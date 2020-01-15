advertisement

While Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough are constantly warning us of global warming, recent data has shown that the past decade has been the hottest ever recorded – which proves both are right.

2016 was officially the hottest year of the decade, 2019 was only a few Celcious Coolers: It was worrying that six of the warmest years in the past ten years have passed.

The news was discovered by researchers from the National Aerospace Agency (NASA) and the National Agency for Oceanography and Atmosphere (NOAA).

Gavin Schmidt, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York, said:

The decade that has just ended is clearly the warmest decade in existence. Every decade since the 1960s has been significantly warmer than before.

We transitioned to an area above 2 degrees Fahrenheit in 2015 and are unlikely to return. This shows that what happens is not permanent due to a weather phenomenon, but rather. We know that long-term trends are determined by the increase in greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.

Using climate models and statistics, scientists say that the warming of the planet is due to human action.

They concluded that the increase is mainly due to the increased emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that we produce.

Basically, we’re the worst.

If you were sitting there thinking that it wasn’t as hot where you were this year, it was because different regions of the world warmed up to different degrees: For example, the Arctic region warmed up a little more than three times faster than the rest from the world since 1970.

As you probably already know, rising temperatures in the atmosphere and at sea contribute to the continued loss of mass from Greenland and Antarctica and lead to an increase in some extreme events such as heat waves, forest fires and heavy rainfall.

An example of this would be the devastating forest fires in Australia, which destroyed thousands of houses and cost the lives of millions of animals and wild animals. You can read more about the forest fires here.

In addition to forest fires, NASA warned that due to the rapidly melting Greenland ice, more flooding is likely to occur, as this has a direct impact on the rise in sea level.

According to a NASA study, the Greenland ice sheet lost 3.8 trillion tons of ice between 1992 and 2018.

Some simple ways you can reduce the effects of global warming are recycling, less hot water, a towel instead of a kitchen roll, and not buying products with a lot of packaging (see you, Amazon).

