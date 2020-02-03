advertisement

It’s hard to find a position in fantasy baseball in 2020 that doesn’t have a deep talent pool. But Catcher is one, along with relief jug, where talent is hard to find. We’ll make it easier for you this year by dividing the top 30 catchers into layers to make it easier to navigate your design.

2019 Recap

With FanGraphs’ auction calculator, I looked at the top 100 Roto leagues last year. As you can imagine, only two catchers appeared on the list, with J.T. Realmuto finished 52nd and Yasmani Grandal 97th overall. Since the top 100 is an arbitrary number, it should be noted that Mitch Garver finished 101st overall with a standard 5 × 5 rating last year.

Gary Sanchez returned after a year of injury-plagued 2018 and reported the performance figures you were looking for, but the average continues to strain his production and your team as a whole.

The Garver mentioned above was the biggest surprise in this position. After his career year as a 29-year-old, he is one of the more difficult catchers in 2020. For Willson Contreras, who almost entirely agreed, it was also a relaxing year – his thefts decreased, his step rating barely sank, and his strike rate rose slightly – from his decline in 2018, making him a key target in 2020.

2020 at a glance

As mentioned in Lede, the position is again the worst in fantasy baseball, but that doesn’t mean that it lacks the top. I still expect a maximum of three catchers to land in the top 100 players by the end of the season, just for the sake of value.

How you approach this depends on the format of your league. If you’re playing in a one-catcher league with 12 teams or less, I will probably take a catcher with my last selection of the draft. But if you’re playing in a league with 15 or more teams, I wouldn’t mind if you were in the top 4 to compete. If you’re in a two-catcher league (not a league that is ashamed here if I know what matters), I want to have at least one guy behind the court I’m looking forward to.

Fortunately for fantasy managers, we have some interesting young options (Will Smith, Sean Murphy, Carson Kelly) and some bounce-back candidates (Salvador Perez, Danny Jansen) who have had different successes in the past.

Tier 1

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Yasmani Grandal

CHW

C

ON

ON

ON

F

Grandal’s placement in the loaded Chicago lineup made him my number 1 eye-catcher this year. Added value in OBP leagues.

J.T. Realmuto

PHI

B +

ON-

ON

B +

ON-

Realmuto’s speed is the number 1 safest eye-catcher this year and gives it an edge over Grandal if you want a secure floor with a nice blanket.

Gary Sanchez

NYY

D +

A +

B +

B +

F

A relaxing year at the power plant, but a lazy average holds him back. Sanchez should still have enough options to produce runs no matter where he goes.

If you want to invest in a catcher as a differentiator, I understand that. The series is strong and you have a leg up with your leadership mates because the position is so top heavy. If it’s a one-catcher league, I question the strategy unless there are no available options that fit your roster. I like the guys here and they are safe bets for top-of-the-range production.

Rank 2

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Willson Contreras

CHC

B +

ON-

C-

B +

D

2019 was a big chase for Contreras, which may have the highest upward trend in the group.

Salvador Perez

KC

C-

ON-

C +

B-

F

He missed the entire 2019 season, but his price is still where it was before the injury. I am not worried that Perez could regain its value.

Mitch Garver

MINIMUM

B +

ON

B

B

F

Was the 29 year old outbreak real? The addition of Josh Donaldson could take some bats off Garver.

Will Smith

BOY

B-

B +

C +

B

C-

It will be a popular choice this year and will remind me of Danny Jansen from 2019. I love the positive but spirited expectations in its first full season. Added value in OBP leagues.

Overall, this is an interesting level mixed with uncertainty. Contreras is the clear leader here, and if you want to argue that it should be in the front row, I won’t fight you. We hope Perez gets back in shape after missing out on the 2019 season, Garver can repeat his 2019 breakout year, and Smith can meet expectations as an everyday eye-catcher in 2020. I’ll take one of these guys if the price is right, but I’m probably holding back.

Tier 3

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Wilson Ramos

NYM

A +

C-

C

B-

D-

Ramos is an average resource in the position that has hit all catchers on average over the past year. Have we ever found out why he’s addicted to hitting the ball on the floor?

Carson Kelly

ARI

C +

B +

B

C +

D-

Kelly hit .356 from the left and .203 against the right at 365 record appearances in 2019,

Omar Narvaez

MIL

B

B

B +

B-

F

A great miter rate, a good average moving to Miller Park. What i don’t like

Yadier Molina

STL

B

C

C +

C +

C +

If Molina can stay healthy, he will make his way to the top 10 by volume alone.

Sean Murphy

OAK

C

C-

C +

B-

D-

I like Murphy, but its value is more in OBP leagues with its good pace.

Jorge Alfaro

MIA

C

ON-

C-

C +

D +

I am not buying average profits with his leading .364 BABIP.

Christian Vazquez

BOS

B-

B

C +

B-

C +

From Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS): “Last year Christian Vasquez was the number 3 catcher in the H2H scoring leagues … (That) would have been the number 20 baseman.” This gives you an overview of the position

This is my bread and butter. We are 14 players deep here, so if you are playing in a league with 12 teams, you can wait until you have finally decided on one of the above players. If I had to use a word to describe this level, it would be ground. There are some players with a headache (Kelly, Narvaez), but it’s mainly the players that don’t hurt you and you can tailor them to your team’s needs.

Level 4

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

Danny Jansen

GOAL

D

C

C-

C

D-

It was a terrible first full season for Jansen. Hoping for an upswing after the hype. Added value in OBP leagues.

Tom Murphy

SEA

B +

B-

C-

C-

D-

Why did it take the Rockies so long to realize its potential? Now power is stuck in Seattle.

Travis d’Arnaud

ATL

C-

C +

B-

B

D-

A plus in the Atlanta lineup, but we’ve seen this long enough unless Tampa Bay has really realized its potential.

Buster Posey

SF

C

C-

C

C +

D

It is the value of the name that bears it and it is so sad to see. The Joey Bart Show will take place in San Fran in August.

Francisco Mejia

SD

C +

C +

C-

C

D +

Just give him the opportunity. I still believe in the talent.

Robinson Chirinos

TEX

D +

C +

B-

B

D-

Chirinos has a great landing site in Texas. Can meet 20 homers.

If for any reason you reached this point in a league with 12 teams, someone in your league really, really loves catchers and wanted several boys. There are a lot of question marks here, but if I had to take a man as a starter, I would know there were enough alternatives on the wire, I would shoot the top of Mejia.

Tier 5

player

team

Avg

MR

R

RBI

SB

Remarks

James McCann

CHW

B-

C +

D +

D +

C-

Thanks for the good year, James. Yasmani Grandal will secure your reward.

Tucker Barnhart

CIN

C-

C

C +

C +

D

When I’m a deep league catcher, I get a lot of Barnhart.

Willians Astudillo

MINIMUM

C +

D +

D

D

D-

He doesn’t go. He doesn’t cross out. He is a cult hero.

Roberto Perez

CLE

D

B-

C

C +

D-

It is empty power for Perez, which is better than empty, empty.

Kurt Suzuki

WAR

C +

C +

C-

C +

D-

When I’m in a two-catcher league, I reach for Suzuki and teammate Yan Gomes.

Jason Castro

LAA

D

C-

C +

C

D-

Castro leaves Minnesota and does the job in Anaheim for himself.

Yan Gomes

WAR

D

C-

C

C +

D

See Suzuki, Kurt.

Mike Zunino

TB

F

C +

C-

C-

D-

It had 33.9 K% last year.

Tyler Flowers

ATL

D

C-

C-

C

D-

He also had 33.9 K% last year and is now behind d’Arnaud.

Austin Romine

DET

C +

C-

D +

D +

D

He’s just a two-scorer league desperation unless you want an almost empty average.

This level is reserved for two-catcher leagues or boys that you need to take if your starter is injured. They should not be used in standard one-catcher leagues with 12 or 15 teams.

