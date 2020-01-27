advertisement

ABC News’ Will Ganss takes us through all of the big winners, appearances and surprises of this year’s star affair.

January 27, 2020 12:27 PM EST

By Hayley FitzPatrick on GMA

The biggest names in the music industry were honored at Sunday’s 62nd Annual Grammy Award.

Billie Eilish took home all four of the evening’s biggest awards: the best new artist, the album of the year for “When We All Fall Asleep Where We Go?” And both the song of the year and the album of the year for her hit ” Bad guy. “

The night featured performances by artists such as Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Cyndi Lauper.

One of the most powerful moments of the night was when the show’s host, Alicia Keys, paid homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles.

Check out the list of Grammys winners below:

Song of the year

“Always remember us like that” – Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish (winner)

“Bring my flowers now” – Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Lovers” – Taylor Swift

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

“Truth hurts” – Lizzo

Album of the year

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell!” – Lana Del Rey

“If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” – Billie Eilish (winner)

“Thanks, next” – Ariana Grande

“I knew her” – H.E.R.

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Because I love you (Deluxe)” – Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” – vampire weekend

Record of the year

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish (winner)

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best new artist

Black cougars

Billie Eilish (winner)

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Panzer and the Bangas

Yola

Best rap / sung performance

“Higher” – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend (winner)

“Drip too hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – mustard with Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best rap album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“I am> I was” – 21 Savage

“Igor” – Tyler, the creator (winner)

“The Prodigal Boy” – YBN Cordae

Best R&B performance

“Love again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could have been” – H.E.R. With Bryson Tiller

“Exactly how I feel” – Lizzo with Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Happy Day

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak with André 3000 (winner)

Best pop solo performance

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo (winner)

“You need to calm down” – Taylor Swift

Best pop duo / group performance

Ariana Grande & the social house – “friend”

The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X – “Altstadtstraße (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)” (winner)

Post Malone – “Sunflower (ft. Swae Lee)”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Best pop vocal album

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé

“If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” – Billie Eilish (winner)

“Thanks, next” – Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran

“Lovers” – Taylor Swift

Best traditional pop vocal album

Andrea Bocelli – “Sì”

Michael Bublé – “Love (Deluxe Edition)”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “Watch Now” (winner)

John Legend – “A Legendary Christmas”

Barbra Streisand – “walls”

Best rock performance

Bones UK – “Pretty Waste”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Country” (winner)

Brittany Howard – “Repeat History”

Karen O & Danger Mouse – “woman”

Rival sons – “too bad”

Best metal performance

Candlemass – Astorolus – “The Big Octopus (ft. Tony Iommi)”

Angel of Death – “Humanicide”

I prevail – “Bow Down”

Killswitch Engage – “Unleashed”

Tool – “7empest” (winner)

Best rock song

Tool – “Anxiety Inoculum”

The 1975 – “Try It Out”

Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”

Brittany Howard – “Repeat History”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Country” (winner)

Best rock album

“Amo” – Bring me the horizon

“Social Cues” – Cage The Elephant (winner)

“At the end” – the cranberries

“Trauma” – I win

“Wild roots” – rival sons

Best alternative music album

Big Thief – “U.F.O.F.”

James Blake – “Taking Shape”

Bon Iver – “I, I”

Vampire Weekend – “Father of the Bride” (winner)

Thom Yorke – “Anima”

Best dance recording

“Connected” – Bonobo

“I have to keep going” – The Chemical Brothers (winner)

“Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza with Goodboys

Underwater – RÜÜSSS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize with Ty Dolla $ ign

Best country duo / group performance

“Common” – Maren Morris With Brandi Carlile

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember myself (before you)” – brothers Osborne

“Sprachlos” – Dan + Shay (winner)

“The Daughters” – small big city

Best comedy album

Quality time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres

At the moment – Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle (winner)

Best music video

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (winner)

“We have to try” – The Chemical Brothers

“This Country” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” – FKA branches

“I’m glad that he’s gone” – Tove Lo

Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker (winner)

“Girl Goin ‘Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“Everything comes in the wash” – Miranda Lambert

“Some of them” – Eric Church

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Best country album

“Desperate Man” – Eric Church

“Stronger than the truth” – Reba McEntire

“Intergovernmental Gospel” – Annie’s Gun

“Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Living” – Tanya Tucker (winner)

Best spoken album

“Become” – Michelle Obama (winner)

“Beastie Boys Book” – Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt

“IV catatonia: 20 years as a double cancer survivor” – Eric Alexandrakis

“Mr. Know-It-All” – John Waters

“Sekou Andrews & the String Theory” – Sekou Andrews & the String Theory

Check out the winners in all 84 categories here.

