With the NFL Combine just a few weeks away, now is a good time to take a look at the quarterbacks that may be flying under the radar at this point in the pre-design process. This differs from an undervalued list, which could contain several quarterbacks that are expected to go into the first round. This draft class offers several potential starters, but not all of them are in the first round or deserve to be there. There are some quarterbacks that may be a little system-specific, because in one day they’ll reach their potential and may be better off extending their rookie season. Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Combine help separate potential customers, but most of the evaluation is done through film criticism and analytical analysis.

While the combine can dramatically change how the NFL and the public see a particular player, this often doesn’t apply to the quarterback position. Athletic tests are not a must for pocket passers-by and only Bryce Perkins and Jalen Hurts should arouse great interest in their athletic test times. However, for the quarterbacks listed below, the NFL Combine and the respective pro days are important correlation factors that determine where they will ultimately move in and what role they can play.

While I don’t have to publish a bogus draft this season, I would have five quarterbacks on day one, and five would be left at the end of day two, including the two we’ll discuss below. To qualify for this list, you cannot be in the first round of discussions and cannot play for a large program. This disqualifies first-round talents like Jordan Love and Jacob Eason, two quarterbacks, who have the advantage of being the second best quarterback in this design class. Although undervalued per se, they are in no way under the radar. Jalen Hurts may be flying a bit under the radar, and although I don’t think he should be close to a first interview (which is why he made the overrated list instead), he belongs firmly in the day two mix.

At this point in the pre-draft process, it is determined which quarterbacks may be targeted, and which draft analysts and forecasters see a particular outlook and where the actual NFL teams might have them. This is a much more talented class than what we saw last season, with several potential talents from day one and a handful of quarterbacks from day two and even third that offer more exciting prospects than most of the class of 2019.

Anthony Gordon (Washington State)

Band rated: UCLA, Washington, Oregon, Air Force, Senior Bowl

Anthony Gordon is an experienced quarterback who shines in Mike Leach’s proliferation offense. He prevailed against most of Gardner Minshew’s statistics from 2018 when he scored 5,579 passes, 48 ​​touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also had an absolutely solid 8.45 yards per attempt, higher than any other top quarterback other than Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, or Justin Herbert. While he easily led college football with 429.2 passes per game, his tough number is due, at least in part, to the fact that Gordon threw the ball 10.7 times per game at 52.8 passes per game than anyone else in the Nation.

Mike Leach’s quarterbacks’ inability to succeed in the NFL has been widely criticized. Tim Couch and Luke Falk were the notable busts (but weren’t particularly promising at first), but the success of Gardner Minshew’s final percentage guide, adjusted in 2018, changed the narrative somewhat. While there are parts of Gordon’s game that look superior to Minshews, he just doesn’t share the intangible values ​​of the Jacksonville Jaguars starter. Minshew was instantly ready to be the frontrunner in certain offensive programs, but Gordon has starter potential, but seems more like someone you’d rather red-shirte during his rookie season in the NFL. Gordon has the higher upward trend, but also the lower “out-of-the-league” floor.

Gordon has an up-down band. Against UCLA (mandatory visit), he looked like a future election in the first round. He dropped tears after tears, which became a wild shootout against the Bruins. He had a first half of 300 yards and five touchdowns and ended the game with nine touchdowns.

He was fighting Washington. He showed his warts as he continually missed readings and threw some absolute ducks that led to obvious eavesdropping attempts. Overall, Gordon’s game has a lot to offer. He has NFL arm talent and is generally doing well through his progressions. He has proven able to push the ball down and showed that he can succeed if he is not in Leach’s system when he was in the Senior Bowl.

One thing that immediately appeals to you when studying Gordon’s film is what I call baseball arm talent. All of the best-fitting quarterbacks in the NFL had some sort of baseball background, and Gordon, a selection of the New York Mets from round 36 in 2015, also had one. That doesn’t mean he’s going to be one of the best in the NFL, but it does underline the fact that he has a special talent for the poor. Like any baseball player, he can throw on the barrel with accuracy, he can fall over his shoulder into his recipient’s lap, and he can throw with a deep accuracy that seems natural to baseball players. He has the talent for the weapon that we only see in former baseball players and stays in his pocket or improvising.

Gordon shows the ability to open his receivers with anticipation throws and, due to the baseball background, is able to move the bag and still hit his receivers regardless of whether he has adjusted his feet or not. Gordon can shine in a pass-heavy attack on the west coast, and of course he can also be successful in a widespread air strike.

However, it is not all sunshine and rainbow with Gordon, as he has remarkable problems, completely misses some of his readings and sometimes throws the ball in places that make little or no sense. He has a tendency to pat the ball one last time before it is dropped, which can lead to errors. Throwing as soon as he does the reading would likely result in fewer eavesdropping attempts. All of these are highly correctable issues that an NFL quarterback coach can iron out, which is why Gordon may sneak into the second day of the NFL draft. His senior bowl week made him at least an early third day choice. After lighting the combine in the throwing exercises later this month, he should be able to cement himself firmly in the mix of day two.

James Morgan (Florida International)

Band rated: Shrine Bowl, Miami (2018), Tulane, Marshall, Miami, State of Arkansas, Old Dominion, UTSA

James Morgan is a fascinating quarterback from Florida International. He is one of the more difficult candidates in this class because his surrounding talent was questionable at best. As such, when it comes to grading his band, the analysis of footwork, mechanics and arm talent is more important than the actual production in the field. He threw for only 2,560 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions with 7.32 adjusted yards per attempt as a senior, but was much better as a junior than he for 2,727 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions and 8.99 adjusted yards per Attempt threw.

James Morgan has a strong arm that allows him to perform any throws that are required of him in the NFL. He may be best suited for a crime on the west coast, but he has the talent to participate in any scheme. There are some accuracy issues with the movie, especially when it breaks the bag and is unable to stand. He opened a few eyes in the Shrine Bowl when he proved that he could still stand up to a higher caliber of competition than he saw regularly at Florida International. He was one of the players who used the most during the Shrine Bowl week.

Morgan shines when he gets a clean bag, but must learn to be more effective when he expands the bag. Throwing the ball, if the balance is not in his ability, should keep him out of his game until it is easier to stand up until he has his feet under him. It should continue its ascent before the design and be comfortable in the mix of day two and time per day. If it lands on the correct depth map, it could start in late 2020.

