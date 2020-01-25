advertisement

Here is an overview of The greatest dancer 2020 candidates for the live parades.

In the past four weeks, The Greatest Dancer has seen dancers 7 years and older perform any style of dance in The Greatest Dancer studio to impress the audience. If 75% of spectators voted, the mirror opened, sending them back to reminders.

During recalls, the four Super star The Dance Captains of Series 2 – Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick – had the difficult task of narrowing down the acts for which the mirror opened and deciding on their final 3 to frame in the live challenge shows.

The dance captains already had an act in their teams, each having the power to choose an act at the auditions to go directly to the shows.

The live performances will see each of the dancers take up a challenge with their dance captain to create an unforgettable performance.

For the first time, power is in the hands of home viewers as they vote to decide who will stay in the competition each week and who will become The Greatest Dancer of 2020.

The Greatest Dancer’s live shows begin Saturday, February 1 on BBC One.

Meet The Greatest Dancer teams below …

Cheryl

Lily & Joseph

Lily & Joseph

Instagram username: @lilyandjoseph_official

Duo Lily and Joseph were Cheryl’s choice during the auditions.

Lily, 10, and Joseph, 8, are best friends who performed a contemporary routine at Rise Up by Andra Day to win over the public.

The Queens

The Queens

Instagram username: @hellothequeens

The Queens is an all-female jazz group.

Dance Brothers

Dance Brothers

Instagram username: @brothersofdancecompany

Brothers of Dance is an all-male contemporary dance group.

Oti

Black angels

Black angels

Instagram username: @adadarkangels

Dark Angels is a hip-hop dance team from Bristol that was chosen by Oti as their choice of show during the auditions.

Valley

Valley

Instagram username: @ valedance27

Vale is a contemporary group that stunned the judges during their hearing while they were playing blindfolded.

Michael & Jowita

Michael and Jowita

Instagram username: @michael_jowita

Michael & Jowita are a ballroom and Latin dance duo.

Todrick

Ainsley Ricketts

Ainsley Ricketts

Instagram username: @ainsleyricketts

Ainsley is a contemporary artist who was the choice of Todrick during the auditions after a great performance on the song by Empara Mi Shine On You.

Dancepoint

Dancepoint

Instagram username: @dancepoint_team

Dancepoint is a mixed contemporary dance group

Ryan Gibson

Ryan Gibson

Ryan is a commercial solo dancer.

Matthew

Hannah Martin

Hannah

Instagram username: @hannahmartinrg

Hannah was chosen as Matthew’s dancer of the day after performing a fusion of rhythmic gymnastics, ballet and contemporary dance during her audition.

Harrison Ellison

Harrison

Instagram username: @ harrisonellison19

Harrison is a contemporary soloist who simultaneously impressed and frightened the judges with his audition where he dressed as a clown.

Ross & Travis

Ross & Travis

Instagram username: @rossandtravis

Ross and Travis are a street dance duo

