With the Oscar ceremonies on Monday, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in LA is celebrating some of the most impressive nominees in its latest exhibition, which is open to the public until March 21.

On Tuesday, the 28th annual FIDM exhibition “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design” opens up a personal and personal opportunity to experience the designs of all Oscar-nominated costume designers this year. The exhibition, which can be found among the films nominated by 2020 Best Picture and Costume Design, pays tribute to the work of those who bring stories to life on screen through fashion. This cast includes industrial vets such as Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women”) and Ruth E. Carter, last year’s Oscar winner for “Black Panther”.

With more than 100 costumes on display, the exhibition focuses on the smallest details that a character can define on the screen. “Shoes play an essential role,” said FIDM spokesman Nick Verreos. “It’s just about Leonardo DiCaprio’s cowboy boots and then Brad Pitt’s moccasins,” he said, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood,” and described the moccasins on the screen as a typical reference to the counterculture of the late 1960s.

Shiona Turini, a newer costume designer, is now showing her work. In their film “Queen & Slim”, visitors should pay particular attention to a certain choice of shoes.

“The costume designer really went out of his way to pay homage to African American designers,” said Verreos, referring to the snake skin Brother Vellies boots the title character wore while fleeing.

In addition, the exhibition area ranges from historically current pieces in films for “The Irishman” and “Harriet” to fantasy creations that are responsible for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” To Life. “They really help tell the story through the characters,” added Verreos.

Visit Fidmmuseum.org for more details.

