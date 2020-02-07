advertisement

Welcome to my first Top 50 Big Board of 2020 – also known as any player who is currently ranked as a first-round winner on Twitter. Despite all the jokes, I am very excited to make this first list available to the public. It is still early and I have many more films to watch to further consolidate my ranking. However, I am very confident of where I am at the moment. You will see that not only did I rank the 50 players, but I also divided them into five levels. I have also included a brief description of each level. After the top 50, I also have an overview of the top five players in every position, but let’s start this article with my current top 50 positions!

Level one

1. Chase Young (Edge – State of Ohio)

2. Joe Burrow (QB – LSU)

3. Jeff Okudah (CB – Ohio State)

4. Isaiah Simmons (LB / S – Clemson)

5.Jerry Jeudy (WR – Alabama)

Tier One is made up of my five must-have players. Of course, they’re not bans because there’s no such thing, but if I had to put my money on five players to thrive at the NFL level, it would be these guys. Burrow has just finished the best college football season ever with a quarterback and seems to have the accuracy, especially the short to medium rolls and the great leadership skills to run a franchise. Simmons is a part that fits in every defense. He brings great athleticism for his size and has the experience and success in almost every position on the defensive. When it comes to Simmons, just make sure he’s one of the 11 when the defense is out there.

Tier Two

6. Jedrick Wills Jr. (OT – Alabama)

7. Derrick Brown (DT – Auburn)

8. Tua Tagovailoa (QB – Alabama)

9. CeeDee Lamb (WR – Oklahoma)

10. Henry Ruggs III (WR – Alabama)

11. Javon Kinlaw (DT – South Carolina)

12. K’Lavon Chaisson (Edge – LSU)

13. Kristian Fulton (CB – LSU)

Level two is made up of players who I see as good prospects, but who have just enough weak points or question marks to make them options that are not entirely indispensable. A few examples would be the questions I have about Derrick Brown and CeeDee Lamb. Derrick Brown is an absolute beast. He translates his size into power and has very well broken the limit of the crush. My only serious question is how big he is – he did well in college, but he has to do every game on the next level. So how many breaks will he need? CeeDee Lamb is the best recipient with the ball in his hands. He runs more like a running back and can adapt his body well at the catch point, but his main question is his playing speed. He appears to be a 4.55 type athlete in terms of speed, and there have not been many times that he has shown that he can do a lot of separation, and speed seemed to be a major reason.

Level three

14. A.J. Epenesa (DE – Iowa)

15. Tristan Wirfs (OT – Iowa)

16. Tea Higgins (WR – Clemson)

17. Andrew Thomas (OT – Georgia)

18. Justin Herbert (QB – Oregon)

19. Jordanian Love (QB – Utah State)

20. Jonathan Taylor (RB – Wisconsin)

21. CJ Henderson (CB – Florida)

22. D’Andre Swift (RB – Georgia)

23.Jinin Jefferson (WR – LSU)

24. Jalen Reagor (WR – TCU)

25. J.K. Dobbins (RB – Ohio State)

26. Mekhi Becton (OT – Louisville)

Level three are the players that I consider very good. They have the characteristics of developing differentiators at the next level, but are not particularly good prospects. This is not necessarily a bad thing as they are still in the top 14 to 26 players according to the rankings and therefore everyone has the chance to play the first round. My three best running backs highlight this section. For me, they are very close to each other. They are their own play styles, but they play their style as well as the others. It depends on which player suits a team’s style of play. This is what all players in this section have in common: they are very good, but in a certain scheme they would be much better. You can’t just go to every team and be great.

Tier four

27. A.J. Terrell (CB – Clemson)

28. Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR – Colorado)

29. Neville Gallimore (DT – Oklahoma)

30. Xavier McKinney (S – Alabama)

31. Kenneth Murray (ILB – Oklahoma)

32. Marlon Davidson (DE – Auburn)

33. Trevon Diggs (CB – Alabama)

34. Ross Blacklock (DT – TCU)

35. Yetur Gross-Matos (Edge – Penn State)

36. Cesar Ruiz (IOL – Michigan)

37. Patrick Queen (ILB – LSU)

38. Josh Jones (OT – Houston)

39. KJ Hamler (WR – Penn State)

Tier Four is made up of good players who are currently rougher than finished products. However, this rawness is linked to a talent that can lead to very good careers at work. With great combine shows and pro days, many of these players could easily make the leap into the next player class. This is the floor with a high ceiling and low floor. This level highlights a lot of defensive lines that play for a 4-3 team inside or in the end with their hands in the dirt. Davidson and Blacklock have films that have great properties and natural abilities, but they need coaching. Above all, Davidson had to answer questions about where he would play at all. Then he had a great time in the Senior Bowl and answered that question. The more players at this level are allowed to develop, the bigger they get.

Tier Five

40. Grant Delpit (S – LSU)

41. Jeff Gladney (CB – TCU)

42.Kyle Dugger (S – Lenoir-Rhyne)

43. Adam Trautman (TE – Dayton)

44. Curtis Weaver (Edge – Boise State)

45. Of which Hamilton (DT – Ohio State)

46.Bryce Hall (CB – Virginia)

47. Tyler Biadasz (IOL – Wisconsin)

48. Malik Harrison (ILB – Ohio State)

49. Terrell Lewis (Edge – Alabama)

50th Brycen Hopkins (TE – Purdue)

The fifth tier consists of players who are very solid but do not have the potential or the cap to move up the rankings. They all have a blatant weakness or a very specific scheme that they fit into. For example, Tyler Biadasz must be drafted by a zone blocking team to do his best. He really struggled to win with power this year, but when he was able to move the defenders left and right and move up to the second level, he proved that he had a consistent, positive impact over the years could have. Weber’s main question is simple: what is he? He plays as an edge breaker, but he doesn’t really have the body type for it. I don’t think he has the length to succeed in the dirt with his hand, so I think he really needs to work on changing his body composition to reach his potential.

Now let’s dive into the individual position rankings. In this section, I have the top five at every position. Many of the names are repeat names from the top 50 that show the depth of talent at each position. If a position doesn’t have many top 50 names, it obviously leads to a position with no top end talent. As we get closer to the draft and I do more and more film sessions with scouting reports, I will create longer lists for each position, both in articles and on my Twitter, @MJ_NFLDraft. At this point, my top 5 in each position are as follows:

Top five positional rankings

quarterbacks

Joe Burrow (LSU) Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) Justin Herbert (Oregon) Jordan Love (State of Utah) Jacob Eason (Washington)

Running backs

Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) D’Andre Swift (Georgia) J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State) Cam Akers (State of Florida) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU)

Wide receiver

Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma) Henry Ruggs III (Alabama) Tea higgins Justin Jefferson (LSU)

Narrow ends

Adam Trautman Brycen Hopkins (Purdue) Hunter Bryant (Washington) Cole Kmet Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Offensive tackles

Jedrick Wills Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) Andrew Thomas (Georgia) Mekhi Becton (Louisville) Josh Jones (Houston)

Interior offensive line

Cesar Ruiz (Michigan) Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin) Lloyd Cushenberry III (LSU) Matt Hennessy (temple) Darryl Williams (State of Mississippi)

Edge rushers

Chase Young, Ohio K’Lavon Chaisson (LSU) Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State) Curtis Weaver (Boise State) Terrell Lewis

defense ends

A.J. Epenesa (Iowa) Marlon Davidson James Lynch Jason Strowbridge Nick Coe

Inner line of defense

Derrick Brown (Auburn) Javon Kinlaw Neville Gallimore (Oklahoma) Ross Blacklock (TCU) Of which Hamilton (Ohio State)

Within linebackers

Isaiah Simmons (Clemson) Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma) Patrick Queen (LSU) Malik Harrison (Ohio State) Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech)

cornerbacks

Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) Kristian Fulton (LSU) CJ Henderson (Florida) A.J. Terrell Trevon Diggs, Alabama

collateral

Xavier McKinney (Alabama) Grant Delpit (LSU) Kyle Dugger Ashtyn Davis (California) Terrell Burgess, Utah

