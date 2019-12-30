advertisement

If you have just had a great current year, you are already planning your next challenge and are excited about what is to come in 2020.

January is the month of health in Irish time. Over the course of the month, we will provide printed and online suggestions and inspirations to help all of us improve our physical and mental health in 2020

irishtimes.com/health

advertisement

If the training goes well, our confidence increases and our motivation is easy to find. Routine and consistency not only bring more fitness, but also a strong self-confidence and optimism that are hard to beat. It is a great place.

But I understand that not all of us are at the peak right now. Even with the best of intentions, running can take a back seat in our lives. If that sounds like your 2019, don’t be afraid you’re lucky. A new year starts and you can start over. The longer you haven’t been running, the more worrying you could be to get out the door. Most expired runners are a little concerned about the return to running, but once they start, it gets easier. So why wait longer? Let’s start with the comeback now.

Olympic dreams

2020 is an Olympic year, and although we won’t warm up on the starting line, there is nothing like the atmosphere of the Olympic and Paralympic Games that will inspire you to get out there. The television coverage is enough to get every dilapidated runner to lace up his running shoes. I remember the last Olympic Games in Rio that I saw in the ninth month of pregnancy and that “almost” led me to get out and run. Trust me, it’s powerful stuff. But let’s not wait until summer to move.

The first hurdle

In order to regain your running routine and all of the amazing feelings associated with it, you have to overcome the initial hurdle of self-doubt. It is important to accept that we may not be as fit as we used to be. But we can improve. Don’t worry about your current fitness level. Instead, decide to start where you are now and leave the ego at home. We often feel that we are the only ones who fight and become jealous of other runners. I can assure you that no one is constantly at the top of their running game. We all have setbacks, and comparing them to others or your previous appearances doesn’t add to your confidence. The first step is to decide that you are making a comeback and accept that it brings some challenges and rewards.

Count the minutes

Prepare for success by turning your first session into something you know you can do. Make it very handy and convenient by taking the focus off the speed. The aim of this first run is to develop baselines. Draw a 5 km route and give yourself permission to walk slowly and take breaks if necessary. Take the pressure off the watch and let the body focus more on endurance than speed. Slow it down and try to finish the run comfortably and not exhausted. Once you have reached a comfortable 5km distance without stopping, you should focus on speed.

What to expect

The key to the success of your running comeback is to meet your expectations and not try to be the runner you used to be. Don’t expect miracles. Start small, keep it simple, and accept that you find it a challenge from the start. Fitness and self-confidence will return over time, but only if you give your body and mind the opportunity to remember how good it is to be a runner by slowly, sensibly, and gradually over the coming weeks work out. First create a routine and then focus on performance. The mileage and speed improve with the weeks. You have a full year to shine before we reach this 2020 end point.

Make it pleasant

Make sure your first workouts are comfortable, positive, and within your fitness limits. Structure is the key. Find a training plan, trainer, or running partner who will hold you accountable for the first few weeks and months and keep you on a stable course. Our Irish Times Get Running programs are always available online to get you on the right track. With three plans to choose from, both beginners and advanced users can get help in the first few weeks with my videos, training plans and online support. My goal is to help those of you who need support, motivation and guidance for your comeback, and to make sure you keep going while you enjoy it.

Hold on

We have all waves of discomfort, doubt, frustration or boredom with our comebacks. You are perfectly normal if you are the same. Do not give up. The nice thing about a comeback as a runner is that you have already experienced all the positive aspects of regular running training. All of this will return after a few weeks of steady running. Until then, stay tuned. It will be worth it.

Mary Jennings is the founder and running trainer at ForgetTheGym.ie. Mary’s new book Get Running, published by Gill Books, is now available.

Sign up for one of The Irish Times’ Get Running programs (free!).

First select the eight-week program that suits you.

– Beginner Course: A course that takes you from inactivity to running for 30 minutes.

– Stay on track: For those who can run a few times a week.

– 10 km route: Developed for those who want to move up to the 10 km mark.

Good luck!

advertisement