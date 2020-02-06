advertisement

“Moonlight”, “Spotlight”, “Birdman” and more won the Spirit Award for the best feature film the day before the best picture was taken at the Oscars.

The nominations for the 35th Independent Spirit Awards are dominated by A24, the most nominated studio at this year’s ceremony. Unlike the Oscars, where Netflix leads all studios and studio-controlled dishes like “Joker” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, the Indie Spirit Awards offer a chance to deserve to spotlight the 2019-20 season Awards such as “Luce”, “Clemency”, “A Hidden Life” and “Hustlers” filmmaker Lorene Scafaria have been overlooked. The annual indie award ceremony is presented by Film Independent and takes place the day before the Academy Awards on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

This year’s Spirit Award nominations are led by Robert Egger’s “The Lighthouse” and Safdie Brothers “Uncut Gems”, each of which received five nominations. “Uncut Gems” is considered the leader who won the Spirit Award for the best picture against “Clemency”, “The Farewell”, “Marriage Story” and “Uncut Gems” Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is a crossover candidate for the Oscars ,

It is important to note that the Indie Spirit Awards have a budget limit of $ 22.5 million, which means that films made for more than that amount cannot be nominated. For this reason, Martin Scorsese’s Netflix-based “The Irishman” was not eligible for 2020 nominations (the film had a budget north of $ 150 million). Marriage Story was eligible to participate, but received no nominations for Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, or Laura Dern (all Oscar nominations on Sunday) because the film was instead awarded the Robert Altman Prize for Ensemble Cast.

The big winner of last year’s Spirit Award was Barry Jenkins “If Beale Street Could Talk”, which won awards for best feature film, best director and best supporting actress for Regina King. The next evening King repeated at the Oscars. While “Beale Street” was not nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, the Spirit Awards have a long tradition of crossing with the Academy’s largest prize. “Moonlight”, “Spotlight”, “Birdman”, “12 Years a Slave” and “The Artist” all won the Top Spirit Award, followed by the Oscar for the best picture the next day. The winners of the Spirit Awards “Get Out” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were nominated for the Oscar for best picture.

The 35th Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday February 8th. The Spirit Awards nominees are listed below.

Best feature

A hidden life

MILD

THE GOOD BYE

MARRIAGE HISTORY

UNCUT GEMS

Best director

Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY

Julius Onah – LUCE

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS

Best first feature

BOOK SMART

THE RISE

DIANE

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

THE MUSTANG

I’ll see you yesterday

Best female lead

Karen Allen – COLEWELL

Hong Chau – ENTRIES

Elisabeth Moss – YOUR SMELL

Mary Kay Place – DIANE

Alfre Woodard – CLEANING

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

Best male lead

Chris Galust – GIVE ME FREEDOM

Kelvin Harrison Jr.- LUCE

Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS

Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG

Best supportive woman

Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS

Taylor Russell – WAVES

Zhao Shuzhen – The farewell

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME FREEDOM

Octavia Spencer – LUCE

Best supportive man

Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY

Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY

Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Wendell Pierce – BURNING STICK

Best screenplay

Noah Baumbach – HISTORY

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Chinonye Chukwu – CLEANING

Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH-FLYING BIRD

Best first screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – see you yesterday

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – ENTRIES

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW OFF THE MAN

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREEN GRASS

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – The Last Night

Best camera

Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS

Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY

Chananun Kotrungroj – THE THIRD WOMAN

Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR

Best processing

Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WOMAN

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST

Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME FREEDOM

John Cassavetes Award

BURNING STICK

COLE WELL

GIVE ME FREEDOM

PREMATURE

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

Robert Altman Award

“Marriage story”

Best documentary

AMERICAN FACTORY

APOLLO 11

FOR SAMA

HONEY LAND

ISLAND OF HUNGRY SPIRITS

Best international film

INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil

LES MISERABLES, France

PARASIT, South Korea

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France

RETABLO, Peru

THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom

Piaget Producers Award

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone To See Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green – PRETREATMENT

Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WOMAN

Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Truer than fiction award

Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER

Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS

Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Kelly Reichardt

