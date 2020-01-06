advertisement

This year’s Globe victories are no longer as influential as usual, as Oscar voters still have two days to catch up with the winners, including “1917”.

This year’s Golden Globes – “eclectic and louder and louder,” according to Globe winner Brad Pitt – will have less of an impact on the Oscar race than usual because the Academy voters are already voting: their votes are due on Tuesday, when both DGA as well as PGA nominations will be announced. The globes spread love among several films to be awarded prizes in the weeks leading up to Oscar Night 2020 – February 9th, including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “Joker”, “1917” and ” Marriage Story “.

Oscar leader “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won both the best comedy and the best screenplay with the nine-time nomination Quentin Tarantino. He won his third screenplay “Globe” and added some wind to the already full sails. “I don’t have to thank anyone in any way,” said Tarantino, who praised his “fantastic cast that took it aside and had to add another level”. Leo in the trailer, Brad who had a sour trip, or Margot’s goodness that comes from her and puts more goodness into a film than I have ever done. “

advertisement

connected

connected

Backstage, Tarantino said he was proud to provide Sharon Tate for the film. “She was excluded from her own story as a character,” he said. “It is one of the things about the film that I am proud of … It is taken seriously in a profound way.”

As expected, Brad Pitt won his second globe after seven nods as a stuntman cliff booth – and basked in a standing ovation. The affection for him in the Beverly Hilton ballroom was palpable. And he will continue to win at SAG and the Oscars. “I wouldn’t be here without you, man,” he said to his beaming “all-star” Leonardo DiCaprio, before thanking Sony chairman Tom Rothman for the “big balls” he had for the film.

CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Beating DiCaprio was surprisingly the first-time nominee Taron Egerton for Best Actor, Musical or Comedy for his role as Elton John in “Rocketman”. The film also won the “Best Song” title for Elton John and Bernie Taupins “(I’m Gonna) love me again.” “It’s really cute. It’s not just a film,” said Taupin, “but one Film that deals with our relationship, which doesn’t happen very often in this city. It’s a 52-year marriage. “

“We never won anything together,” added John.

Egerton remains a longshot for a nomination in this crowded Oscar field, but “(I Gonna) Love Me Again” is now the title to beat in the “Original Song” category.

Nibbling surprise victories for “Best Motion Picture Drama” and “Best Director” was “1917” writer-director Sam Mendes, who paid homage to Martin Scorsese with all his heart. The film was the last title to be shown by the HFPA, as many Oscar voters have not seen it in this shortened awards season. These victories will put it on the screen – although it should be seen in theaters, as Mendes said in his speech: “This is a big deal for this film,” said Mendes. “I hope people will show up and see it on the big screen it was meant for.”

Backstage, he added: “It is up to the filmmakers to make films that are shown on the big screen and to make the audience feel that if they don’t see them on the big screen, they will miss it. It is important that filmmakers are ambitious and ambitious Use the tools of the cinema like SurroundSound and IMAX and every fiber of their being to write great stories for the big screen. “

Winning two globes was “Joker”, including the best actor in a drama, Joaquin Phoenix, who defeated Adam Driver from “Marriage Story”. Phoenix not only thanked the HFPA for becoming vegan – the first time he ate food at the event – but also director Todd Phillips for resigning to him. Phoenix denied that there was a competition with his fellow actors. “It’s one thing to advertise,” he said. “I’m inspired by you, I’m your fucking student.”

He urged everyone to band together and make “changes and sacrifices” such as “not bringing private jets to Palm Springs.” Backstage he answered why he wanted to play a well-known DC character like Joker: “I don’t think I’ve done too many predictable things before. Todd and I don’t follow a set of rules. This is because we are inspired to examine the character more closely. “Phoenix competes against Adam Driver at the Oscars.

No wonder that the original score globe for “Joker” went to the Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir and won her first globe after 20 years. She also composed the score for “Chernobyl”. “It was taking a long time,” she said. “It’s a good year to have both options at the same time.” The industry has opened up to trust women on larger projects, she said. “I benefited a lot from this – people are a little more open to the trust of women.”

Shutterstock

And Renee Zellweger picked up her globe for Best Actress for Judy, 17 years after winning for Roxy Hart in Chicago. “Thanks to the HFPA who invited me to the family reunion,” she said. “It’s the journey that counts and the work that counts.” Iconic Judy Garland reminded her that “the choices we make, what we do, and how we honor each other in our lives can play a role.” Zellweger has a strong comeback history that deals with SAG and the Oscars.

While Netflix dominated the Golden Globe nominations for television and film with a total of 36, “The Irishman” was excluded, and “Marriage Story” won the supporting actress Laura Dern with just one win. The globes were in full swing in the race for the supporting actress and did not choose the glamorous award for supporting actress Jennifer Lopez, star of “Hustlers”, in favor of Hollywood royalty Dern, who is on the way to a likely Oscar win for Noah Baumbach’s ” before history. ” Dern recalled that when she first received the HFPA “Miss Golden Globe” award, she was 14 years old. and pay tribute to the divorce lawyer. It is long overdue. Thank you, Noah, for the most incredible ride ever. “

One of the shocking victories of the night was the animation winner, the stop-motion Laika film “Missing Link” (Annapurna), whose director Chris Butler was “genuinely shocked”. “450 people made this film possible.” Maybe it was the start that was different from the others – an original, not a sequel. However, this win shows that “Toy Story 4” is not necessarily the Oscar leader besides the overwhelming Annie Award nominations.

CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Korean author Bong Jong Ho, who took home the expected prize for the best foreign language film for Neon’s indie box office juggernaut “Parasite”, who could earn up to $ 30 million or more with some prizes. “Incredible,” he said. “Once you get past the 1 inch caption limit, you’ll be introduced to so many other amazing films.”

Bong admitted backstage that he was not surprised that the film went so well in America after winning the Palme d’Or in Cannes. “The film is about the rich and poor,” he said. “It’s about capitalism, and the United States is at the heart of capitalism, and I found it natural to get such an explosive response.” Expect the film to earn multiple Oscar nominations and a few more victories.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement