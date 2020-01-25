Here is an overview of The greatest dancer 2020 candidates for the live parades.
In the past four weeks, The Greatest Dancer has seen dancers 7 years and older perform any style of dance in The Greatest Dancer studio to impress the audience. If 75% of spectators voted, the mirror opened, sending them back to reminders.
During recalls, the four Super star The Dance Captains of Series 2 – Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick – had the difficult task of narrowing down the acts for which the mirror opened and deciding on their final 3 to frame in the live challenge shows.
The dance captains already had an act in their teams, each having the power to choose an act at the auditions to go directly to the shows.
The live performances will see each of the dancers take up a challenge with their dance captain to create an unforgettable performance.
For the first time, power is in the hands of home viewers as they vote to decide who will stay in the competition each week and who will become The Greatest Dancer of 2020.
The Greatest Dancer’s live shows begin Saturday, February 1 on BBC One.
Meet The Greatest Dancer teams below …
Cheryl
Lily & Joseph
Lily & Joseph
Instagram username: @lilyandjoseph_official
Duo Lily and Joseph were Cheryl’s choice during the auditions.
Lily, 10, and Joseph, 8, are best friends who performed a contemporary routine at Rise Up by Andra Day to win over the public.
The Queens
The Queens
Instagram username: @hellothequeens
The Queens is an all-female jazz group.
Dance Brothers
Dance Brothers
Instagram username: @brothersofdancecompany
Brothers of Dance is an all-male contemporary dance group.
Oti
Black angels
Black angels
Instagram username: @adadarkangels
Dark Angels is a hip-hop dance team from Bristol that was chosen by Oti as their choice of show during the auditions.
Valley
Valley
Instagram username: @ valedance27
Vale is a contemporary group that stunned the judges during their hearing while they were playing blindfolded.
Michael & Jowita
Michael and Jowita
Instagram username: @michael_jowita
Michael & Jowita are a ballroom and Latin dance duo.
Todrick
Ainsley Ricketts
Ainsley Ricketts
Instagram username: @ainsleyricketts
Ainsley is a contemporary artist who was the choice of Todrick during the auditions after a great performance on the song by Empara Mi Shine On You.
Dancepoint
Dancepoint
Instagram username: @dancepoint_team
Dancepoint is a mixed contemporary dance group
Ryan Gibson
Ryan Gibson
Ryan is a commercial solo dancer.
Matthew
Hannah Martin
Hannah
Instagram username: @hannahmartinrg
Hannah was chosen as Matthew’s dancer of the day after performing a fusion of rhythmic gymnastics, ballet and contemporary dance during her audition.
Harrison Ellison
Harrison
Instagram username: @ harrisonellison19
Harrison is a contemporary soloist who simultaneously impressed and frightened the judges with his audition where he dressed as a clown.
Ross & Travis
Ross & Travis
Instagram username: @rossandtravis
Ross and Travis are a street dance duo
The Greatest Dancer’s live shows begin Saturday, February 1 on BBC One.
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook