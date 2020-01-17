advertisement

Well, it’s time again. The calendar turned to a new year, and that means fantasy baseball is in the air. FantasyPros has already installed and runs the Mock Draft Simulator, and I can only recommend it. You can finish a design in less than 15 minutes! You can customize the league settings, categories and design order. It will even summarize your selection, provide projected placements, and give you a grade. In this article, I focus on standard 5 × 5 rotisserie categories and have chosen to start from seventh place. I will address each player individually so that you can get an idea of ​​my thinking process during the draft. You will see that my final grade was not entirely elitist, but I prefer to draw as needed and skill rather than pure projections. You can view the draft summary below so that you can be the judge. Let’s dive in!

1.7: Cody Bellinger (1B / OF – LAD)

I would like to bring Bellinger here with the seventh choice. Gerrit Cole is screwed up because he has the limit to become the best fantasy performer in 2020. Since Francisco Lindor is already taken, I really wanted to reduce the speed early. In reality, the difference between Bellinger and a player like Trevor Story is likely to be five to ten hits. Bellinger has been on the move quickly with 14 and 15 steals in the last two seasons. I don’t buy him entirely as a .300 hitter, but his exercise rate improvements are based on his record discipline metrics. An average of 0.290 seems about right. He clearly has more than 40 homer power to keep up with double-digit steals and 220 runs + RBIs thanks to a deep lineup. This pimple is both about the floor and the ceiling.

2.18: Jose Ramirez (2B / 3B – CLE)

I maintained my multiple entitlement and selected Ramirez. Despite a terrible start to 2019 and an injury in the second half, he still delivered 23 home runs and 24 thefts over 543 record appearances. Let us not forget that he is only 27 years old, in the middle of his heyday. Despite his slight underperformance last season, his hit rate and average exit speed were even slightly higher than in the previous two seasons. In the last three seasons from 2017 to 2019, his average season line (AVG-Runs-HR-RBI-SB) looks like this: .283-95-30-90-25. It looks like a first rounder to me.

3.31: Blake Snell (SP – TB)

I wanted to grab an ace with one of my top 3 picks. When I was eight off the board, I decided to go with Snell. Despite a decline in the year, I classified it as my sixth starting pitcher. His innings were limited due to an elbow injury that required arthroscopic surgery in the off-season. The good news is that he came back healthy before the end of the 2019 season and his skills remained intact. In fact, his expected weighted base contact rate (xwOBAc) and swing strike rate (SwStr%) for his fastball and switch improved over his 2018 Cy Young season. His curveball and slider also remained very strong. Snell is one of five pitchers who could lead the league in the elimination games. This shows a 12.39 K / 9, which finished fourth among the pitchers in 2019 with at least 100 innings.

4.42: Austin Meadows (OF – TB)

This is one of my favorite picks. At the end of September I was able to catch Meadows even later in Justin Mason’s # 2EarlyMocks at selection 6.76! However, its inventory is growing rapidly and we all need to pay attention to it. Meadows broke out with the Rays on a grand scale, smashing 33 Homer with 12 steals and an average of 0.291 in 138 games. With these numbers, nothing looks bad and there is room for growth. He only turns 25 in May. Meadows is likely to be the Rays’ everyday lead-off hitter, so he could be a four-category stud next year. I expect about 35 home runs, 15 steals and over 100 runs in 2020.

5.55: Lucas Giolito (SP – CHW)

With an ace in tow, I wanted to snatch Giolito in the middle of round five as my Ass-1B. I don’t think anyone saw this type of eruption in 2019 from Giolito who had a 6.13 era! He is a completely different pitcher now and I buy. He increased his fastball speed by almost two miles an hour, dropped his sinker and threw his devastating change 11% more often. His top 3 pitches (fastball, changeup and slider) achieved double-digit swing strike rates (SwStr%) with clips well above average. He finished sixth among qualified starters in SwStr% in 2019, better than Jack Flaherty, Shane Bieber and Stephen Strasburg, to name just a few. Do I think he can repeat at the age of 25? Absolutely.

6.66: Bo Bichette (SS – TOR)

Believe it or not, my choice in the sixth round had 10 shortstops. Shortstop is an extremely low position, but Bichette completes the end of the second row. He was only 21 years old in 2019 and showed impressive contact qualities and good speed. Roster Resource urged him to kick off an emerging Blue Jays club – from day one when he was called up. He is a stallion with four categories, in which the RBIs only stay behind because of the first lash time.

7.79: DJ LeMahieu (2B / 3B – NYY)

After getting some young upside games, I went with a safe option to fill the second base. LeMahieu’s numbers last season were no accident. I would like to remind you of his last line: .327-109-26-102-5. Everyone is calling for regression, but I’m not so sure. His counter attack is perfect for the short veranda of the Yankee Stadium in the right field and he hits the ball very hard.

Due to his high level of contact, he has chosen one of the best baseball lineups. The only regression that I see is in its RBI sum. He was a top 20 player last season and I think he’ll be just under the top 50 in 2020.

8.90: Aroldis Chapman (RP – NYY)

Chapman hasn’t been any closer in the past five years. Only Kenley Jansen has had more savings since 2015 and Chapmans 2.16 ERA is at the top of the elite closers. Yes, he lost a few ticks on his fastball, but he uses his slider more often and has achieved a SwStr rate of over 20% in the past two seasons. With an impressive 1.29 xFIP in 2019, his slider could actually be his best field of play. The fastball is still a weapon, but it’s nice to know that it has two plus places. After Josh Hader and Kirby Yates, he was the third closer to the board. I felt that chasing Chapman two laps was a solid value. This selection is more about a safe sewer who should easily achieve 30-35 parades with elite conditions than anything else.

9.103: Nick Castellanos (OF – FA)

As long as Castellanos does not register with the Tigers (highly unlikely), he will receive a park upgrade. See how much Comerica Park in Detroit suppresses home runs to midfield, where Castellanos hits almost 42% of its fly balls. Even after two thirds of the season in Detroit, he was still the 61st most valuable fantasy player in 2019. I expect Castellanos to reach 30 home games for the first time in 2020 and return at least as much value as last season. This makes it a bargain on selection 103.

10.114: Oscar Mercado (OF – CLE)

At this point in the design, I was a little too quick and didn’t want to keep in touch with rabbits to make up for my lack. Aside from Ramirez, I had a couple of people who stole 10-15 or had no basic stolen threats. Mercado showed an impressive power-speed combination in its rookie campaign, and I think it can deliver more stolen bases than 2019. In 79% of his attempts, his sprint speed reached a place in the top three percent of the league. He also regularly stole more than 30 bases from minors and was 50 in 2015. He cuts from a similar material to Victor Robles and goes 50 picks later. He can complete 15 home runs and steal 25 to 30 bases by 2020.

11,127: Zac Gallen (SP – ARI)

After getting two aces-level starters, I leaned back to reinforce my offense. Gallen as number three SP may seem a bit steep, but I believe in his talent. Last season, he put together 206 strikeouts in 171.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors. His strike rate remained above average even after jumping into the big leagues. He is clearly able to cope with a full season of starts and is due to a positive regression of his step rate. Gallen has a four-tone repertoire with three and more pitches. His hit rate of 67.4% in first place would have put him in sixth place among the qualified starters with Clayton Kershaw. Of these six pitchers, only Kershaw and Max Scherzer had higher SwStr rates, and only Scherzer had better K%.

12.138: Edwin Diaz (RP – NYM)

Given the Diaz contract, he should be given every opportunity to take on the closer role, even if the Mets Dellin Betances sign. Ignore his 5.59 ERA from a year ago; it was inflated by a .377 BABIP and an HR / FB rate of 26.8%. Both will regress very much. His xFIP was 3.09, which shows his true talent. While his strike rate declined somewhat from 2018, it was still an impressive 39%, underpinned by a SwStr rate of 17.8%. This selection carries little risk, but Diaz could also be number 1 in 2020.

1:15 p.m .: Amed Rosario (SS – NYM)

I increased the pace further because it dries out quickly and the players later become very one-dimensional. I can fill my bank with electricity later. In addition, Rosario is only 24 years old and saw growth in average exit speed, hard hit percentages and overall contact rate in 2019. In this way, he was able to reduce his strikes while improving the quality of his contacts. I still believe that he has 20 homers and 25 stolen blankets. In addition, his expected batting average (xBA) of 0.288 in 2019 was among the best 10% of all hits, so that Rosario has the requirements for a potential contributor with five categories at its peak.

14,162: Matt Boyd (SP – DET)

If I choose an appetizer at this point in the draft, I expect some warts. Boyd’s problem is the home run ball. He gave up an ugly 1.89 HR / 9 in 2919. He also knocked out 238 strike batters last year thanks to a slider that made up 113 of them. He added more than one mph to his fastball, which helped increase his exercise rate even further. Boyd will likely end up with a 4.00 ERA, but a whip below 1.20 and 200+ strikeouts will help a lot.

15.175: Franmil Reyes (OF – CLE)

Here is the power I was talking about. Reyes was supposed to be the everyday batsman for the Indians in 2020 and has over 40 homers at an advantage. Yes, there’s a lot of swing and miss in his game, but he’s not just a one-trick pony. He will be fifth right behind OBP stallions Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez, which should lead to a lot of RBI chances. His profile is cut from a fabric similar to Pete Alonso’s, and yet he does 140 picks later.

16,186: Brandon Lowe (1B / 2B / OF – TB)

Speaking of swing and miss, Lowe ended 2019 with an elimination rate of 34.6%. I usually shy away from such players, but his struck-ball profile is at least pretty when he makes contact. It mixes a combination of hard hit line drives and fly balls and minimizes popups. That means I believe in his increased BABIP and HR / FB ratio of 21.8%. He is only 25 years old and has three positions under Yahoo (initially five games, seven in the field). So it is my Swiss Army knife. Since all of my starting positions are already filled, these are the player types that offer added value in later drafts.

17.199: Joe Musgrove (SP – PIT)

I love bringing Musgrove to 200 as my SP5. He added a curveball in 2019, and the boy was impressive. He threw it only nine percent of the time, but it generated a SwStr rate of 17.4% and a contact rate of just over 60%! For reference, the league’s average curve ball had a SwStr rate of 12.1% and a contact rate of almost 75%. I focus on his curve because Musgrove has thrown 16% of the time in his last seven starts. He had 2.69 FIP, 1.07 WHIP and 9.37 K / 9 on these seven starts. Combining his new curve ball with his elite slider could prove to be a deadly combination in 2020.

18.210: Mitch Keller (SP – PIT)

This is the pirate part of my design. I was thinking about bringing my catcher here, but 11 have already been recorded in a single-catcher format. At this point I wait until Carson Kelly is still on the board. I have a nice offensive base and I want to add depth to my rotation. Basement is a popular sleeper and I can board after choosing 200. Last season he had an impressive 12.19 K / 9 with a below average miter rate (3.00 BB / 9) in limited use. He drives his fastball on average 95-96 miles an hour and has two solid breaking pitches. That is enough for me to take a chance at the basement at this point.

19.223: Andrew McCutchen (OF – PHI)

Speaking of pirates, I went ahead and reached for the former cornerstone of the franchise. There are just too many positives to miss McCutchen. Although the 33-year-old is unlikely to steal 12-15 bases after his knee injury, he should prepare for a very good Phillies lineup. Before his injury, McCutchen ran 27 home and 121 runs! The power could still be there, and his base skills should bring him 90-100 runs this season.

20.234: Mychal Givens (RP – BAL)

With two closers in tow that I feel comfortable with, I was able to wait before grabbing a third. Givens is not that sexy and plays for one of the worst teams in the league. Nevertheless, his elimination rate increased last season when he achieved a career best of 12.29 K / 9 on his fastball thanks to a four percent increase in the SwStr rate. The Orioles may not get many safe opportunities, but Givens should be the man if they do.

21,247: Dylan Bundy (SP – LAA)

This is the point in the design where I am just getting my boys. Some of these players may not like the forecasts, but I’m looking for an upward trend. It’s easy to flip the last few picks in your design and burn them if they don’t work. When you hit, it’s almost like free money. Bundy has a pedigree of the first round. Although it no longer generates heat in the 90s, it still has a great slider and a good variety. Getting out of Baltimore could be the spark he needs to turn his career. Camden Yards is one of the worst parks for home runs, and Bundy has experienced this more than anyone in the past two seasons. If he throttles his home run rate, his ERA will certainly drop enough for his 9+ K / 9 to play.

22,258: Danny Jansen (C – TOR)

As it turned out, my intuition was wrong in this replicated design simulator. I suspect several robots wanted a backup catcher? Sooo … here we are. Technically, Jansen is the 19th off-the-shelf catcher. This is unlikely to happen in a real league of 12 teams and one catcher, but I ranked Jansen as my 16th catcher. I guess there’s a silver streak. I expect it to improve in 2020. If he doesn’t, I’ll work on the surrender wire to get the next Kelly or Mitch Garver.

23,271: Daniel Hudson (RP – WSH)

The Nationals didn’t bring Hudson back just to be the setup man. I think he will share the final thesis with Sean Doolittle. It makes sense. Hudson became a little more familiar than Doolittle in the postseason 2019, and he was placed on the right side (Doolittle is left-handed). It is an insurance policy when Diaz or Givens fight and lose their performances. I still love so many starting pitchers that weren’t designed. So I’m confident that I can find value and stream all season if I have to.

Draft summary

