The Super Bowl hasn’t even established itself yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start dreaming of our NFL franchises for 2020. For the fan of a team that’s already on the go, there’s nothing more exciting than looking forward to the NFL draft. This model is the first in a series that will lead to the NFL draft by the end of April. I’m going to make two rounds this round, and as you will see, we have a remarkably talented and deep crop of both wide receivers and quarterbacks. So if it’s not too late in your dynasty leagues, try taking a few steps for this selection for the first round of 2020.

# 1 – Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow (QB, LSU)

Although Tua is still an option here depending on how his health is developing, it is very likely that the Bengals will add the shiny signal caller who happens to be the best season in the history of the NCAAF quarterback.

# 2 – Washington – Chase Young (Edge, Ohio St.)

Given that Washington already has Dwayne Haskins, it seems natural that the obvious top player will be featured on all analysts’ draft boards. If you thought Nick Bosa made a big rookie impression, just wait for Young, who is even better.

# 3 – Detroit Lions – Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Alabama)

Most seem to make fun of Okudah, which makes sense, but it’s hard to imagine Detroit passing on a potential generation quarterback if there is no idea when they will have that opportunity again. It can develop behind Stafford for a year or two while healing.

# 4 – New York Giants – Jeff Okudah (CB, Ohio St.)

The Giants would definitely be cycling if Okudah, the second largest player on my draftboard and top corner interested since Jalen Ramsey, came past the Lions. You can also be sure that Andrew Thomas will also be an option here.

# 5 – Miami Dolphins – Jedrick Wills (OT, Alabama)

If Tua is gone, they could take Herbert, Fromm, or even Eason with them, but they’re more likely to wait until it’s their turn and get their franchise QB next year. Willis flies on boards and Miami would do well to protect her future QB with this choice.

# 6 – Los Angeles Chargers – Andrew Thomas (OT, Cleveland)

Many ask for Herbert here, but I am convinced that the best fit at QB is a second round for them. They also have other holes and could potentially take a multi-year pro bowler at an important location if Thomas is still available.

# 7 – Carolina Panthers – Isaiah Simmons (LB, Clemson)

The Panthers defense is an absolute train accident and you can bet that this hybrid security would make a huge contribution to the competence of the unit. Don’t be surprised if you turn to the quarterback here, considering that the GM will consider trading Cam Newton.

# 8 – Arizona Cardinals – CeeDee Lamb (WR, Oklahoma)

Although I’m convinced that Jeudy is still number 1 in the class, Lamb may not be far behind and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Kingsbury brought him together with a former college quarterback, Kyler Murray.

# 9 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Mekhi Becton (OT, Louisville)

With Jeudy on the board, Jags fans would expect this to be a slam dunk, but their offensive line was so horrendous that I assume they will trade in for Becton or Throws. The line of defense or Simmons are quality options here too.

# 10 – Cleveland Browns – Austin Jackson (OT, USC)

Although the record doesn’t add much to it, this is a very complete list except for the offensive line. The run continues than the Browns Draft Jackson, the post-combine riser and interview darling.

No. 11 – New York Jets – Jerry Jeudy (WR, Alabama)

Much like we saw with Leonard Williams, Quinnen Williams and Jamal Adams, the jets happen to be in the right place at the right time because Stefon Diggs ++ falls for them at Choice 11 and meets their most pressing needs.

# 12 – Oakland Raiders – Trevon Diggs (CB, Alabama)

Although the Raiders’ secondary level had improved by the end of the year, they could still use it there. Diggs is a great athlete with absolute Bonkers potential. Don’t be surprised if Gruden “picks up” to get his husband back.

# 13 – Indianapolis Colts – A.J. Epenesa (Edge, Iowa)

Offensive line and quarterback will both be on the table with this pick, but with a great young edge rusher like Epenesa, it’s hard to imagine Indy missing out on that option.

# 14 – Tampa Bay Buccaneer – Yetur Gross-Matos (Edge, Penn St.)

The Bucs need all the help they can get at secondary school, and one of the best ways to do that is to put pressure on the quarterback. Gross-Matos flies up draft boards and can help anywhere on the line of defense.

# 15 – Denver Broncos – Tee Higgins (WR, Clemson)

Courtland Sutton broke out for Denver, but now that Emmanuel Sanders is gone, they need a second weapon. Higgins may not be on par with Jeudy or Lamb, but he’s not too far behind and should help from day one.

# 16 – Atlanta Falcons – Solomon Kindley (OG, Georgia)

The Falcons started off slowly, but obviously have the talent to start the playoffs next year while they are still out of health. Kindley is polished enough to start from day one and do what may be her most pressing need.

# 17 – Dallas Cowboys – Derrick Brown (DT, Auburn)

Brown is not only the best player on the board at this point, but also fills the biggest hole of the cowboys. Don’t be shocked when Dallas pushes up a few picks to ensure this obvious fit.

# 18 – Miami Dolphins (via PIT) – Grant Delpit (S, LSU)

This is the first point at which a running back could fall off the board, but the Dolphins have too many deficiencies in their defenses. Delpit could potentially be in the top 10. So if it were available here, it would be the jackpot.

# 19 – Oakland Raiders (via CHI) – Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR, Colorado)

As we saw every day, Tyrell Williams is by no means the number 1 recipient. The Raiders need a playmaker and that’s exactly how everyone would define the dynamic Shenault.

# 20 – Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR) – D’Andre Swift (RB, Georgia)

The jags would save a lot of money if they cut Leonard Fournette. Although Ryquell Armstead deserves a look, it wouldn’t be surprising if this run-heavy team got hold of a potential all-pro with its 20th choice.

# 21 – Philadelphia Eagles – Henry Ruggs III (WR, Alabama)

With DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery in their 30s next year, the Eagles would be wise to add what might be the fastest weapon in design history. Ruggs will expand the field and open the entire offensive.

# 22 – Buffalo Bills – Raekwon Davis (DL, Alabama)

The Bills Passing Defense was top notch again, but they need help defending the run. Davis is ready to be in the middle from the start, and would be a great addition if Buffalo didn’t turn to a wideout here.

No. 23 – New England Patriots – Jalen Hurts (QB, Oklahoma)

After chasing Davis, New England shakes the world by passing it on to Herbert, Fromm and Eason to secure another quarterback. Hurts is a double threat and the most NFL-enabled if Brady should switch to another franchise.

# 24 – New Orleans Saints – Justin Herbert (QB, Oregon)

The saints pinch themselves to make sure they are not dreaming. A raw but extremely talented future franchise contracted by QB, as Rodgers came to Green Bay at the end of Favre’s career.

# 25 – Minnesota Vikings – CJ Henderson (CB, Florida)

The Vikings can save 10.5 million if they part with Xavier Rhodes. So it would only make sense to replace him with a high-upside rookie like Henderson if he fell that far.

# 26 – Miami Dolphins (via HOU) – Jonathan Taylor (RB, Wisconsin)

With Fromm, Eason and Jordan Love, who are still on the board, they could get a QB instead. However, Taylor meets an urgent need and should benefit from a greatly improved offensive line in Miami in 2020.

# 27 – Seattle Seahawks – Kenneth Murray (LB, Oklahoma)

Seattle would be well advised to grab a do-it-line backer like Murray to improve both barrel stopping and passport coverage. Murray is a bit raw, but could even thrive as a newcomer under Pete Carroll.

# 28 – Baltimore Ravens – Javon Kinlaw (DL, South Carolina)

Given that the entire Raven roster is stacked up, it makes sense for them to choose the best player available here. Kinlaw is able to both stop the run and track the quarterback.

# 29 – Tennessee Titans – Shane Lemieux (upper floor, Oregon)

You might not notice it because Derrick Henry is such a beast, but Nate Davis has been a tough year for the titans. An upgrade here should be a top priority if you want to stay competitive in 2020.

# 30 – San Francisco 49ers – Jalen Reagor (WR, TCU)

With Deebo Samuel as the beneficiary, San Francisco would have a serious duo if they added a field hunter and a great playmaker like Reagor to their first round.

# 31 – Green Bay Packers – Justin Jefferson (WR, LSU)

Reagor would have been the perfect choice for Green Bay, but they would certainly settle for a reliable and polished playmaker like Joe Burrow’s top weapon. Aaron Rodgers would be thrilled to improve his WR2.

# 32 – Kansas City Chiefs – Travis Etienne (RB, Clemson)

Although Damien Williams has been playing a lot better lately, everyone wants this move to be made, and it seems like a very real possibility for this choice as the NFL teams use their first-round contract when the impact recedes.

Second round

# 33 – Cincinnati Bengals – Tristan Wirfs (OT, Iowa)

# 34 – Indianapolis Colts (via WHAT) – Trey Adams (OT, Washington)

# 35 – Detroit Lions – Kristian Fulton (CB, LSU)

# 36 – New York Giants – Tyler Biadasz (C, Wisconsin)

# 37 – Los Angeles Chargers – Jordanian Love (QB, Utah St.)

# 38 – Carolina Panthers – Jake Fromm (QB, Georgia)

# 39 – Miami Dolphins – Julian Okwara (Rand, Notre Dame)

# 40 – Arizona Cardinals – K’Lavon Chaisson (Edge, LSU)

No. 41 – Cleveland Browns – Cameron Dantzler (CB, Mississippi St.)

# 42 – Jacksonville Jaguars – Tyler Johnson (WR, Minnesota)

# 43 – Chicago Bears (via OAK) – DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

# 44 – Indianapolis Colts – Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR, Michigan)

# 45 – Tampa Bay Buccaneer – Kylin Hill (RB, Mississippi St.)

# 46 – Denver Broncos – Ashtyn Davis (S, California)

# 47 – Atlanta Falcons – Xavier McKinney (CB, Alabama)

# 48 – New York Jets – Najee Harris (RB, Alabama)

# 49 – Pittsburgh Steelers – Jacob Eason (QB, Washington)

# 50 – Chicago Bears – Zack Baun (LB, Wisconsin)

# 51 – Dallas Cowboys – Albert Okwuegbunam (TE, Missouri)

# 52 – Los Angeles Rams – Curtis Weber (LB, Boise St.)

# 53 – Philadelphia Eagles – A.J. Terrell

# 54 – Buffalo Bills – Gabriel Davis (WR, Central Florida)

# 55 – Atlanta Falcons (via NE) – Terrell Lewis (Edge, Alabama)

# 56 – Miami Dolphins (vis NO) – Isaiah Wilson (OT, Georgia)

# 57 – Houston Texans – Cole Kmet (TE, Notre Dame)

# 58 – Minnesota Vikings – Michael Pittman Jr. (WR, USC)

# 59 – Seattle Seahawks – Neville Gallimore (DE, Oklahoma)

# 60 – Baltimore Ravens – Lucas Niang (OT, TCU)

# 61 – Tennessee Titans – Jon Greenard (Edge, Florida)

# 62 – Kansas City Chiefs (via SF) – Trey Adams (OT, Washington)

# 63 – Green Bay Packers – Prince Tega Wanogho (OT, Auburn)

# 64 – Seattle Seahawks (via KC) – Jared Pinkney (TE, Vanderbilt)

Bobby Sylvester is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Bobby can be found in his archive and follow him @BobbyFantasyPro.

