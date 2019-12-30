advertisement

JANUARY

New central bank regulations to help consumers save money on their mortgage repayments and make mortgage switching easier come into force. Lenders need to show borrowers the value they can find elsewhere, and make decisions faster.

Concerns about the insurance situation. The Minister of Transport, Shane Ross, says an investigation is needed to examine the cost of car insurance premiums. “It is my instinct that this should be looked at more closely and closely,” he says. Fast forward to the end of the year and a report shows that insurance premiums are more than 40 percent higher than a decade ago. There are other requests. Meanwhile, consumers continue to cough.

Brexit is never far from the headlines. It turns out that Irish consumers may have difficulty buying some products that will be sold on the amazon.co.uk platform after the Brexit has not been completed, and the central bank warns that some food shortages and potential other prices could be higher in the event of a hard Brexit.

Unilever confirms that UK ice cream and deodorants are stored in continental Europe to help prevent potential supply disruptions.

Research has shown that over a third of the food and drink offered in Irish supermarkets is high in sugar, fat or salt. In convenience stores, the proportion climbs to 56 percent.

FEBRUARY

New central bank figures show that the Republic’s mortgage lenders have paid out EUR 647 million in reimbursements and compensation to customers involved in the persecution mortgage scandal. The total number of approved lenders increased from 1,400 to 39,800 from August to December 2018.

The controversial Viagogo website offers thousands of tickets for the Six Nations for a total of 419,000 euros. Details of the scale at which Six Nations tickets are advertised are cause for concern and judgment by the rugby organs.

Andrew Keating, chief financial officer of the Bank of Ireland, believes that “the price of mortgages, especially long-term mortgages, will increase.” Depending on the circumstances, signaling future prices may violate Irish competition law. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is aware of the comments.

MARCH

In 2018, almost 620,000 doses of illegal medication were seized. The most commonly imported illegal products were sedatives (36 percent), erectile dysfunction drugs (18 percent), and anabolic steroids (16 percent).

Passengers paying extra for airline seats to make sure they sit next to their travel companions could waste their money – unless they fly with Ryanair, according to a report from a UK consumer protection officer. Which one? The travel investigation analyzed more than 3,000 economy flights flown by 10 of the most popular airlines in Europe. It turned out that 86 percent of those who didn’t want to pay a seat reservation surcharge were seated anyway. The main exception was Ryanair, which had the lowest proportion of passengers sitting together at 46 percent, unless they also paid for allocated seats.

The world of fruits has faltered after videos appeared on the Internet suggesting that people have been eating pineapple wrong for hundreds of years. Instead of cutting a pineapple with a knife, it’s much easier to pull segments from the core of the fruit, or so the story went on. Did it work? Pricewatch tried the new technology and was the most disappointed.

APRIL

Thousands of Irish travel plans are mixed up after Iceland Wow Air ceases operations and all flights are canceled with immediate effect.

A New Zealand family who discovered a hidden livestream camera while staying at an Airbnb property in Cork said that they found “a sense of danger” after finding the device in a smoke alarm in the property’s living room. Airbnb permanently removed the host from its site after it was discovered.

Guinness says it will introduce 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable cardboard to replace the plastic in its beer packaging, including the plastic ring carrier that is known to harm wildlife. The innovation will reduce plastic waste by 400 tons a year.

Spotify reaches 100 million paid subscribers – a first for any music service.

Kerrygold is the first Irish grocery brand to generate annual sales of over 1 billion euros, which is supported by growing popularity in the United States. Kerrygold owner Ornua says approximately 7.5 million packets of butter were sold per week in 2018. In the United States, it is now the second largest butter brand after market leader Land O’Lakes. In Germany, the most important European market, a standard block with 250 g Kerrygold butter was the fastest-selling food or drink on the supermarket shelf last year.

CAN

The consumer group Which? notes that some of the largest tour operators in the republic have provided false coverage and protection information to which travelers are entitled under EU law.

Nationwide, nearly 600 nursing homes receive a warning from the state’s consumer protection commissioner to impose unfair conditions on vulnerable residents. The action of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) follows a controversy over some nursing homes that impose additional charges on residents for so-called “additional” activities.

WhatsApp, used by 1.5 billion people worldwide and owned by Facebook, finds that attackers can install surveillance software on iPhones and Android phones by calling targets using the app’s phone calling feature.

The European Commission is initiating formal antitrust proceedings against Insurance Ireland to determine whether a cartel is in operation. The move took place after a series of raids on car insurers in the Republic in mid-2017.

Huawei, one of the fastest growing phone companies in the world, gets into trouble when US President Donald Trump blacklisted it, saying US companies were prevented from doing business with it. Google says it will put restrictions on Android updates on Huawei. The company has a stay and it remains to be seen what will happen next.

JUNE

Plastic pollution is so common that people consume 5 g a week, which is equivalent to eating a credit card, according to a study commissioned by the environmental organization WWF International.

A Donegal-based furniture manufacturer that specializes in making bespoke children’s beds in the form of locks and monster trucks blames the uncertainty over Brexit for its sudden closure. The closure of Anderson’s Themes and Dreams left many families across Ireland and the UK out of pocket, and some of the beds that were sold cost well over 1,000 euros.

According to an AA survey, more than a quarter of parents helped their children pay for part of their car insurance.

The pineapple-eating virus is hot on the heels of garlic. A short video suggests that if you hold a head in a certain way, you use a certain knife to pierce individual cloves while they are still attached to the light bulb, and then turn so that the cloves are already peeled off. The internet was beside itself. Did it work? No not true.

A study by Eurostat shows that Ireland is the fourth most expensive country in the EU for food and soft drinks. Irish food baskets cost 20 percent more than the EU average in 2018. In Romania the basket cost 66 percent of the EU average, in Denmark it was up to 132 percent.

JULY

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty has accused the insurance industry of “overdoing” the number of fraudulent claims it receives or does not judge after claiming that one in five is suspicious, despite the fact that only a handful have been reported to Lake Garda has been.

Consumers who have not switched gas or electricity suppliers in the past four years have paid almost € 1,700 more in electricity bills than if they had switched, according to the independent energy regulator. According to the data, active customers who have switched or renegotiated each year for the past four years could have saved € 704 for gas, € 1,097 for electricity or € 1,696 for their dual-fuel costs.

Arthur Ryan, the outstanding Irish retailer of his generation and founder and chairman of the Penneys / Primark empire, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, dies at the age of 83.

Street parking fees in parts of Dublin increase by up to 70 percent as tariffs are increased and the most expensive parking areas are expanded. Fees in the “yellow zone” of the city center increase from € 2.90 to € 3.20 per hour, while the fee for the “red zone” outside this range increases from € 2.40 to € 2.70. The “green zone” remains at € 1.60.

Back to school costs remain a financial burden for three-quarters of parents, and a third can find out according to the Irish League of Credit Unions annual survey on Back to School Costs (ILCU). The cost of sending a child to secondary school was € 1,399, € 20 more than in the previous year. The cost of elementary school children drops by € 50 to € 949.

Instagram is beginning to hide the total number of likes that a post in Ireland receives from the public. The move aims to get Instagram users to focus on the content rather than the number of likes that a post has and the use of the website as if it were less of a competition.

A multi-million euro campaign is planned to encourage younger Irish people to post pictures of their potato food on social media after a study found that staple foods have a “major image problem”. Bord Bia research asks millennials what words they associate with different carbohydrates. Quinoa is associated with “hipster”, “new” and “modern”, a wrap is “cheeky”, “young” and “fresh”, but the potato has connotations of “older”, “farmer” and “GAA player” ,

The household appliance manufacturer Whirlpool recalls tumble dryers that were manufactured before September 2015 due to fire risks. The warning applies to a number of models, including the Indesit, Hotpoint, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers. Whirlpool brand tumble dryers are not affected by the problem.

Ryanair employees are the hardest to find at European airports when passengers experience flight disruption, while Aer Lingus employees are much easier to find when things go wrong. Poll takes place. However, when it comes to actually handling complaints, British Airways is the airline with the lowest scores.

Moneylending services should warn of the high cost of repaying advertising loans, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) told the government. Similar to packaging that has been introduced for health-related tobacco warnings, the high cost of the loan should be clearly emphasized in any money-lending advertisement or literature.

AUGUST

A mechanical defect in a filter device causes the arsenic content in a batch of water products supplied by the Monaghan company Celtic Pure to some of the state’s largest supermarket brands, including Lidl, Aldi, Dunnes and Applegreen, to exceed what is permitted by law Value increases.

Around 18 beef processing plants between the Cavan and Cork counties are on pickets by the Beef Plan movement. Minister of Agriculture Michael Creed calls on both sides for talks. His calls are ignored and the protests are intensified.

Another 46,000 people took out private health insurance in 2018 as the economy continued to recover, according to the health insurance company’s annual report. The number of insured rose to 2.22 million for the fourth year in a row, which is close to the peak at the height of the Celtic Tiger boom.

The CCPC announces that it will conduct an investigation into the liability insurance market as companies raise concerns about rising costs. The review examines how the market works, how competition works, and whether this affects the cost of liability insurance.

The Christmas shop in Brown Thomas has a full 131 beds before Christmas.

More than a fifth of Irish consumers cannot afford to go on vacation, indicating that a significant proportion of households continue to struggle with financial problems, according to an analysis by KBC economist Austin Hughes.

SEPTEMBER

A hard quit in late October could hit many thousands of Irish people shopping on UK websites almost instantly, which will dramatically restrict rights and cause prices to rise significantly on the cards, the CCP warns.

A survey found that almost half of the community and volunteer groups are facing closure and have had to reduce the number of activities in which they participate due to rising insurance premiums.

The company behind Lucozade and Ribena will only use 100 percent sustainable plastic bottles in its portfolio by 2030 to reduce its carbon footprint.

People order less and consume fewer calories if information about the calorie content of their food is on menus, as new Irish studies show. The extent to which they reduce their consumption, however, depends on where the calorie information is displayed, according to a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). Consumers were given a menu that displayed the calorie information to the right of the price in the same font and size. They ordered 19 percent fewer calories and ate 37 percent fewer calories.

Insurance companies are accused of cheating loyal customers by billing them far more than new customers through a practice of double pricing. Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman, Pearse Doherty, claims in the Dáil that companies charge “extortionate prices” and “punish loyalty” because he emphasizes his own experience of renewing an insurance policy. He said Liberty Insurance had given him $ 856, and when he called, they could reduce it to $ 814. However, when he posted the same information on the company’s website, he received an offer of € 571, a reduction of € 280, “which he did not want to quote on the phone”.

OCTOBER

Irish banks are accused of “artificially” keeping variable mortgage rates high to improve profitability. According to consumer attorney Brendan Burgess, the banking system is “out of balance” with the rest of Europe, as it offers new customers more competitive fixed-rate mortgages than was forecasted to keep interest rates low in the short to medium term. Banks typically charge customers for blocking a low rate.

Paschal Donohoe unpacks his Brexit budget. There is nothing for anyone.

A new mobile network will be introduced, which should attract customers with all calls, texts and data for 10 euros per month as long as a customer registers. However, if you want to join GoMo, you have to take your own cell phone into the network, as the company only offers 30-day sim-only tariffs.

The central bank intends to investigate the practice of some insurers who charge existing customers higher rates than new customers to determine whether insurance companies are complying with the regulator’s consumer protection code, even though it is prohibited to play a role in pricing policies.

The department stores Brown Thomas and Arnotts could start selling second-hand goods at the end of next year, said Donald McDonald, managing director of both companies. He reveals that the two retailers plan to spend 70 million euros on their businesses and online businesses over the next five years. This would involve a shift towards “conscientious consumption”, which would focus on the resale of used luxury goods.

NOVEMBER

The company organization responsible for installing the Christmas lights in Dublin is under pressure to remove a new sign that greets buyers in the “Grafton Quarter”. The new lights that replace the old “Nollaig Shona Duit” sign have been installed by the Dublin City Organization, but other city groups, Dublin City Director Owen Keegan, and hundreds of Twitter users are new Brand unimpressed.

Johan Thijs, CEO of the KBC Group, criticizes the central bank in a phone call with financial analysts. “What is still annoying is everything to do with tracker mortgages. Frankly, we would recommend to the Central Bank of Ireland: Come on, folks, turn the page,” he says. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe replied that the comments were “so annoying to the 99 families in our country who lost their homes” as a result of the industry-wide debacle that affected more than 40,000 borrowers. The banker is forced to apologize for the “insensitive” comments.

A survey by ComReg, a telecommunications observer, found that the number of audio and video streams has doubled over the past two years, while the Irish spend on social networks like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter over the same period has increased by a third.

Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Richard Bruton, is launching a public consultation on disposable coffee cup levies. Bread 41 on Pearse Street in Dublin announces that take-away coffee will no longer be sold on Mondays unless they have a storage cup.

DECEMBER

Revising the phone numbers commonly used by banks, charities, and other organizations means they don’t cost more than a local call.

The 2019 Consumer Protection Act (Gift Certificate Act) comes into force and all sold vouchers must be valid for at least five years from the date of purchase.

One in four Irish chefs will test their health and the health of their families on Christmas Day by washing their turkeys before cooking, despite repeated warnings from Ireland’s food safety watchdog.

The Luas operator is urgently checking the park-and-ride machines in Dublin after it has been found that faulty machines issue tickets with incorrect license plates, so there is a risk of them being pinched.

