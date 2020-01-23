advertisement

Love has the desired athleticism and arm strength, but too many sales

MOBILE, Ala. – Utah State Quarterback Jordan Love says he’s meeting the Dolphins at the Senior Bowl this week.

This is not a surprise. Love has the talent of a first-round quarterback and there is nothing Miami needs more than a franchise quarterback with this talent.

advertisement

Love is 6-foot-4,225 pounds, with pocket presence, a quick release fastener, a strong arm, and the ability to extend games like his favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

But what the Dolphins will ask, and what every NFL team will likely ask, is why Love moved from a whopping 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in the second year to 20 touchdowns and a whopping 17 interceptions as a junior.

“I learned a lot,” said Love. “Every interception is a learning moment for me. Of course, I had 17 learning moments last season. “

Jordan Love / # UtahSt achieved some incredible success in individual exercises in the # SeniorBowl training. I mean like “holy crap that was good” throws.

– Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 21, 2020

Love had a new coaching staff and a lot of new teammates on the offensive (who allowed too much pressure) and recipients (who had too many drops). But love takes responsibility for the obvious setback.

“Bad decisions by me,” said Love. “I tried to force the ball into the field too much. Doing too much in some situations. “

Love showed his dynamic arm at the first senior bowl training of the week for the North Squad on Tuesday. If Love moves in on the first round, and maybe even ranks in the top 15, it’s because of its ability to do “wow” games.

Jordan Love connects with Michael Pittman Jr. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/DtCmVdqALQ

– Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) January 21, 2020

“My favorite right now is Patrick Mahomes,” said Love. “The race? It is magic. It makes magic possible. Dude is just a ball player. “

Love quotes the fact that both players have strong arms and he tries to make “ridiculous” throws, just like Mahomes. If Love had turned professional after his second season, there might have been fewer questions.

It’s QB season

Herbert 10 ”

Love 10 5/8 “

Hurts 9 1/2 ”

Montez 9 3/8 ”

Patterson 9 1/4 “

Gordon 9 1/2 ”#SeniorBowl

– Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 21, 2020

“My early impression is that love will benefit from this week as much as everyone else in the field,” wrote Todd McShay of ESPN after the first practice session. “Some scouts still believe he has potential for Round 1 and he performed well on Day 1. He moves well, extends the games, and effectively throws on the run. And he definitely has a good arm and is not afraid to use it. I would like to see how he works on durability and protects football. He takes risks. But you can see the talent. “

If the Dolphins miss Joe Burrow and are either jumped by a team that designs Tua Tagovailoa or discover something annoying in Tua’s medication, love could be an option. With the 39th choice, which was high in the second round, he would be even more appealing, but with the 26th choice, which was late in the first round, he would have to be taken into account.

Love has the ability to avoid sacks, to throw deeply and accurately, and to blind with a whip-like throwing motion. He has to work on smoothing his mechanics and making good decisions under pressure.

Jordan Love and @usufootball take a deep shot into the end zone for a TOUCHDOWN!

Aries 14

Aggies 14 pic.twitter.com/ibwRry7nmR

– CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet), September 29, 2019

“You have to find the middle,” said Love. “Be able to push the ball down and make the big throws. But be smart with it at the same time. So you don’t have to force every throw and sometimes try to do too much. “

Love has shown himself humble in dealing with reporters in the Senior Bowl. He is not a brag, but it is clear that he believes in his abilities.

“I lead through my work ethic,” Love said of his approach. “How I work and show up every day. In any case, something I’ve worked on has become more of a leader for my team and teammates. “

In his first bill of the year, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah projected the Colts to choose Love with the 13th choice. In this scenario, he would compete with Jacoby Brissett from Palm Beach.

“Love is just too fascinating to miss,” Jeremiah wrote. “Maybe he has to sit for a year, but the profit could be huge.”

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement