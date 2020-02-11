advertisement

With the 2020 NFL Combine just weeks away, now is a good time to take a look at the setbacks that may be overrated during the pre-draft process. This running back class is full of potential starters and also offers a variety of other backs that will play a prominent role on a committee. Running backs that make it into the NFL generally look good against their college competition. The varying levels of competition make it difficult to really assess the strengths and weaknesses of players with weaker game plans. Analyzes can close gaps in knowledge, but much remains to be done.

The NFL Combine helps evaluate the return position, as athletic testing in a standardized environment can help make the band and analysis more contextual. Impressing in shorts doesn’t always mean standing in the field, as history is littered with combine harvesters at every position that was unsuccessful in the NFL. However, what the combine can do is separate perspectives that you previously had difficulty separating from.

In order to qualify for this list, a running back must be at least plausible in conversation on the second day. They must also have participated in a program large enough that critics do not immediately write them off as potential third parties. There is no point in claiming that Pete Guerriro may be overvalued despite having 1,995 yards and 18 touchdowns since he played against FCM for Monmouth University against a much lower level of competition than most FBS.

At this point in the pre-draft process, it is important to determine which setbacks may be overvalued, whether draft analysts and forecasters see a particular outlook, and where the actual NFL teams may have fixed them. It also comes down to the planned production and possible role in the NFL. This is a much more talented class than what we saw with several potential first day talents last season. The talent gap between the two classes is significant.

Lamical Perine (RB – Florida)

Band rated: South Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Auburn, Georgia (2018), Michigan (2018), LSU (2018), Kentucky (2018)

Perine is a talented running back who may be a little overrated in terms of the NFL draft. Because of his SEC lineage and explosiveness during the Senior Bowl, Perine may have come across more than a few running backs that are likely to do better in the NFL. You might be wondering how I could add Perine to my top 10 lists last month and put him on the overrated list now. Let’s break it down.

Let’s start with the raw numbers. It was a staggering 826 yards and seven touchdowns on just 134 carry runs against SEC competition in 2018. It was balanced timeshare but was the preferred consideration, adding 170 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions , He made a strange decision to return to Florida for his peak season, allegedly because he thought he could increase his design inventory. He dropped 15 pounds to be lighter on his feet, but his efficiency declined when he saw his yards per carry drop from 6.16 in 2018 to 5.12 in 2019. He ended the season with 676 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 134 carry and 40 receptions for 262 yards and five touchdowns.

On the one hand, Perine is talented enough to force a backfield split with a back that I personally rated higher in the Jordan Scarlett of the Carolina Panthers. It shows explosiveness as a receiver and has the fluidity of the hips to be a force on the screen. He’s a bigger back than you’d think if you see him on tape while he moves like a scatback, but he’s back size. It has the size and pad level to run between purposes and shows a noticeable burst when it finds a crease. If he lands on a weak depth map, he has the talent to lead a committee. He could also be a strong starter behind a good offensive line.

Unfortunately, Perine was unable to increase its inventory during its peak season. The weight loss, though good for his style of play and his potential as a next-level receiver, confirmed that he would likely not be an above-average, every-down runner in the NFL. He hasn’t shown enough to be drafted into a lead back role. There is little reason to believe that it will be even more than a committee that has a third string on a good low chart. Perine got 40 passes in 2019, but only managed 5.24 meters per destination. To correlate this number, only six of the top 20 returns in this class had a lower yard per target. Despite taking 40 receptions, his reception market share was less than 0.5 percent higher than that of Zack Moss, who only had 28 receptions, but had a higher market share on the shipyard side and a quota of 12.52 yards per year in the design class by 2020 Had goal.

Perine is expected to play a role in the NFL, but his analysis from last season suggests that he may not be ready for this role as a freshman. In terms of yards per target, it was much better in 2018 than it had a very strong 10.0 yards per target. That being said, he only had 13 receptions in 2018, which results in a much smaller sample size. Perine’s 40 receptions in 2019 may have given us a more accurate picture of its upward trend in the NFL. He is a talented defender who deserves to be in the second round. He has a potential future as a committee or changes or runs back. However, it is very likely that he will be drafted in front of a number of opponents who will prove to be superior professionals.

Salvon Ahmed (RB – Washington)

Band evaluated: Oregon, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Utah, BYU

Ahmed is a talented running back with some important tools. While at starter level, he’s a candidate for an overdraft. Ahmed is expected to be one of the fastest setbacks at the 2020 NFL Combine. Electronically measured with a time of 4.32 40 in high school, if he can reach that speed in Indianapolis it is the fastest 40 time for a rewind since 2016.

Ahmed finally had the chance to start in 2019 and responded with a strong young season that he wanted to declare for the 2020 NFL draft. Ahmed ran 1,020 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to 5.4 yards per carry. He also had 16 receptions, but managed to receive only 84 yards.

Ahmed shows a good outbreak and is explosive through the hole. He shows good strength and contact balance and could prove to be a bargain if he persists until the late third day. He has good cutting skills that allow him to create yards, even if his line of attack lets him down. His orbit speed is obvious when he finds a crease, and he could be an explosive option behind a good line of attack.

Ahmed shows a serious talent as a runner and could turn into something special if he drives a 40-yard dash below 4.4. However, he is not ready to start immediately and is likely to be drawn in before a few returns that would be above average for a return in the NFL. While his cutting ability allows him to fling a few runs out, his vision problems lead to many things when he tries to get them out. The electrical speed is great, but Ahmed will have to learn how to use it on a more consistent basis.

He offers next to nothing as a receiver, since he had a miserable 2.5 meters per target in 2019. As a receiver, he showed more explosion than he acted as Myles Gaskins’ change. Speaking of Gaskin, it is not a good sign for Ahmed that despite his apparent dynamism, he has not been able to beat a rewind that has lasted up to round seven in one of the weaker rewind classes in the recent past. Salvon will start the consensus discussion on the second day after the NFL Combine, but his production and film suggest that a high uptrend player unfortunately fails, which can lead to Ahmed until the second half of the third day stays on the board.

