advertisement

San Diego State Basketball remains one of the last two undefeated teams in the country. Will it stay that way after you take over a dangerous team from Boise State Bronco?

San Diego State Basketball’s 16-0 record includes some particularly impressive victories. They beat an Iowa team that will be back in the top 25 after beating Maryland, and they demolished Creighton before a neutral court and in Utah, Utah. They were statistically one of the most impressive teams in the country and don’t seem to have any real weaknesses. You seem to be number 1 in the NCAA tournament right now, but you have to avoid stumbling against teams like Boise State.

Boise State had a high and low season this year. They have wins over Pacific and BYU, both of which have become more impressive over the course of the season, but they have also lost against UC Irvine and Georgia Tech, both of which are .500 or worse. Their victory against UNLV earlier this week helped them get back on their feet from last week’s Nevada destruction and brought them back to 3-2 in the conference game.

advertisement

That 3-2 record, however, could well mean that hopes of a regular-time title will be over if they lose that game against the state of San Diego. A win in San Diego would immediately put them back in the competition and could help them become a very interesting case if the selection Sunday turns up in the match.

These two teams will meet on ESPN3 in San Diego on Saturday night in a matchup that could have major ramifications for the Mountain West Conference. Here are three keys to the state of San Diego to end this match with a win.

advertisement