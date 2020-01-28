advertisement

The National Television Awards 2020 are underway tonight: from start time to nominations and voting information – here’s all about NTA 2020.

David Walliams will host live awards in 2020 in January – here’s all you need to know.

National Television Awards 2020 start time

The NTA 2020 ceremony takes place tonight live from The O2 London on January 28.

As always, the awards will be broadcast live on ITV between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

You can watch the ceremony for free online (if you are in the UK) via the ITV hub.

National Television Awards 2020 nominations

You can see the full list of nominations for the National Television Awards 2020 here.

The different categories will see the tastes of Strictly, The voice and England has an incredible talent fight to be named the best talent show while EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are fighting to be named best serial drama.

In the Best TV Presenter Award, Ant and Dec are once again on the shortlist after winning the title for 18 years, a record. Hoping to end their reign, it is Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Meanwhile, David Walliams, Simon Cowell, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and RuPaul will argue over who is the best judge on television.

2020 National Television Awards Vote

The nominations and winners of the National Television Awards 2020 are entirely decided by the public.

Voting took place in several rounds between October and today, the day of the ceremony.

However, the vote for the ANT is now CLOSED. The last ballot ended at 12 noon on Tuesday 28 January 2020.

The final results will be announced at the NTA ceremony tonight, LIVE at the O2 Arena and broadcast on ITV.

Alongside David Walliams who will host the main ceremony, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard will host the red carpet coverage online and on social networks.

