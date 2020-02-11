advertisement

MANCHESTER, NH (ABC News) – In the final sprint before the nation’s first New Hampshire competition, possibly the first crucial outcome of this cycle after the turbulent Iowa events, the candidates braved the state to outline theirs A vision for the country, President Trump rebukes, calls for party unity and more open contrasts with its rivals.

The primaries are scheduled to take place just eight days after the Iowa competition – caucuses that have rioted due to “inconsistencies” in the report results. The State Democratic Party finally predicted that former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg would be the Caucuses’ winner on Sunday evening, lending him two more delegates than his closest rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Hampshire.

Under pressure to compete in a highly competitive race in the granite state, candidates have been camping in the state since the beginning of last week and openly criticize their rivals’ records and experiences.

While Buttigieg and Sanders fight for first place, Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden fight for third and fourth place last minute polls.

But New Hampshire is also crowded with the eleven-hour dynamics of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a group of lower-tier contenders trying to support the top two ranks, including Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi evade Gabbard, former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Since Iowa struck a blow, Biden has intensified his attacks on his immediate rivals to defend his argument in recent days. He followed Buttigieg because he has no experience and no ability to build a diverse coalition with a large population. Sanders, a self-described “democratic socialist” who is committed to his policies, will get in the way of the candidates.

“I congratulate Pete. I congratulate Bernie, they did a great job, ”Biden told fans at Hampton Sunday. “They were really well organized, better organized than we were in Iowa … well, not a single person won without the overwhelming support of the black community.”

“So here is the deal. You may be able to get more votes in the African American community, but at the moment I am way ahead of everyone in the African American community because guess what, it is the basis of the Democratic Party So it remains to be seen, ”he continued.

But Sanders – who takes a small lead in the competition on Tuesday because his home state of Vermont is neighboring New Hampshire – has not been afraid to attack Buttigieg, and has repeatedly knocked him out because of his high donor base when the once little-known mayor closes the gap between him and Sanders in the lead up to the preliminary round on Tuesday.

“Now I like Pete. He is a smart guy. He’s a nice guy, but if you’re serious about the political changes in America, the change won’t come from someone who gets a lot of money from the CEOs of the pharmaceutical industry, ”said Sanders during a Saturday afternoon event in Dover.

In the meantime, Buttigieg has intensified his attacks on Sanders beyond the cost of his Medicare for All plan, suggesting that Sanders’ bad luck is unrealistic.

“I certainly think there is a very clear contrast between my approach and my friend Sen. Sanders’ approach,” he said in Plymouth on Monday to ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce.

“Look, the candidates have a responsibility to explain how we will unite and how we will get things done, and if Senator Sanders has a hole, it is financially bigger than the entire size of the United States economy. I think it’s an example of the kind of politics that frustrates people, big promises and all that, ”he said.

Warren also has an advantage for the home state from nearby Massachusetts, but has avoided criticizing her opponents directly by veiling Buttigieg only for his donors and instead focusing on her report on how to overcome the steep disputes they endure The fight for President Trump is coming in November.

“The way I see it, I’ve won unprofitable fights almost all my life – we stand and we win,” said Warren in Manchester on Saturday. “There are a lot of people who said we can’t do it … as I see it, they’ll keep saying that until we’re in the fight – we persist and we win.”

And for Klobuchar, who has had a last-minute jerk in a troubled race at her rallies in New Hampshire in the past few days and who underwent a massive fundraiser after the debate on Friday, she remained on the verge of her back-and-and- and let their unexpected dynamics speak for their campaign.

“We have completed this incredible journey in New Hampshire in the past few days,” she said to one of her largest crowds in Manchester on Sunday. “I think that’s the New Hampshire tradition. It’s about rallies like this, but it’s also about places where it’s not only comfortable, but where it’s uncomfortable by addressing people who may have stayed at home in 2016 … Or maybe some people have voted for other candidates or maybe even some people who voted for Donald Trump. And I’ll start with it. Because what we need now is a candidate for all of America, not just half of America. “

