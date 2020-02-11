advertisement

With the start of the 2020 draft season, analysts will honor the sheer volume of heavy hitters that are available on good terms. You are probably not talking about the second base.

MLB teams reap their top talent at shortstop, and it shows. The growing gap between spots in the middle infeld is bigger than ever, especially in the ranking. However, there is still a value at all levels that must be revealed at the second base. Let’s try to simplify the process with a handy primer for the dandy position. Note that players will be listed in my personal leaderboard if you use 15 games as a requirement. The categories are based on the expectations for 2020 and not on the results for 2019.

Check out our early 2020 consensus rankings for fantasy baseball designs

2019 Recap

It was not a real banner year in the key position. During a remarkable performance boom, only seven players with 2B rating achieved 30 homers. At least 10 players hit this mark anywhere else next to the catcher. Jose Ramirez was the best option in almost every 2019 cheat sheet and hibernated the entire first half. The main starters of recent years, Robinson Cano, Daniel Murphy, Brian Dozier and Scooter Gennett, have also suffered a terrible fall.

Last year’s rankings therefore included two unexpected names at the top. Ketel Marte and DJ LeMahieu were leaders in the VBR of FantasyPros. Ozzie Albies and Gleyber Torres teamed up to create a young foundation that could top the world rankings for years.

2020 at a glance

The second base could be the flattest infield point in 2020, both in terms of star power and in terms of the depth of the middle tier. Despite his difficult start, Ramirez would easily remain the best option if he didn’t lose his eligibility. The position also lost two breakout performers in Adalberto Mondesi and Yoan Moncada.

By default, Jose Altuve takes the top spot through a group of emerging young stars gathered in the late third and early fourth rounds. Without a rich reservoir of mid-pack options, those who haven’t found their second tier 1 or 2 baseman either have to grab an upside game or just wait for a boring placeholder.

Class legend *

ON: An unquestionable stallion that is able to win a category

B: A solid, consistent contributor

C: You won’t lose the category, but you won’t win either

D: Here you can do better

F: You get nothing

(* The given grades refer to the position and take into account the depth of the position.)

Practice fast mock drafts with our Fantasy Baseball software

Tier 1

PLAYER

TEAM

AVG

R

MR

RBI

SB

REMARKS

Jose Altuve

HOU

ON

ON-

B

B +

B-

Steals have faded, but the career hit .315 has rediscovered its power last season.

Ozzie Albies

ATL

B +

ON

B

B +

B

He is young, long-lived and a reliable contributor in five categories with an enviable location.

Gleyber Torres

NYY

B

B +

ON

ON

C

There is a certain Yankees tax on Torres’ elite power. At least the Orioles are still in the AL East.

Ketel Marte

ARI

ON-

B +

B

B +

B-

Last year was the upper limit, but getting 25 HRs and 10 SBs to 0.290 would hardly be an ugly drop.

Jonathan Villar

MIA

C +

B +

B-

C +

ON

Villar has improved his BA, BB%, K% and Contact% over the past two seasons.

Not only is there no clear top second baseman, but there is no one who gets into the top 25 after early ADP. Torres is the first off-the-board player in the NFBC leagues at Pick No. 28, a high price for a career of .275 hitters with 11 steals in two seasons. While Altuve no longer devastated the base paths, he was still able to steal 10-15 sacks with a typical elite average and restored pop. And don’t sleep on Albies, who already had two seasons with five good performances at the age of 23. He will count a lot of runs and RBIs if he continues to finish in second place between Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman. He could be the safest choice in this class, and there is still plenty of time to find additional equipment for full-fledged superstars.

Villar, on the other hand, is still perceived as volatile despite the registration of successive Sterling Fantasy campaigns. In the past two seasons, he’s stolen 75 bags to imagine his plate. Whit Merrifield (62) and Dee Gordon (52) are the only other 2B-enabled players who have more than 30 players. The rare runabout should have the green light to transition from one horrible team (Orioles) to another (Marlins). Marte should have peaked in 2019. However, significant jumps in its barrel rate (9.3%) and hard hit rate (40.0%) should dispel the concerns of the 26-year-old, who will fall off the map in 2020. Its price factors are enough for a regression to jump on board again.

Rank 2

PLAYER

TEAM

AVG

R

MR

RBI

SB

REMARKS

Whit Merrifield

KC

ON-

ON-

C +

C +

ON-

With an average of 0.298 BA, 15 HR, 33 SB and 91 R over the past three seasons, it’s safe to say Merrifield is real.

Keston Hiura

MIL

B-

B

ON-

B +

B

The price gets out of control for record discipline reasons, but the cap is undeniable.

DJ LeMahieu

NYY

ON

ON-

B

B +

C

The underlying metrics all confirm the outbreak. The speed goes south, but the force ticks up.

Many players will put one of these trios in the front row. It is understandable and for what it is worth there is not too big a gap in my ranking. Merrifield has silenced the skeptics by hitting over 300 in over 700 record appearances over the past two seasons. He could be in the race for the top spot if he didn’t just convert 20 out of 30 theft opportunities a year after stealing 45 bags. The 31-year-old remains a robust but not exciting investment in the Pick-50 area. Hiura, on the other hand, has outstanding power and speed. He will also need to make significant progress on last year’s poor contact (65.8%) and strike (30.7%) rates to stay close to a 0.303 beat average.

The ball data indicate that LeMahieu deserves each of its 2019 outbreaks outside of Coors Field. His expected hit average of 0.322, while five points below his actual mark, was second behind Cody Bellinger among all hits with at least 450 record appearances. A .379 expected WOBA placed a few ticks higher than the elite .375 reality. Though the 31-year-old may not be giving a full encore, Steamer’s predicted 0.285 strokes and 19 home runs feel too modest.

Tier 3

PLAYER

TEAM

AVG

R

MR

RBI

SB

REMARKS

Max Muncy

BOY

C

ON-

ON

ON-

C-

In two consecutive seasons, he achieved 35 HRs with the highest wRC + (146) of all 2B-eligible players.

Jeff McNeil

NYM

ON

ON-

B-

B

C +

McNeil is more than an empty average after scoring 23 HRs and 5 SBs in 133 games.

Mike Moustakas

CIN

C

B +

ON

ON-

C-

Moustakas, which is a reliable threat to the power supply, has increased its run and run rates in the past two years.

Eduardo Escobar

ARI

B-

B

B

B +

C

The underlying numbers don’t support the big jump, so Escobar is more likely to get 25 HR than 35 HR when the baseballs return to normal.

All of these players are also eligible to participate in the third base and are available after the first rounds. (Muncy also has first base eligibility, and McNeil is eligible on the outfield). The flexibility helps them all stand out from the crowd at their current rates. Those in need of power can turn to Muncy or Moustakas, each of whom put 35 long balls in their socks last year. However, Moustakas is significantly cheaper, even though he takes his hugely successful pop to the Great American Ball Park. McNeil drove the power boom to 0.384 WOBA, but a career 0.321 average is still his main selling point. Falling below its .290 xBA mark or the .289 mark projected by Steamer would not be a death sentence, but would eliminate any profit potential.

Escobar had never exceeded 23 homers before dropping 35 things at the rabbit ball in 2019. The natural suspicion of the 31-year rise will only be confirmed by a missing .327 xwOBA. This makes him an obvious player to avoid … before considering an ADP # 114 that is already assuming significant regression. He can get a step closer to his 2018 form and still get a reasonable return on his current costs.

Level 4

PLAYER

TEAM

AVG

R

MR

RBI

SB

REMARKS

Danny Santana

TEX

C +

B-

B

B-

B

Don’t pay for the eruption out of nowhere.

Cavan Biggio

GOAL

D

B-

B

C +

B

Biggio offers 20/20 potential with a high stride rate but a low stroke average.

Tommy Edman

STL

B

C +

C +

C

B +

Even though power supply came out of nowhere in 2019, Edman could be a good source for AVG and SB if ADP doesn’t get out of hand.

Garrett Hampson

COL

B-

B-

C +

C

B +

Hampson showed its upper limit in September (.318, 5 HR, 9 SB), but its basement until August.

Gavin Lux

BOY

B-

C

B-

C

B-

It would be impossible to replicate triple-A numbers in MLB The Show. Probably still the eighth with a loose grip on the job.

Ryan McMahon

COL

C +

C +

B

B-

C

McMahon is a below-average hitter, but plans to repeat it regularly for the Rocky Mountains.

Feel happy? This risk-reward group offers a handful of shiny new Boom-or-Bust toys. Based on its 135 consensus ADP, which outperforms its ECR by 20 points, Biggio could get too much hype in standard leagues due to an elite eye that didn’t mean too much contact as a beginner. You’re welcome to roll a 20/20 campaign, but don’t pay much more than an average of 0.240. However, it is worth gold in OBP formats. The late-blooming Edman would look like Merrifield to a not-so-poor man if he replicated last year’s debut. A milder, but more realistic goal could be a slightly better version of teammate Kolten Wong. The duo could possibly top an exhausted lineup in St. Louis. While Lux wiped out minors (.347 / .421 / .607) last year, he is stowed away at the end of a loaded Dodgers hit order. He also has to step out of the gate to fend off Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez at the second base.

Hampson, one of the biggest sleepers of 2019, would be an afterthought if he didn’t give players one last boost with a glowing September. It seems that some of the artists fell in love with him again, even though they got in with a slash of .218 / .274 / .322 in the past month. His teammate McMahon is a safer bet for the season, especially when the Rockies move Nolan Arenado. He also spotted some who popped .500 on 17 of his 24 homers after the All-Star break. However, it is a piece with a low ceiling, the value of which is entirely tied to Coors Field.

Tier 5

PLAYER

TEAM

AVG

R

MR

RBI

SB

REMARKS

Brandon Lowe

TB

C-

B-

B +

B-

C +

Power is nice, but beware of the grotesque contact and strikeout rates.

Kevin Newman

PIT

B +

C +

C

C +

B

Buy for cheap average and speed, not last year’s runaway.

Kolten Wong

STL

B-

C +

C

C

B

A boring, productive veteran who may finally have the chance to consistently participate in the lineup.

Rough smell

TEX

D

B-

ON-

B

B-

Could this be the year Texas finally gives up?

Luis Arraez

MINIMUM

ON

C +

D

C

C

Arraez could win a punch title, but he won’t offer much else.

Perhaps this level is too low for Lowe, who delivered 17 Homer and five steals in just 82 games last year. If health hadn’t stopped the outbreak, the sixth-lowest contact rate (64.8%) of any batsman with at least 300 plate appearances would have done the trick. He could become an average punch like Biggio or Odor, who continued to test Rangers patience by hitting .209. While he recorded double-digit steals for the fourth time in a row, he was also excluded in nine out of 20 attempts. Nick Solak, who played only five games last season, gives them a way out when they’re fed up with Odor’s mediocre game.

Wong jumped an average of his career by 20 points to 0.280 points. So expect some regression even though he still received a handful of steals. The deeper the league, the more fascinating he becomes as a high-ranking midfielder. Newman offers the same profile with better punch skills. Even if the 26-year-old doesn’t hit .308 again, he won’t lose much thanks to a contact rate of 87%. He had never played more than five homers in a professional season. So don’t buy the dozen things fired with bouncy balls in 130 pirate games last year.

Tier 6

PLAYER

TEAM

AVG

R

MR

RBI

SB

REMARKS

Cesar Hernandez

CLE

B

C +

C

C

B-

For better or worse, a steady hand that doesn’t help or hurt much anywhere.

Starlin Castro

WAR

B

C +

C +

B-

C-

Castro fought against .302 / .334 / .558 in the second half and has a legitimate chance of cleaning up for Washington.

Tommy La Stella

LAA

B +

C

C

C

F

The shocking outbreak was underpinned by elite contact rates before it was injured.

Dee Gordon

SEA

C +

C-

F

D

ON-

The speed is no longer sufficient to justify the contributor to a category.

Michael Chavis

BOS

C-

C

B

C +

D

Chavis easily has the greatest clout in this group, but he couldn’t even open on the grid in 2020.

Jonathan Schoop

DET

C

C

B

C

D

Regular seasons in Detroit make it a boring .260, 25-homer game.

Niko Goodrum

DET

D

C +

C +

B-

B-

Hard hits and walks tend to go up; he can walk at least 15/15 with a full season of health.

Robinson Cano

NYM

B-

C

B-

C +

F

The underlying metrics don’t have as much crater as the actual statistics.

Jurickson Profar

SD

D

C

B-

C

C +

Little changed from an outbreak in 2018 to an outbreak in 2019 beyond BABIP.

Hanser Alberto

BAL

ON-

C +

C-

C

C-

A strong BA source is essentially available free of charge. Could lead away with Villar.

Nobody should be able to rely on any of these players in a mixed league of 12 teams. However, this is not a very dark group. Cano has the ability to recover as part of a .280, 20 HR campaign. Goodrum counts a few homers and steals and can be used almost anywhere. His new teammate, Schoop, should do a lot of repetitions to crack the cheap 25 homer. Castro will have to compete for the season with Asdrubal Cabrera, Howie Kendrick and Carter Kieboom, but at least one of these Washington infielers will significantly exceed its design costs in a potentially strong lineup. Nick Madrigal, Luis Urias, Isan Diaz, Mauricio Dubon and Brendan Rodgers could skip some of these safer depths. Wilmer Flores only made a close cut after signing with the Giants, and Gennett or Dozier could also join this row as a dart throw at the end of the turn if they find a team ready to bet on a rebound.

Get individual advice with our fantasy baseball tools



