As the NFL Combine is fast approaching, now is a good time to look at the quarterbacks that may be overvalued in the preliminary design process at this point. This design class offers several potential starters, but some of them have much lower floors than others. In addition, some of the potential customers will only be successful in systems that are tailored to their strengths. The Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine help separate potential customers, but only film reviews and analytical analysis enable real differentiation.

Unlike other positions where the NFL Combine can drastically change a player’s views, the quarterback position is more static because athletic testing doesn’t affect a quarterback’s chances of success. Measurements such as size and hand size are of greater interest to an NFL team than the 40-yard dash time or the long jump length of a quarterback.

While I don’t have to release a mock draft this season, my current mock would have five different quarterbacks in the first round. Some bogus designs have no less than six quarterbacks that take place in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Six is ​​a bit aggressive, but there is a legitimate debate about which three or four callers will be considered in the first round in most mockery published so far. The only choice that appears to be set in stone is Joe Burrow against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This article is roughly similar to that of last season, but I want to anticipate that all of the quarterbacks I have discussed have talent for the first round. They have shown brilliant flashes throughout their careers and they could very well start in the first round in this or another draft class. This means that only seven quarterbacks can qualify for this discussion: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, and Jalen Hurts.

Determining which quarterbacks may be overvalued at this point in the pre-draft process depends on the extent to which draft analysts and forecasters see a particular outlook and the extent to which the actual NFL teams may be tied to it. This is a much more talented class than last season as there are several potential talents for the first day.

However, a day-to-day talent doesn’t mean the same thing as a day-to-day talent. With a one-day grade, the rest of the design class is taken into account at every point. It is important to note that a trade in one of the last two draws of the first round by a team that is playing near the top of the second round cannot be excluded. The extra year of team control for teams that commit players in the first round can result in a team selling some assets to get the deciding option year.

Jake Fromm (QB – Georgia)

Band rated: Alabama (2018), Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame

Depending on who you ask, Jake Fromm will be there on the late first or early second day. Fromm showed great potential during the 2018 season and was expected to be one of the first quarterbacks during the 2020 NFL draft. He had an odd 2019 season when he was put under the microscope and he saw his numbers decline almost across the board. In 2018, Fromm threw for nine yards per attempt, had a completion percentage of 67.3 percent and recorded 2,749 overtakes, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2019, its numbers dropped to 7.9 yards per attempt, a completion rate of 60.8 percent, 2,860 overtaking yards, 24 overtaking touchdowns and five touchdowns.

Jake Fromm was one of the best quarterback candidates for the season for a reason. In the second year he was a serious winner, and experts expected him to expand his outstanding campaign to become one of the first signal callers on the board. When he comes into a zone, he flashes up a first round. He was able to clear up some concerns about his ability to push the ball down this season, but he remains much more effective in the short and medium areas of the field. He has some problems that are out of numbers, and although he can sometimes push the ball down, he doesn’t have the kind of arm you look for in a first round. He’s inaccurate when throwing deep, and also contradicts shorter passes, though he’s one of the best quarterbacks in this class when he plays through his progressions. After Fromm has not taken a step forward, at best he looks like a development perspective. Perhaps a team has chosen to live up to the hopes they develop into something that is more than just a low-end or spot starter.

Fromm lost some weapons to the NFL during the 2019 NFL draft in Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, and Isaac Nauta, but it’s hard to deny that newcomers George Pickens and Zamir White linked to the addition of the Miami Lawrence Cager transfer to none of the results resulted in a general upgrade to his supporting cast. Fromm is a fascinating prospect who has enough advantages to act as a beginner. However, he has a career background that is normally not related to a player’s project to be carried out in the first round of the NFL draft.

He is best suited for a fast, rhythmic offense, but due to his fame, he is a candidate for an overdraft because he played for the SEC powerhouse Georgia. Fromm is still a very good quarterback, but he’s firmly in the third or fourth row of callers available this spring. If you pair that with the overwhelming number of potential free agents in the position (and in the NFL, the free agency comes first), it would be a surprise if Fromm heard his name before the middle of the second round ,

Jalen Hurts (QB – Oklahoma)

Band rated: LSU, Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor, State of Iowa, State of Oklahoma, Houston, Senior Bowl,

Jalen Hurts started his career in Alabama, and although he moved to Oklahoma when it became clear that Tua was a starter, he is still a huge fan favorite in the state. Take a look at his YouTube highlight pack and you might think that Hurts has the potential to be the next Cam Newton or Lamar Jackson. However, watching the entire game tells a completely different story.

Hurts is an athletic freak. It has a cannon for one arm and is built like a running back. YouTube’s name and videos of the Monster Squats for which he is known will appear. However, the question before us is whether he has the tools and the talent to not only be a starter, but also to be drafted into the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. The answer to that is yes and no. He has the talent to be a possible starter because he shines in clean pockets, but he probably won’t be a week 1 starter. His NFL team can put together a sub-package for him, like the Baltimore Ravens did for Lamar Jackson when Joe Flacco was still there, but that would be the extent of his experience with 90 percent of the NFL teams in the first year. It could be a potential upgrade over a handful of current NFL starters (I see you as Mitch Trubisky), but it fits much better as a development game.

Hurts has some notable accuracy and decision problems and is more of an all-or-nothing player when it comes to throwing the ball. As a passerby, Hurts is more of an early bird than someone who should be in the mix for the first or second day. That said, he has a massive arm that makes scouts and general managers drool, but he’s not precise enough to trust NFL corners. CeeDee Lamb has saved him on numerous throws and is one of the main reasons that Hurts has an incredible 11.33 meters per attempt and 12.15 meters adjusted per attempt. The rest of his understaffing and Oklahoma’s offensive plans also played an important correlation role for his ability to throw 3,857 yards and 32 touchdowns on just eight interceptions and add 1,218 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns to get the Sooners to the ground.

As mentioned earlier, Hurts could actually provide an upgrade for some NFL teams. The ideal scenario for him would be to end up in a team with an elite defense that would rather ask him to act as a game manager – but a game manager who is able to tear chunks off when the game breaks down and can expand that Field with his massive arm up due to his game action. The hope is that he’ll end up on an NFL team that is ready to make any changes to his offensive program to help him reach his potential, like Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. The only problem is that Hurts has never shown so much positive as Lamar as a runner or passer-by. During the pre-draft process, the African-American quarterback will be treated by Hurts, and at least one team and numerous media will be asking aloud whether he would be better off in another position. Hurts has NFL talent at Quarterback and should stay there, even if he’s two years from two years away.

Hurts is a fascinating talent, but like Fromm above, he’s more of a third or fourth candidate in this class. If the NFL draft were set to upside-leans like the NBA, Hurts would be blocked for the first round. However, he doesn’t have much ground and he could go bankrupt, so he doesn’t belong in the first round of talks. His restricted fit could keep him out of the second day. It will take him some time to discuss his tendency to focus on his first reading, as going through his progress will be the key to his NFL success. His accuracy and touch issues can be fixed with an NFL-QB trainer, but that can take some time. His decision-making and prerequisite skills will mature over time as he has improved throughout his college career. Hurts has the advantage of being an exciting NFL starter. This may only take a few years, if any.

Raju Byfield is an outstanding author for FantasyPros.

