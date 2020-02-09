advertisement

The Spirits and Oscars may take place on the same weekend and share some of the same nominees, but this year’s winners remain decidedly indie.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards, held the day before the Academy Awards, have long tried to establish their shabby bonafides during the traditional award ceremony on Saturday afternoon. The indie ghosts, as always held in a crowded and often boisterous tent on Santa Monica Beach, look and feel different than their black tie brothers, a theme that dominates some of the greater part of the ceremony.

“It’s so much better than the Oscars. It’s the day we’re on the beach, we recognize female directors, every two!” Was moderated by the presenter Aubrey Plaza during her opening monologue, which showed the differences between the Indie Spirits and the others big award show of the weekend.

The tension between the last two (and arguably the biggest) events of the award season has reached a delicate level in recent years, as the ghosts and Oscars share many nominations and even some of their biggest winners, even though they supposedly serve different markets and target groups. In 2020, however, the divide felt somewhat sharper, as many winners were looking to enjoy their indie spirit victory without feeling the looming specter of the Oscars and big Hollywood.

The best supporting actor, Willem Dafoe, who had received the first award of the afternoon, was happy to talk about his work in Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse”, but when he asked behind the scenes repeated questions about Robert Pattinson’s upcoming superhero appearance in “The Batman,” quickly drew attention back to the day’s celebrations.

“Let’s talk about The Lighthouse,” he said to a member of the press, asking if the former “Aquaman” star had advised his co-star on the world of superhero filmmaking. “Sorry, sorry, but we still have a lot of time to talk about it. We’re at the Independent (Spirit) Awards and it’s nice to talk about this film I’m here for. A film I’m excited about when people see him. “

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde, who was awarded the best debut character for her crowd-leasing comedy “Booksmart”, struck a similar tone after her victory. While “Booksmart” was excluded from the Oscars, the feature was very popular with the Spirits. The film hit other indie favorites, including “The Climb”, “Diane”, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”, “The Mustang” and “See You Yesterday”, which were also overlooked by the Academy Awards.

“This is an incredible way to celebrate this film. It was such a journey,” said Wilde. “We all worked together on it, it was a passion project for all of us. It really came out of blood, sweat and tears (and) that everyone believes in it. That’s why it’s so special because it’s natural the spirit that Film Independent celebrates and that’s very exciting for us. “

When asked about the lack of filmmakers recognized by the Oscars this year and how the film world can further promote female talent, Wilde pointed out to her producers, including Chelsea Barnard, Jessica Elbaum and Megan Ellison, that she was following them believed. “We need to see more producers to say that I dare you to do it, I encourage you and I empower you,” she said. “This year has been so amazing for women directors and I am so proud to be in this movement. There are so many of us. There are so many women who are ready to tell their stories.”

While the indie spirits often honor films the Oscars have never heard of, let alone thought in honor of, such as the winner of the best first screenplay “See You Yesterday” and the John Cassavetes award winner “Give Me Liberty”, there is also a lot of crossover for audience favorites like “Parasite”.

Sunday holds great potential for the film and its beloved filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, who is nominated for six Oscars and who finally gets away with a single indie spirit on Saturday afternoon. However, the South Korean filmmaker is looking forward to another, more definitive end to his awards season.

“After tomorrow I can finally go home, that is what makes me happiest,” joked Bong backstage after winning Best International Film. According to the indie ghosts, he will go home with at least a large piece of hardware.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

When asked how it felt to be honored by the independent film community for their “American Factory”, Julia Reichart and Steven Bognar, winners of the best documentary, were exuberant. While the filmmaker duo is also nominated for the Sunday Oscars in the same category, the indie spirits have a special place in their hearts.

“It actually means an enormous amount, and we identify a hundred thousand percent as independent filmmakers, and I’ve been around for 50 years,” said Reichert. “So this award is huge, it’s our community,” Bognar repeated.

