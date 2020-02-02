advertisement

Since the 2020 NFL Combine is only a few weeks away and the Super Bowl is still pending, the dynasty’s footballers are already looking at their rookie designs. This year’s rookie class is full of top-class talents and promises highly interesting prospects until the end of the second round of the twelve leagues. We’ll take a look at what a 12-person QB rookie design might look like. The combine can force us to look again where we placed the top 10 picks, but the names remain unchanged. Things are wide open from 11th overall and we could very well see new players who were mocked at the end of the first once the end of the NFL combine is reached. Let’s dive in

1st overall – D’Andre Swift (RB – Georgia)

D’Andre Swift, the number one consensus league in the QB dynasty, is at the top of a very talented 2020 class of rookie running backs. Swift should hear his name in the first round of the NFL draft and should be reliant on being an immediate starter for his new team.

Swift is a rocking 5’9 running back that can process 300 carry cards and is a plus receiver outside of the backfield. He didn’t have the tough numbers of Jonathan Taylor or J.K. Dobbins, at 19.89 percent, had the highest percentage of chunk games (runs of 10 or more meters) of all top players in this class. Swift is a powerback with a good pace and burst, which as a rookie should threaten 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns and should never look back. Swift has excellent visibility and cutting ability, two properties that make it electric in the open. Fast projects as an instant RB1.

“External Flash”

I’ve watched it 25 times.

Swift absolutely ruins multiple chase angles by chaining his “lightnings” together.

Now you see him … not now. pic.twitter.com/M0sbXf89m9

– AngeloFF (@angelo_fantasy) January 24, 2020

2nd overall – Jonathan Taylor (RB – Wisconsin)

When people in the dynasty said they should wait for the 2020 rookie class, Jonathan Taylor was one of the main reasons. Non-Devy Dynasty players are more talented than anyone returning from the 2019 NFL Draft class. Taylor is arguably the best pure runner in this entire draft class. It combines explosion, great visibility and a great jump with the legitimacy to move the stack five meters.

The biggest concern in the 2019 season about Taylor’s future dynasty was his lack of passport involvement. He answered these questions last season with 26 receptions and five touchdowns. Its 26 receptions represent a higher reception market share than Swift or J.K. Dobbins in 2019 and is higher than any brand Dobbins has achieved in his career.

The other problem was Taylor’s slow speed. Luckily, our friends at Recruit Analytics found in the tweet below that he is a lot faster than anyone thought he could be. Taylor projects as an instant RB1, provided he doesn’t land on a depth map and an elite is already getting back in tow.

My mentions tell me that he can only do this against Nebraska until https://t.co/mgG4yXAXXy

– AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) January 9, 2020

3rd overall – J.K. Dobbins (RB – Ohio State)

J.K. Dobbins has always been a fascinating perspective, but he exploded at 2,003 yards in 2019 and was the first to back off the board in both the NFL draft and the rookie draft of the dynasty. Dobbins are a major threat that can instantly become an RB1 behind a good offensive line. He has good speed and good hands, which, combined with his excellent cutting ability, makes him an absolute threat. Drafting a capital and depth chart project plays a key role in its role in 2020, but is expected to begin drafting. Dobbins has 1,200 rushing yards and 60 reception areas when installed as a featured back instead of being used on a committee.

Thread design 2020

JK Dobbins – Ohio St.

Junior 5’10 215

Dobbins has returned to the elite from a solid 2020 perspective. I currently have it firmly back in the top 3 and it will easily move into the top 2 rounds in April. pic.twitter.com/cpGuPCaMP9

– Garret Price (@DynastyPrice) January 1, 2020

4th overall – Jerry Jeudy (WR – Alabama)

Jeudy is the clubhouse leader in the broad recipient position and is waiting for the rookie class 2020 to be announced. Since the 2018 season, he has been awarded the Biletnikoff Award for best recipient of college football. Jeudy is under discussion to be the first recipient of the April NFL draft and the Dynasty’s rookie draft. He is a great route runner who excels both in the downfield and in the red zone. He is also able to pass short passes because of his skill after catching.

Jeudy will immediately be the most talented recipient in the majority of the NFL teams and should quickly move up to the WR1 conversation provided he doesn’t end up in purgatory with Adam Gase and the New York Jets. With a strong combine harvester, Jeudy can assert himself as the best recipient on the board in both the NFL Draft and the Dynasty League.

Imagine that you are one foot away from Jerry Jeudy and still cannot touch him. Type is special pic.twitter.com/McYVQRFVOD

– Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 22, 2020

5th overall – CeeDee Lamb (WR – Oklahoma)

CeeDee Lamb is arguably the most exciting prospect in this broad receiver class. The 2019 college season started with Jeudy, who was alone on the throne and was the top wide receiver in the 2020 class. Lamb’s explosive season, however, has opened so many eyes that he is the first to get off the board in some dynasty rookie designs and could possibly do the same in the 2020 NFL Draft itself.

Lamb is an elite distance runner with great hands, the first to fall off the board in most design classes. Lamb is an explosives receiver that ranks second in the nation for receptions from 20 meters. It is dynamic on all three levels and remains a threat even after being caught. It is a groundbreaking downfield threat with excellent ball possession skills that could lead to it breaking out in its rookie season as a PPR dynamo.

turning after catching and stuttering before turning on the burner … hello, ceedee lambpic.twitter.com/G6fDqzzO9i

– Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 7, 2019

6th overall – Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB – LSU)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire came on stage in 2019. He had a fantastic junior season where he was at times the most explosive in the nation. CEH is the total package. He has great hands and has proven himself repeatedly as a runner against tough SEC competition. His skills scream RB1 when he can secure a starting job. It should be designed to at least fight for a star role, and could very easily end up being the most productive fantasy in this entire design class. An elusive back with explosive kickback capabilities and excellent reception capabilities. Only passport protection issues should be able to keep CEH off the pitch on most NFL teams. While he has a lower floor than the running backs mocked above him, CEH can quickly become a fantasy star if he lands in the right situation.

Volatility. It is not the fastest to run back, but it is very difficult to grasp how stocky a build it is. He has fast feet and a natural quick twitch. His spin move is deadly and he has very good jump cuts. He knows when to defeat one or split two. Reaches north / south. pic.twitter.com/weoNQnJi67

– JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) November 1, 2019

7th overall – Cam Akers (RB – Florida State)

Akers is arguably the most talented team in this entire draft class, and could quickly become the RB1 of that class if he lands on the right team. Akers has the tools to be one of the most efficient players in the NFL. He runs with good strength and shows great patience because he has been behind an ineffective line of attack for years. While his hands are not elite, he is explosive once he catches up with his targets. His contact record should result in a high percentage of tackle breaks and tackle failures and help him stay effective even if he is unlucky enough to end up in an NFL team with his own offensive line battles. Akers may have the highest floor of all this year’s running backs as a potential workhorse RB2 with landing point based RB1 potential. It has the potential to be something special in both the virtual and the real world.

(Thread)

Cam Akers

2020 RB Prospect

5 ’11’ ‘- 215 lb.

Jr. – Florida St.

HS: Third place player, class 5: 17

20 years, born in June 22, 1999

Let’s take a look at why Cam Akers is one of the best RB prospects in the 2020 draft.

– JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) January 1, 2020

8th overall – Jalen Reagor (WR – TCU)

While everyone is busy talking about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and even his teammate Henry Ruggs, Jalen Reagor may be the most exciting recipient in the 2020 class. Jeudy and Lamb will be the first to come off the board in the NFL draft, but after Reagor has become a national favorite in the NFL combine, he might find his way to be the first recipient on the board in some rookie drafts from the Contrarian dynasty.

Reagor is exceptionally talented, but he also has the elite speed to instantly become one of the deadliest weapons in the entire NFL. It’s one of the rare prospects that movie people love, and data people love even more. He broke out at 18 and has WR1 at an advantage when he goes on the offensive with a top quarterback and / or creative offensive mind calling the offensive. Jalen Reagor was supposed to be one of the biggest climbers of the season.

Jalen Reagor is an elite in terms of burst and speed, but when you see that he is able to play such games, you will be very excited. It has a high ceiling. pic.twitter.com/zz073sOa2O

– JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) January 20, 2020

9th overall – Tee Higgins (WR – Clemson)

Tee Higgins is an exciting wide receiver who, in his own team in Justyn Ross, has managed to produce an even more talented prospect for wide receivers. The first thing you notice when you watch a film about Higgins is its large catch radius and ball skills. He is a skilful route runner who misses people as soon as the ball is in his hands. Higgins is destined to shine both in the field and in the red zone, and depending on where he lands, he could face 10 touchdowns as a newcomer.

Higgins is a playmaker who broke out at the age of 19. He ranked ninth in the nation, with 21 of his 59 receptions being at least 20 meters long. Higgins is likely to be drafted later in the first round as names like Jeudy and Lamb, and is more likely to end up in a good situation than the broad recipients make fun of him. This could help him become an instant difference maker for his NFL team.

It will be very interesting to see where it lands, as it can become one of the most explosive WR2s in the dynasty if it relies on the good situation outlined above. Higgins is one of the reasons why dynasty owners should buy the first round late picks that are now on the market after players like Travis Etienne, Chuba Hubbard, Najee Harris, Kylin Hill, Tylan Wallace and Devonta Smith made the decision Not explaining this for the NFL draft, which caused a stir at the end of the first round in dynasty rookie drafts.

This throw and catch is ridiculous.

Trevor Lawrence for tea Higgins #AllIn pic.twitter.com/Bjq7l7dZNL

– Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 8, 2019

10th overall – Laviska Shenault (WR – Colorado)

Laviska Shenault is a great soccer player. While not a Jalen Hurd, Shenault offers advantages both outside the backfield and as a receiver. He may not be able to process more than 200 transmissions like Hurd in Tennessee before moving to Baylor, but Shenault has recently proven to be one of the best receivers outside of the backfield.

As a recipient, Shenault is still a little raw, but it oozes up. Unlike Hurd, Shenault is a first-round talent who should hear his name at the end of the first day of the NFL draft. It is a treat after the catch and breaks duels like a running back. He has good hands and was able to produce Steven Montez in quarterback NFL Draft Prospect despite 2020’s inconsistent play by colleagues.

If he goes on the offensive, Shenault can quickly become one of the most dynamic and explosive threats in the entire NFL. He is the last to project WR2 in dynasty leagues that should become one of the league’s leaders in yards after catch and yards after catch above expectations.

Laviska Shenault – Colorado WR

Pros: Shenault is the most explosive offensive player in this design class at any position. In the wildcat, you catch screens forty yards down the field and just hold the ball in your hand.

Con: He only appeared in 27 games in 3 years. Pic.twitter.com/MEoxmySRsN

– FF_Kyle (@DynastyFF_KyleM) January 20, 2020

11th overall – Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB – Vanderbilt)

Ke’Shawn Vaughn is a talented, physical runner with good reception skills. Vaughn is expected to emerge victorious on day two. He has the talent to be an outstanding defender, but without knowing where he will end up, he’s more of a late choice in the first round.

Vaughn is a back that has to land in the right pattern to really realize its potential. He has shown some problems with tape vision that have raised concerns about the success rate. Vaughn, an older candidate as a red shirt senior, has an upward trend dependent on the deep chart with RB2. It is very likely that he will end up on a team that wants to use him as part of a committee. Fortunately, he has the talent to take the lead in many areas where it is necessary to push back needy teams. The eleventh and twelfth overall ranks are the most fluid and will very likely change when we release our next dynasty rookie mock after the NFL Combine.

It has the good size and thickness you want from your RB and it mixes its speed and strength beautifully. Its acceleration from this broken device is really impressive and then shows the wheels to get to the house. pic.twitter.com/dVEo8P9NZV

– Garret Price (@DynastyPrice), June 4, 2019

12th overall – Zack Moss (RB – Utah)

With the combine harvester still three weeks away, Zack Moss is still screaming for the first choice in dynasty rookie designs. It doesn’t happen often that at the end of the first round in a competitive league you can land as talented a return as Moss (or even Eno Benjamin, who is also still on the board and has a strong selection here). Moss is an exciting one-cut power runner who quickly wins through with his NFL coaches. His hands are much better than you often see him, a fact that you only have to throw on the Oregon tape to confirm.

Moss can be a significant climber with a strong combine, as doing well could increase his capital draft and increase the likelihood that he will be drafted at launch. In the right situation, Moss could produce like an Elite RB2. It will all be a question of the landing site and the depth map.

There are many ways dynasty owners could choose 11 and 12 at this early off-season. Players like Eno Benjamin, Henry Ruggs, Antonio Gandy-Golden and Justin Jefferson should also be considered at the end of the first round. The NFL combine and the NFL draft itself provide more clarity at the end of the first as they occur.

Zack Moss shows patience, but also sees an opening and bursts through. Picks up speed and lowers the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/YmZNOQDlrD

– Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft), July 16, 2018

