advertisement

Prestige customers with an appetite for environmentally conscious driving will be spoiled for choice in 2020 as automakers want to electrify their fleets.

Due to start-up difficulties, the Audi e-tron could not be launched on schedule in 2019, but it should reach the coast in the first half of 2020.

As a competitor to the Jaguar I-Pace and the new Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Audi e-tron is a five-part electric SUV that is expected to cost around $ 150,000 on the road.

advertisement

As with these cars, it combines a high-powered SUV body (in the shape of a sports or coupé-like Sportback) with two electric motors at the front and rear, as well as the latest infotainment and safety technology from the brand.

The slim, emission-free e-tron from media_cameraAudi will finally be available this year. Image: delivery.

Mini’s first electric car, the Cooper SE, combines a 135 kW electric motor with a relatively small battery that offers a range of around 250 kilometers.

Instead of trying to build the fastest or furthest-running electric car, the brand focused on making the machine as “mini” as possible with agile handling and manageable dimensions. Expect it to cost at least $ 50,000 on the go.

The Polestar was once Volvo’s top brand and is now a brand for electric cars.

The Polestar 2, which is due to be released in the fourth quarter of 2020, is launching the first infotainment system for cars that runs on Google’s Android.

media_cameraThe Polestar 2 is Volvo’s brand for electric offshoots. Image: delivery.

You don’t get a key (smartphones unlock the car), but you do get a vegan interior, pixel LED headlights, and low noise that surpasses most luxury cars.

Add to that the small output of 300 kW with all-wheel drive, Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes and a 78 kWh battery that offers a range of 500 km.

Electric vehicle fans who want the ultimate sedan will find it hard to get past the Porsche Taycan Turbo.

media_cameraThe Porsche Taycan reaches 100 km / h in less than three seconds. Image: delivery.

At a speed of 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds, the first electric car from Porsche provides an electrical boost of 560 kW in a striking four-door body.

While it can’t compete with the long-legged range of the Tesla with large batteries, the Taycan promises to be the fastest electric car at charging stations and reach a range of up to 100 km in five minutes.

Porsche has not announced prices for the Taycan in Australia, but you can bet that it’s not cheap.

UK customers pay £ 138,826 ($ 260,000) for the Taycan Turbo S. That’s £ 1306 less than the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which costs $ 467,200 plus road costs in Australia.

media_cameraThe GLA offers an inexpensive entry into the famous Mercedes-Benz brand. Image: delivery.

Mercedes-Benz has already introduced its electric EQC crossover in Australia. The big news for the brand in 2020 is therefore the replacement of the A-Class-based GLA baby SUV and the addition of a new GLB that offers the versatility of seven seats in one compact package.

If you’re looking for something more traditional, the Hyundai Genesis luxury arm brings the family SUV GV80 to the market.

HIGH HEROES

Do you want a high performance car in 2020?

They could be a lot worse than the new hot hatch of the Mercedes-AMG A45 and its cousin in the form of a CLA 45 sedan. The original A45 redefined what a hot hatch could be, and the new model promises to push the limits further to 100 km / h with 310 kW of power and a 3.9-second set.

media_cameraThe BMW M8 Competition is powered by a 406 kW V8. Image: delivery.

The BMW M8 Coupe with the highest range will be released in the first quarter of 2020 at a price of $ 352,900.

Buyers receive a 460 kW twin-turbo V8, which can accelerate the large coupé to 100 km / h in just 3.2 seconds, which encourages Porsche 911 customers to think.

A new generation 911 was launched this year. Powerful 911 Turbo and ready-to-track 911 GT3 variants will follow in the coming months. Connoisseurs could be interested in the smaller and lighter Cayman GT4 from Porsche, a circuit-compatible model that raves about the four-cylinder turbo engine of the regular Cayman variants in favor of a classic flat six.

Or you can wait until 2021 and take home the first Corvette officially sold in Australia in a Holden showroom, which features a 370 kW grunt and Porsche-like dynamics in the mid-engine.

Media_cameraFerrari’s SF90 Stradale brings you back a million dollars. Image: delivery.

Ferrari’s new SF90 Stradale officially costs $ 846,888, but you’ll realistically need $ 1 million to take into account the cost of the road and the options you want, such as super-light carbon rims. The hybrid beast has an output of 736 kW, can only be operated with green electricity and promises to be the fastest accelerated car.

Originally released as the most coveted new car of 2020

,

advertisement