“Moonlight”, “Spotlight”, “Birdman” and more won the Spirit Award for the best feature film the day before the best picture was taken at the Oscars.
The nominations for the 35th Independent Spirit Awards are dominated by A24, the most nominated studio at this year’s ceremony. Unlike the Oscars, where Netflix leads all studios and studio-controlled dishes like “Joker” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, the Indie Spirit Awards offer a chance to deserve to spotlight the 2019-20 season Awards such as “Luce”, “Clemency”, “A Hidden Life” and “Hustlers” filmmaker Lorene Scafaria have been overlooked. The annual indie award ceremony is presented by Film Independent and takes place the day before the Academy Awards on the beach in Santa Monica, California.
This year’s Spirit Award nominations are led by Robert Egger’s “The Lighthouse” and Safdie Brothers “Uncut Gems”, each of which received five nominations. “Uncut Gems” is considered the leader who won the Spirit Award for the best picture against “Clemency”, “The Farewell”, “Marriage Story” and “Uncut Gems” Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is a crossover candidate for the Oscars ,
It is important to note that the Indie Spirit Awards have a budget limit of $ 22.5 million, which means that films made for more than that amount cannot be nominated. For this reason, Martin Scorsese’s Netflix-based “The Irishman” was not eligible for 2020 nominations (the film had a budget north of $ 150 million). Marriage Story was eligible to participate, but received no nominations for Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, or Laura Dern (all Oscar nominations on Sunday) because the film was instead awarded the Robert Altman Prize for Ensemble Cast.
The big winner of last year’s Spirit Award was Barry Jenkins “If Beale Street Could Talk”, which won awards for best feature film, best director and best supporting actress for Regina King. The next evening King repeated at the Oscars. While “Beale Street” was not nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, the Spirit Awards have a long tradition of crossing with the Academy’s largest prize. “Moonlight”, “Spotlight”, “Birdman”, “12 Years a Slave” and “The Artist” all won the Top Spirit Award, followed by the Oscar for the best picture the next day. The winners of the Spirit Awards “Get Out” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were nominated for the Oscar for best picture.
The 35th Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday February 8th. The Spirit Awards nominees are listed below.
Best feature
A hidden life
MILD
THE GOOD BYE
MARRIAGE HISTORY
UNCUT GEMS
Best director
Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY
Julius Onah – LUCE
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS
Best first feature
BOOK SMART
THE RISE
DIANE
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
THE MUSTANG
I’ll see you yesterday
Best female lead
Karen Allen – COLEWELL
Hong Chau – ENTRIES
Elisabeth Moss – YOUR SMELL
Mary Kay Place – DIANE
Alfre Woodard – CLEANING
Renée Zellweger – JUDY
Best male lead
Chris Galust – GIVE ME FREEDOM
Kelvin Harrison Jr.- LUCE
Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS
Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG
Best supportive woman
Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS
Taylor Russell – WAVES
Zhao Shuzhen – The farewell
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME FREEDOM
Octavia Spencer – LUCE
Best supportive man
Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY
Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY
Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
Wendell Pierce – BURNING STICK
Best screenplay
Noah Baumbach – HISTORY
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Chinonye Chukwu – CLEANING
Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH-FLYING BIRD
Best first screenplay
Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – see you yesterday
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – ENTRIES
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW OFF THE MAN
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREEN GRASS
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – The Last Night
Best camera
Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS
Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY
Chananun Kotrungroj – THE THIRD WOMAN
Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR
Best processing
Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WOMAN
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST
Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME FREEDOM
John Cassavetes Award
BURNING STICK
COLE WELL
GIVE ME FREEDOM
PREMATURE
WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY
Robert Altman Award
“Marriage story”
Best documentary
AMERICAN FACTORY
APOLLO 11
FOR SAMA
HONEY LAND
ISLAND OF HUNGRY SPIRITS
Best international film
INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil
LES MISERABLES, France
PARASIT, South Korea
PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France
RETABLO, Peru
THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom
Piaget Producers Award
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
Someone To See Award
Rashaad Ernesto Green – PRETREATMENT
Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WOMAN
Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
Truer than fiction award
Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER
Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS
Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA
Annual Bonnie Award
Marielle Heller
Lulu Wang
Kelly Reichardt
