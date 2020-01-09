advertisement

The players selected here are mostly successful.

When the Miami Dolphins make the fifth choice in the April NFL draft, the player is ten times more likely to be a pro bowler than a bankruptcy.

This player would also be three or four times more likely to be a Hall of Fame candidate than going bust.

“We are very pleased with our position,” said Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, recently on the fifth choice, the first of three first rounders.

A look at the history of the fifth selection of the last 20 designs offers some interesting insights. While Miami chose Tua Tagovailoa for most 2020 mock drafts, USC’s Mark Sanchez was the only quarterback to be included at the site since 2000.

Sanchez was a bit polarizing in 2009, supported by impressive workouts that built up his stocks after just 16 college beginnings. Tagovailoa’s biggest question mark will be health, which is one reason he has only played 24 games in the past two seasons.

Sanchez has not kept his draft status and it is questionable whether he should be considered an average NFL quarterback when starting for the 2009-12 jets. On the one hand, Sanchez had a 4-2 record after the season and led the Jets to two conference championship games.

On the other hand, Sanchez’s league rankings among the quarterbacks this season were: 28th (passers-by), 17th (touchdowns) and 16th (passing yards). If Miami chooses fifth for Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert from Oregon, they will expect more.

But in general the fifth position was very beneficial.

In the past 20 years, 10 Pro Bowlers have been selected here.

These players are: CB Patrick Peterson (8 Pro Bowls), RB LaDanian Tomlinson (5), LB Khalil Mack (5), S Eric Berry (5), OL Brandon Scherff (3), CB Jalen Ramsey (3), DB Terrence Newman (2), S. Sean Taylor (1), RB Jamal Lewis (1), DE Ezekiel Ansah (1).

It would be disappointing if the player selected by Miami did not reach a Pro Bowl level. While Miami doesn’t have a single pro bowler this season, Grier chose pro bowlers Laremy Tunsil (13th choice, 2016) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (11th choice, 2018), who are now in Houston and Pittsburgh.

The Dolphins have needs in almost every position, and so Grier – despite the clear desire to find the next Dan Marino (the 27th by the way) – will certainly consider other players.

Among the players scouts agree to include corner kick Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), offensive duel against Andrew Thomas (Georgia) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (Clemson). It is always possible for Miami to down-trade and think it could choose a lower quarterback in the draft or even delay the decision until the 2021 draft.

Grier could grab a second round by moving a few places lower. He could also make up a few places by, for example, producing one or two first or second round players.

It all depends on how much he feels about the top of this design. But if Miami stays on ice, history suggests they choose an elite talent.

Remember that in the past 20 years, five players selected as fifth have been first team all-pros: Peterson, Tomlinson, Mack, Berry, Ramsey and Lewis. Tomlinson is in the Hall of Fame. It looks like one day Peterson, Mack and Ramsey are on the right track.

One of the biggest fifth picks during that time was Sean Taylor from Miami University, who was picked up by Washington in 2004. Taylor has been outstanding in the first four seasons of his career, but tragically ended at 24 when he was shot and killed by an intruder.

Of all 20 players evaluated, only one could be classified as a straight-up bust: Receiver Justin Blackmon, which was taken over by the Jaguars in 2012. Blackmon was a dominant receiver in the US state of Oklahoma and had only 18 starts and six touchdowns in two seasons.

Blackmon’s career has been marked by drug abuse problems. The jaguars had spawned a quarter-finalist who rose from 7 to 5 to move in.

The Dolphins have never achieved fifth overall win in the draft. In 1967, Miami chose a quarterback from Purdue fourth overall.

Bob Griese is an NFL Hall of Famer who led Miami to two Super Bowl victories.

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

