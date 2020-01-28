advertisement

It’s a cold winter day again (at least for me in the Midwest). So why not make a new design? This time I went with a point format instead of the standard 5 × 5 rotisserie league. You can check my 5 × 5 Roto Scoring design here. Score leagues are very different from Roto Scoring because the main goal is to easily get the most points. The value of combination players who can swipe for power and steal bases decreases to a certain extent. The fact that a player steals bases still gives you added value, but doesn’t bring you much point gain. You will see that the score I use among the given values ​​is double the value. While due to the scarcity of the steals category, roto scoring is more valuable than home runs. Pitching is also becoming more valuable. Not just pitching, but also starting pitching as both wins and quality starts usually earn points in this format. For a full introduction to the scoring leagues, see Dan Harris’ most recent article. It is certain that you are up to date.

I used CBS Standard Points Scoring for this design. The standard leagues at CBS are point leagues, so this is a good starting point. Remember that most point leagues are custom. Before designing, make sure you know the scores in your league settings. For reference, here’s how to get points in this format that I used for this model.

The roster construction looks like this: C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS, 3OF, UTL; 2SP, 2RP, 4P and five bench spots

1.10 – Trevor’s story (SS – COL)

I have already mentioned that power / speed players are not as popular in point leagues as in roto format, but here we are. Story is a beast, regardless of format. In addition to an average of 36 home runs and nearly 200 combined runs and RBI per season in the past two years, he also has an average of 40 double and almost six triple runs a year. Oh, and thefts are still worth two points in this format, so netting 25 points a year is still a nice bonus.

2.14 – Walker Buehler (SP – LAD)

Do you remember how I mentioned the importance of starting jugs in the introduction? When I came back to myself in the second round, four starters were already gone. Without another tip up to 33, I knew I had to grab an ace. Make no mistake, Bühler is now the undisputed ace of the Dodgers employees. Last year, his K / BB ratio was 5.81 in seventh place among the qualified starters, one place ahead of Jacob deGrom. Between the regular season and the post-season 2019, he threw almost 200 innings, and I think he crossed that threshold in 2020. Innings also earn points and he checks all boxes for strikes, quality starts and victories while limiting the number of runs.

3.33 – Jose Altuve (2B – HOU)

Aside from fraud, Altuve has always had an elite strikeout rate that offers value in this format. He is regularly among the hit leaders and his power has really improved in 2019. I expect a drop to the low 20s in home runs, but I agree. The second base is slightly flatter than the other infield positions. He won’t steal many bases anymore, but if he’s in the top third of an elite lineup, he should win 210+ runs and RBI.

4.39 – Blake Snell (SP – TBR)

The Elite starting pitchers will leave the best players in this format behind. If a pitcher outside of the top 10 is taken that could end up as number one, it is Blake Snell. The Cy Young Award winner of 2018 wants to get back on his feet after an injury-related year 2019. Based on Alex Chamberlain from RotoGraph’s pitcher leaderboard, Snell finished second overall in baseball ahead of Gerrit Cole with an expected elimination percentage (xK%) of 37.4%! He was also unlucky with a .341 BABIP and his home run rate increased despite the hit rate dropping 2.5%. Snell is one of the top 5 SPs for me in 2020, his skills are simply second to none.

5.58 – Eloy Jimenez (OF – CHW)

I think Eloy Jimenez could beat 40 home races in 2020. He is only 22 years old and in 2019 he met 31 Homer in just 122 games. Of the 274 players who hit at least 100 combined line drives and fly balls, Jimenez ranked 18th at the average take-off speed between Christian Yelich and Pete Alonso. Not bad, right? The White Sox lineup is young and improving. I think his game has a different level and we could already see it in 2020.

6.63 – Tommy Pham (OF – SDP)

Pham moves from Tampa Bay to another paradise in San Diego. He should finish second due to his high basic approach and is expected to reach 20 home runs and 20 steals again. His ability to go for a walk (12.2% career-BB%) gives him a slight edge over other hits in this area given the dot format. I think the Padres will be better in 2020, including a rebound from Manny Machado. There is a good chance that Pham will end up with almost 180 combined runs and RBI.

7.82 – Jose Abreu (1B – CHW)

Points leagues are not exactly what distinguishes Abreu, but after 75 overall he is still a good choice and I had to take my first base place. He has been constant from year to year and performed very well, increasing his hit and barrel rates in 2019. As I just mentioned in the Jimenez blurb, the White Sox lineup has improved with the additions of Edwin Encarnacion and Yasmani Grandal, and I expect at least a similar Abreu production in 2020.

8.87 – James Paxton (SP – NYY)

I can’t count on 200 big maple innings, but he has still averaged nearly 200 strikeouts over the past two seasons while keeping the runs in check. An underestimated advantage of Paxton is avoiding losses, which means negative five points in this format. He has only suffered 12 losses in the past two seasons and the Yankees will offer a lot of support to increase his winnings. I don’t like counting on victories and losses, but Paxton’s setup is one of the best in the league from this point of view. Paxton was an easier choice than my SP3.

9.106 – Josh Donaldson (3B – MIN)

I understand that future drafts are unlikely to get Donaldson stuck here, but I did this before he signed with the Twins. His stocks are likely to rise as soon as he has a home and should be in the middle of a stacked lineup. Donaldson is a beast in this format thanks to its incredible strength and mileage, which finished ninth in the league last season. Although I know that it will not be available at this location in March, I still believe that given this format, I would be ready to move up to the top 75 with JD.

10.111 – Nick Castellanos (OF – CIN)

Casteallnos was not signed, but had a certain inheritance. It is not a favorite in this format because it has low cadence and moderate performance, but double! He set a record last year with 58 doubles and has averaged 52 in the past two seasons. I also expect his strength to increase next season. This is not a conspicuous choice, but should deliver a value and fill my last field field.

11.130 – Zac Gallen (SP – ARI)

I’ve been thinking about making a more precise draft here, but starting points are much more valuable in a dot format. With three very good pitchers in tow, I chose Gallen, which I think outperforms all other closers in this format. Dan Harris mentioned that he grabbed starters with excellent K / BB ratios and should do just that given Bile’s elite control metrics in minors. It impressed with a 10.8 K / 9 in 2019 and I think the hikes decreased significantly due to its zone rate of 67.4% and its tracking rate of 35.3%. It looks like I am taller in Gallen than in most other countries, since two weeks ago I also packed it in the eleventh round of the “Mock Draft” categories.

12.135 – Lance Lynn (SP – TEX)

Lynn is a workhorse. He has surpassed 175 innings in six of the last seven seasons, including 208 last year. His extra speed helped him hit a new career high at 10.63K / 9. I expect some regression for Lynn as he turns 33 this May, but his streaked-out gains seem largely legitimate. I expect about 180 innings and 200 strikeouts from Lynn, and the new Arlington baseball stadium offers a more neutral environment. For me it is an SP3 at an SP4 price in this format.

13,149 – Taylor Rogers (RP-MIN)

Closer are not as valuable in point formats, even if you have seven points per save. The lack of innings, strikeouts and obviously no attempt to score points through quality harms them. Still, I have to fill my two relief pitcher slots, and this was a good start. I think Rogers has a stronghold of the closer position in Minnesota. The Twins again appear to be the best team in AL Central, and Rogers should have plenty of chances to save in 2020. Thanks to the increasing use of his slider, he was also able to increase his elimination rate to the top 32.4% of his career. The ERA estimators secure his ERA under 3 of 2019 and I think he can repeat it.

14.154 – Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (2B / SS / OF – TOR)

I attacked all my starting positions with the exception of “catcher” and “utility”, so I chose the best price-performance ratio. Gurriel seems to me to be a little undervalued at this point. He is only 26 years old and has completed 20 home races in just 84 games in 2019. The power is real. His hard hit rate (balls over 95 mph) was in the top 15% of the league, while his running rate was in the top 20%. At above average speed, I wouldn’t be surprised if he steals eight to ten bases. He’ll be in the middle of a talented young Blue Jays cast and I expect him to outperform his ADP.

15.173 – Ryan McMahon (1B / 2B / 3B – COL)

I may have achieved a little with this selection because McMahon does not have a guaranteed star role in the Rocky Mountains. However, I wanted some flexibility in multiple positions, especially in the infield. The rumors that Nolan Arenado is traded continue to buzz, and when this happens, McMahon wants to get on board as the everyday third baseman. His practice rate is a problem, but could do a little bit to play half of his games in Coors. He also hits the ball very hard (top 10% in the league) and is only 25 years old and still has room to grow.

16,178 – Andrew Heaney (SP – LAA)

The projections love Heaney. Steamer Projections set him to an ERA of 4.01 with a whip of 1.18, 183 rashes and 11 wins in 168 innings. He has only reached the innings twice in his career, in 2015 in the minors and in 2018 with the angels. If he achieves these predictions, he’s a bargain at that price. It’s interesting because it throws a high-spin sinker that behaves more like a fastball for four teams. It can create a breath, which is great! He also has decent secondaries that can lead to strikes, but were also hard hit in 2019. I can’t judge him exactly, but he has an SP2 / 3 cap, so it’s worth the game.

17,197 – Carson Kelly (C – ARI)

If you remember, I didn’t find a usable catcher in my previous design, so I brought my husband here just before choosing 200. I classified Kelly as the ninth overall catcher. I usually wait until the last two or three laps to get a backstop in one-catcher formats, but I didn’t want to keep in touch with someone like Yadier Molina. Kelly is still young (only 25 years old) and has completed 18 home runs in just 365 record appearances. He looks like a potential top five catcher for the next half a decade.

18.202 – Ryan Yarbrough (SP / RP – TBR)

I have to fill out my second RP slot and Yarbrough is the perfect candidate. It was used strategically after an opening game of the Rays in the last two seasons and achieved great success. He has 27 wins in the past two years, although he has only started 20 games. It won’t give you many quality starts, but that’s fine. The victories and eliminations will be more valuable than any other available on board at this point in the design.

19.221 – Keone Kela (RP – PIT)

Kela should get the first crack on closing for the pirates and he has the prerequisites for a potential top 10 closer. He throws hard (97 mph), gets a ton of strikeouts (11.2K / 9 in the past three seasons) and has a very good breaking ball. He has had some problems in the clubhouse with former teammates as long as he has these problems can keep at bay should it thrive.

20.226 – Yandy Diaz (1B / 3B – TBR)

Yandy is great for scoring leagues because he now raises the ball more often. He has a career rate of 10.4% and a strike rate of 17.8%, which is almost five percent below the league average. He will hit the Rays on the third base, but may occasionally become DH due to his poor defensive skills. If he can continue to lower his baseball rate like he has in the past three years, he can puree 30 homers. Check out his profile.

21,245 – Adrian Houser (SP – MIL)

In my last election I chose Adrian Houser. As I mentioned in my previous draft, I find it convenient to start streaming on the waiver wire. If Houser doesn’t work, I’m looking for someone to take his place. But I like Houser for 2020. He’s locked up as a starter for the Brewers because of the lack of depth in the rotation. He had a 25.3% strike rate last year and an average speed of 95 mph on his fastball. His runners-up are missing, but his move has some potential. If he can find a secondary offer, he more than justifies that choice.

