We’re only two months away from the NFL draft, so you can expect the bill designs to fly every day now. However, I wanted to start publishing my 75 best prospects for the April draft early on. In addition to watching college football throughout the season, I’ve been particularly hard on the tape in the past two months to determine the best prospects that have announced it. Before we dive into the ranking, I would first like to explain four perspectives in which I am particularly high compared to other NFL draft analysts.

Javon Kinlaw (DT – South Carolina): # 5 overall, # 1 DT

You’ve probably heard of this name, which has been exposed on the analyst panels, in the past few weeks. When I noticed that it was happening, I just shrugged and said, “Yes, it’s time.” The child is everything you would look for in a young defensive device. At 6’5 ”, 315 pounds, Kinlaw has elite burst, the entire length of the world, he’s fast, plays angry but controlled, and has an incredible motor. You can expect it to shred the combine and continue to switch from a selection in the first round in the middle / end to a near lock selected in the top 15. Derrick Brown will likely be the first defensive tackle off the board, but if he goes into the top 6, it is possible that Kinlaw could land on Carolina at # 7 or Jacksonville at # 9, but Indianapolis and Tampa at # 13 and # 14 are the most likely landing sites for this potential all-pro defensive device.

Tyler Biadasz (IOL – Wisconsin): # 19 overall, # 1 IOL

I rarely give a home attack lineman a draft mark for the first round, so Biadasz is in my top 20 in one of the best classes of the decade, says a lot. Yes, it has some areas for improvement, but each of them is in easy-to-repair places, especially for someone with the intangible assets that Biadasz is crowded with. He needs to improve his footwork and balance, but his soccer IQ is not in the charts and he has an intense work ethic. Above all, we’re talking about the ultimate bully. Biadasz is as evil as you will find in this design class that plays well with its great power in the running game. Biadasz is also durable and has been an excellent passport protection for Wisconsin over the years. Although many have a second or even third draft for Biadasz, I expect someone in the back half of the first round, perhaps Tennesee, to press the trigger for this coach’s dream.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR – Michigan): # 32 overall, # 7 WR

I mentioned that this design class is strong and deep, but by far the best position in the class is the broad receiver. In fact, DVP would have been my number 1 in last year’s class if you could just take his profile and transfer it to that time last season. No, he wasn’t particularly productive in a lackluster crime in Michigan (Hello, D.K. Metcalf doubters), but this child’s bond sometimes glows absolutely. This is the only position where I first look for what a player can achieve instead of what he is. Yes, there are mistakes in his film, but beyond Jerry Jeudy he’s neck and neck with CeeDee Lamb, who has the greatest potential in this position. It should come as no surprise that he was the best recipient in his high school class and I expect the NFL teams to fall in love with his all-business behavior and tremendous playmaking skills. A team like Green Bay might choose him at pick 30, but he’s more of a second round with a team like the Colts at # 44 or Jets at # 48.

Anthony McFarland Jr. (RB – Maryland): # 54 overall, # 5 RB

McFarland spoke of former 5-star recruits and followed DeAndre Swift only as the second largest high school in the country that ran back. McFarland is likely to weigh around 200 pounds, so he will never be back so short and he has big problems with passport protection, but Phillip Lindsay is even smaller and we should not pretend that a narrow but springy return is not successful could NFL. Contrary to the many prospects at his position, he doesn’t have many kilometers on his feet and could be the classic midfielder who falls into a starting job at some point after a starter injury and never looks back. The kid accelerates just like everyone else in the class and is a long touchdown waiting to be passed, whether it’s a cutback or a screen coming out of the backfield. Had he played for a strength school and behind one of these big offensive lines, everyone would have known his name by now.

