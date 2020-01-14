advertisement

According to a study published on Monday, the past year was the warmest year in the world’s oceans that was part of a long-term warming trend.

“If you look at the heat content of the ocean, 2019 is by far the hottest, the second in 2018, the third in 2017, the fourth in 2015, and then the fifth in 2016,” said Kevin E Trenberth, senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research and a Author of the study

The study, published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, follows an announcement by European scientists last week that Earth’s surface temperatures in 2019 were the second highest ever measured.

Since the middle of the last century, the oceans have absorbed around 93 percent of the excess heat caused by greenhouse gases from human activities such as the burning of coal to generate electricity. This has protected the country from the worst effects of rising emissions.

“The ocean’s heat content is in many ways our best measure of the effects of climate change on Earth,” said Zeke Hausfather, director of climate and energy at the Breakthrough Institute in California, who was not involved in this study.

Surface temperature measurements are more variable from year to year as they are affected by things like volcanic eruptions and El Niño events, cyclical weather patterns that pump energy and moisture into the atmosphere.

While 2016 was the fifth warmest year in the oceans, it was the warmest year in terms of surface temperatures. There was a significant El Niño this year, said Dr. Trenberth, who transferred the heat from the ocean to the atmosphere.

“The global mean surface temperature is higher in 2016, but the sea temperature is slightly lower,” said Dr. Trenberth.

Measuring sea temperature has long been a challenge for scientists. Onshore thermometers around the world have been measuring temperatures for more than a century, but the ocean temperature record is more mixed.

Argo, a global network of 3,000 swimmers equipped with sensors that measure temperature and depth, was implemented in 2007 and an extensive temperature data set was created. Previously, the researchers had to rely on an ad hoc system for measuring sea temperature. Many of them were taken from the side of ships and excluded from Antarctic waters until the late 1950s.

For the new study, Dr. Trenberth and his colleagues closed some gaps in the historical ocean temperature record by using an understanding of how a temperature display in an area relates to ocean temperatures throughout the ocean derived from data from the Argo system.

The new method enabled them to take advantage of the limited temperature observations from the pre-Argo period and to extrapolate them to a broader understanding of past sea temperatures.

“Global reconstruction”

“We find that we can do a global reconstruction until 1958,” said Dr. Trenberth. This year began systematic temperature observations in the Antarctic, at which sufficient temperature points were created to enable extrapolation.

The past 10 years have been the warmest 10 in the history of global ocean temperatures. According to Hausfather, the increase between 2018 and 2019 was the largest single year increase since the beginning of the 2000s.

Rising sea temperatures have damaged marine life and contributed to the decolorization of coral reefs, the loss of critical ecosystems and threatened livelihoods such as fishing, as species have moved in search of cooler water. However, the effects of ocean warming do not remain at sea.

“The heavy rains in Jakarta have only recently been partly due to very warm sea temperatures in this region,” said Dr. Trenberth, who also made connections between warming sea temperatures and the weather in Australia. The recent drought there has helped accelerate what many call the worst forest fire season in the country’s history.

“These sea temperatures affect regional weather patterns and sometimes even global weather patterns,” said Trenberth. – The New York Times

