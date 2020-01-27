advertisement

The 2020 Grammy Awards started in Los Angeles on Sunday. Alicia Keys returned as the host of the show, which aired live on CBS (delayed on the West Coast) and CBS All Access from the Staples Center of L.A.

Lizzo leads all nominations with eight, including “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Best New Artist”. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each came up with six nominations in the night.

The non-televised portion of the award ceremony opened with a moment of silence for NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning at the age of 41.

advertisement

Check out the list of selected winners below (winners are marked with an asterisk next to their name):

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Mind,” Beyoncé

“Bad guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“Truth hurts,” Lizzo

“You need to calm down,” Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

X 100PRE, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

Almadura, i

El Mal Querer, Rosalía ** WINNER

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

VIDA, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasy, Sebastian Yatra

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Bring My Flowers Now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker) ** WINNERS

“Girls Goin ‘Nowhere”, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriter (Ashley McBryde)

Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of These,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriter (Eric Church)

“Sprachlos”, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriter (Dan + Shay)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Desperate man, Erich church

Stronger than the truth, Reba McEntire

Intergovernmental Gospel, Annie’s Pistol

Midpoint Street, Thomas Rhett

While I’m livin, Tanya Tucker wins **

BEST COUNTRY DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember myself (before you),” brothers Osborne

“Speechless”, Dan + Shay

“The Daughters”, Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris With Brandi Carlile

BEST LAND SOLO PERFORMANCE

“All your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl doesn’t go anywhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson ** WINNER

“God’s Land,” Blake Shelton

“Bring me my flowers now,” said Tanya Tucker

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I am> I was 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, the creator

The lost boy, YBN Cordae

BEST RAP SONG

“Bad Idea”, Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriter (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses”, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Christopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriter (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“Lot”, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriter (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) ** WINNERS

“Racks in the Middle” by Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriter (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

“Suge”, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriter (DaBaby)

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad”, Dreamville With J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the middle”, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy ** WINNER

“Schlagkraft”, Offset feat. Cardi B

BEST R & B SONG

“Could Have Been”, Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at me now”, Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriter (Emily King)

“No Instructions”, Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo”, David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriter (Lucky Daye)

“Say it”, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo) ** WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black cougars

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Panzer and the Bangas

Yola

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Love again”, Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Just how I feel,” said Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo”, Lucky Daye

“Come Home”, Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000 ** WINNER

“Could Have Been”, H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amo, bring me the horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant ** WINNER

In the end the cranberries

Trauma, I predominate

Wild roots, rival sons

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Pretty Waste”, Bones UK

“This Country,” Gary Clark Jr. ** WINNER

“The story repeats itself,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too bad,” rival sons

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? Billie Eilish ** WINNER

Thanks, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Friend”, Ariana Grande & Social House

“Jerk,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus ** WINNER

“Sunflower”, Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita”, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Always remember us like that,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriter (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Rubin Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriter (H.E.R.)

“Lovers”, Taylor Swift, Songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F-ing Rockwell”, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriter (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved”, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“The Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson, and Jesse Saint John, Songwriter (Lizzo)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I, I, Bon Iver

Norman F. Rockwell !, Lana Del Rey

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? Billie Eilish

Thanks, Ariana Grande

I used to know her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X.

Because I love you (deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the bride, vampire weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“Hard Place”, H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower”, Post Malone and Swae Lee

A full list of winners can be found on the Grammys website.

The Grammys and Black Music: A Timeline Full of Snubs and Embarrassments (Photos)

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever. In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive. For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. One could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape. But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

1959

At the first Grammys, a white group, the Champs, won the category “Best Rhythm & Blues Performance” with “Tequila”. Ella Fitzgerald was the only African American nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year categories by Domenico Modugno with “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (recording and song) and Henry Mancinis “The Music From Peter Gunn” (album). William P. Gottlieb / Creative Commons

1968

At the 10th Grammy Show, one of the three best awards was won by black actors: The Fifth Dimension, which was named “Record of the Year” by the white songwriter Jimmy Webb for “Up, Up and Away”. CMA-Marc Gordon production manager

1976

After 18 years, Natalie Cole is the first black performer to receive the award for the best new artist. Lawren / Flickr

1981

It’s the year of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls”, Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Prince’s “Dirty Mind”, Smokey Robinson’s “Crusin” and the debuts of Sugarhill Gang and Kurtis Blow. But the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and the Best New Artist Awards all go to a cowardly white man named Christopher Cross. Getty Images

1986

Prince is nominated for the second and last time for the album of the year for “Sign o ‘the Times”. This album, “Purple Rain” and “1999”, will eventually be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, but it will never win the award Getty Images

1988

“It takes a million nations to hold us back” by Public Enemy, the top-ranked hip-hop album on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 best albums of all time, has not been nominated for a Grammy. However, the prices for the album of the year and the song of the year go to a black artist: Bobby McFerrin for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. Steve Jurvetson / Creative Commons

1989

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (also known as Will Smith) win the very first rap grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. The award was not given during the televised portion of the ceremony, and Smith protested boycotted the show in protest. (But DJ Jazzy Jeff showed up to take the Grammy.)

1991

More than a decade after rap music revolutionized pop music, MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” was nominated for the first hip hop song for a record of the year. It loses “Another Day in Paradise” against Phil Collins. Philippe Rous from Strasbourg

2006

Kayne West’s “Late Registration” beats Eminem’s “Encore” in the “Best Rap Album” category. This is still the only one of the seven years that a white artist was nominated in the category that the white artist did not win. Getty Images

2008

Jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock is the youngest black artist to win the album of the year. He does this for an album by Joni Mitchell Songs. Getty Images

2010

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” beats Beyonce’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” for the album of the year. This comes four months after defeating Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her acceptance speech is interrupted by Kanye West’s infamous “imma let you finish” moment. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

2014

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis win the best rap album award over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the sixth time in the 19-year history of the award that a white artist won it. Macklemore also beats Lamar for the best new artist and sends Lamar an apologetic text. Getty Images

2015

This time it’s Beck’s turn to beat Beyonce in the “Album of the Year” category, with his “Morning Phase” achieving a surprising victory over their self-titled album. Getty Images

2016

Grammy voters’ love for Taylor Swift is again embarrassing, as their album “1989” beats Kendrick Lamar’s landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly”. Her limp beast Ed Sheeran Kendrick beats in the “Song of the Year” category. Getty Images

2017

And finally Adele wins the album of the year for “25” and immediately uses her speech to say what everyone thought: that Beyonce deserved it for “lemonade”, which she described as “so monumental, so well thought out and” soul-bearing , “ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2018 Jay-Z was the most nominated artist at eight, but never won a single Grammy. On his joint album with Beyonce, “Everything Is Love”, the song “APESH-T” contained the text: “Tell the Grammys f — that zero for eight s —“. And while Kendrick Lamar won the hip hop awards for “DAMN”. he lost record and album of the year to Bruno Mars.

2019 According to producer Ken Ehrlich, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino declined all invitation to perform. And then Kendrick Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack, which was lost in the “Album of the Year” category for “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves (one of the two non-hip-hop albums among the eight nominees).

Previous slide

Next slide

The various nominations this year are a long way from the history of the Recording Academy, which missed the best of soul, R&B and hip-hop

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever.

In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive.

For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. One could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape.

But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

advertisement