abundance and should help with run blocking from day one.

# 32 – Kansas City Chiefs – Jeff Gladney (CB – TCU)

The chiefs could use some help in the run stuffing department, but with a polished and reliable corner like Gladney at their disposal, it’s hard to imagine passing it on.

Second round

# 33 – Cincinnati Bengals – Yetur Gross-Matos (Rand – Penn St)

# 34 – Indianapolis Colts (via WHAT) – Justin Herbert (QB – Oregon)

# 35 – Detroit Lions – Kenneth Murray (LB – Oklahoma)

# 36 – New York Giants – Julian Okwara (Rand – Notre Dame)

# 37 – Los Angeles Chargers – Jordanian Love (QB – Utah St)

# 38 – Carolina Panthers – Trevon Diggs (CB – Alabama)

# 39 – Miami Dolphins – Austin Jackson (OT – USC)

# 40 – Cardinals of Arizona – Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR – Michigan)

# 41 – Cleveland Browns – Ashtyn Davis (S – California)

# 42 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Patrick Queen (LB – LSU)

# 43 – Chicago Bears (via OAK) – Terrell Lewis (Edge – Alabama)

# 44 – Indianapolis Colts – Gabriel Davis (WR – UCF)

# 45 – Tampa Bay Buccaneer – Ross Blacklock (IDL – TCU)

# 46 – Denver Broncos – Lucas Niang (OT – TCU)

# 47 – Atlanta Falcons – Cameron Dantzler (CB – Mississippi St)

No. 48 – New York Jets – Trey Adams (OT – Washington)

# 49 – Pittsburgh Steelers – Jonathan Greenard (Edge – Florida)

# 50 – Chicago Bears – Cole Kmet (TE – Notre Dame)

# 51 – Dallas Cowboys – A.J. Terrell (CB – Clemson)

# 52 – Los Angeles Rams – Prince Tega Wanogho (OT – Auburn)

# 53 – Philadelphia Eagles – Damon Arnette (CB – Ohio St)

# 54 – Buffalo Bills – Curtis Weaver (Rand – Boise St)

# 55 – Atlanta Falcons (via NE) – Josh Jones (OT – Houston)

# 56 – Miami Dolphins (against NO) – Tommy Kraemer (IOL – Notre Dame)

# 57 – Houston Texans – D’Andre Swift (RB – Georgia)

# 58 – Minnesota Vikings – Shane Lemieux (IOL – Oregon)

# 59 – Seattle Seahawks – Zack Baun (Rand – Wisconsin)

# 60 – Baltimore Ravens – Troy Dye (LB – Oregon)

# 61 – Tennessee Titans – Lloyd Cushenberry III (IOL – LSU)

# 62 – Green Bay Packers – Jake Fromm (QB – Georgia)

# 63 – Kansas City Chiefs (via SF) – J.K. Dobbins (RB – Ohio St)

# 64 – Seattle Seahawks (via KC) – Thaddeus Moss (TE – LSU)

# 64 – Seattle Seahawks (via KC) – Thaddeus Moss (TE – LSU)



Bobby Sylvester is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Bobby can be found in his archive and follow him @BobbyFantasyPro.

