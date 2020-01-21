advertisement

We have officially reached the NFL draft season! Every year we start the new season with several college all-star games like the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. For the first time, players have the opportunity to work with coaches at the NFL level and to meet individually with scouts, coaches and general managers. The 2020 design cycle began with an extremely entertaining talent demonstration at the 95th annual East-West Shrine Bowl on January 18, 2020.

Use our DFS Lineup Optimizer to create optimal NFL playoff DFS lineups! >>

The east, led by quarterbacks Tommy Stevens from Mississippi, Kevin Davidson from Princeton and James Morgan from Florida International, secured the win. The 31-27 victory was the first victory for the Eastern squad since 2015 and the highest-rated Shrine Bowl since 2006! If that gives us any clue as to how these squads will be fair at the next level, we can look forward to a lot as this game in 2006 consisted of players like Greg Jennings, Leon Washington, Andrew Whitworth and Marques Colston.

The shootout started at 11:05 a.m. in the first quarter when the East squad scored a 9-yard touchdown pass from FIU quarterback James Morgan to Louisiana Lafayette recipient Ja’Marcus Bradley. However, the east was far from finished. They extended their lead to 14-0 in a 10-yard touchdown from Charlotte and let Benny LeMay drop back to the 5:12 mark in the first quarter. LeMay took full advantage of the platform today when he showed that he could handle a heavy workload, run with strength, have a good view and burst, and helped him find and hit holes.

The West started its game less than two minutes ahead in the first quarter after a pass from Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley to Parker Houston, San Diego. Huntley has been performing really well this week, according to several reports, and with the growing interest in athletic quarterbacks, he will be an interesting perspective to watch. From then on, both teams exchanged field goals and the first half ended with a lead of 17 to 10.

The second half started with fireworks to defend the West. At the 8:49 mark of the third, Illinois State Security Luther Kirk intercepted Tommy Stevens Pass, which gave the West an opportunity to tie the game. The West took advantage of sales when North Texas quarterback Mason Fine hit Binjimen Victor, Ohio, Ohio on a 36-yard touchdown by a flea flicker on 17-17 in the middle of the third quarter. Victor was said to be the best receiver of the week during training, and he used his ability to raise the ball and catch difficult in traffic when fully displayed. The West followed with another field goal and the first lead of the game at 20-17.

However, this lead was not secure for long. Malcolm Perry, who was 10: 48 minutes from the end in the fourth quarter, took the direct goal and sprinted by 52 meters with a lead of 24:20. Perry will be an interesting player when he switches from quarterback to wide receiver. He has always shown the raw, athletic qualities during his college career and in this game. He has what it takes to be a good slot receiver on the next level.

The West team was not willing to act quietly, but drove quickly across the field to regain the lead. Eight minutes before the end of the fourth round, Illinois State, who ran back with James Robinson, overtook everyone on the way to a value of 63 yards, the longest touchdown in Shrine Bowl history, and put the West ahead with a 27:24 lead , Overall, Robinson played a great game. He demonstrated that he had the necessary pace and speed to make himself felt on the next level by changing pace and relegation.

The last goal of the game went to the East squad. The big moment of the game drive was when UCF-RB Adrian Killins Jr. demonstrated his top end speed and yards after catching while taking a screen pass and then cutting back all the way across the field to win To score 37 yards. A few games later, Benny LeMay made his way to the end zone for his second save and secured the 31-27 victory for the East squad.

When the game ended, several players had put together impressive stat lines. Charlotte, who ran back Benny LeMay, secured the offensive MVP with 80 meters and two goals in 16 rushes. Defensive MVP went to Illinois State Security Luther Kirk when he had two interceptions that day, though he lost one because he had punished another defender during the game. Other notable stat lines were quarterback James Morgan, who went 116 yards with 9/14 and made a touchdown, and Adrian Killins Jr., who had only one run but led the east with seven catches for 91 yards, and James Robinson, who ended up with seven, 80 yards, a notch and a pair of shots for 56 yards.

Come back when I dive into the winners and losers of the East-West Shrine Week. Find out which players have moved up in a round or two and which players may have cost a round or two!

