advertisement

Every year, there is a healthy group of Calgary natives who excel in the art world, and 2019 was no exception. Here is a partial list of artists who did not work significantly this year. Some are newcomers, some are veterans, but 2019 was a very good year for all these wild roses.

Sharon Butala. Courtesy, Tali Shany

jpg

advertisement

Sharon Butala, writer

Sharon Butala’s short story collection of Season of Fury and Wonder was selected on Rogers Writers’ $ 50,000 Factor Price list. It was the first time in more than a decade that the Governor General’s numerous candidate for governor had returned to short story form. But it was also the theme that divided Fury Season and Miracle, with its focus on regret, family, romance, illness, and mortality through the narrative lenses of older women.

Contra and Eboshi, sisters raised in Calgary who make up the hip-hop world duo Cartel Madras. Photo by Oliver Maynard

Calgary

Cartel Madras, the hip-hop duo

Bhagya and Priya Ramesh were born in Chennai, India, but immigrated to the suburbs of Calgary as a child, this is when they started mixing Indian music, rap gangsta, trance, dance and grime for a completely original sound. Recasting themselves Eboshi and Contra, the sisters began performing in the city as Cartel Madras in 2017. In 2018, the sisters were signed by Ishmael Butler, half of hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces and scouting talent A&R, in iconic Seattle -based indie-based Sub Pop after he captured their performance on Sled Island. The label released Cartel Madras ‘EP Age of the Goonda’ in early November, an exhilarating and bizarre explosion of inventive speech and infectious beats that give voice to the LGBTQ + community, women, people of color and immigrants in general.

Yvonne Chapman on Law Street. Courtesy, CBC

Calgary

Yvonne Chapman, actress

Sadly, CBC’s much-talked-about reboot of Street Legal wasn’t long for this world, having been unreasonably canned six episodes in its first season. This is a shame, because in addition to being significantly darker than the original, he also introduced us to Calgary native Yvonne Chapman in her first starring role. She played cross-country attorney Mina Lee, whose story arc involved her character fearlessly starting a class action lawsuit against Big Pharma over widespread opioid addiction in Vancouver. Chapman brought subtle nuance and idealism to the character, which was the actress’ big break after spending years working on mergers and acquisitions at Calgary corporations.

Neal Chatha, a.k.a. Prophet. Photo shown

Calgary

Neal Chatha, PropheC’s hip-hop star

This Calgarian is reportedly treated like a rock star in India and other parts of South Asia, where the “Weeknd-tak-Bollywood” artist known as PropheC has hit a nerve by mixing Indian music and hip-hop. His fourth record, Season One, can prove to be a breakthrough for Chatha in the west. Earlier this year, it reached the top of the world music charts in the US, U.K. and Norway. In Canada, he landed in the Top 10 on iTunes, which meant for a while he eclipsed his hero Drake in graphic performance.

Lucian-River Chauhan in the Heartland series. Photo by Andrew Bako

Andrew Bako /

Calgary

Lucian-River Chauhan, actor

Theater fans will recognize nine-year-old Lucian as a delightful stage veteran after appearing in Calgary productions of Secret Garden, Zorro: Family Code and more recently, at the 2019 Alberta Theater Projects hit The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. But he also made the move to television this year taking on a recurring role at the CBC Heartland main center. He played the troubled Luke youth in the serial, the last troubled youth to find purpose, friendship and home wisdom at Bartlett Ranch in the long-running family drama.

Semi Chellas in Toronto.

JEC / ZOJ /

Jaime Espinoza / WENN

Semi Chellas, writer-director

After winning four Emmy nods and establishing herself as a leading light in the new golden age of TV for her work producing and writing for AMC’s Mad Men, this Calgary exat was in no real need of a boost in career in 2019. However, this year saw her embark on a new phase when her directorial debut with the stage won the festival circuit. American Woman debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival before screening at the Calgary Film Festival. It offered a light-hearted take on the Patty Hearst saga that was modest, powerful, and breathtaking at times in Trump-era America despite the set period.

Haysam Kadri in A Thousand Shining Suns. Photo by Kevin Berne

Calgary

Haysam Kadri, actor / director / theater producer

When he became artistic director of the Shakespeare Company of Calgary six years ago, Haysam Kadri pledged to make Shakespeare as accessible as any modern playwright, and he has made great efforts to achieve that goal. This past year, he teamed up with Pakistani film and TV star Ahad Raza Mir to return to Calgary to play Hamlet in a dark and spooky version called Hamlet: A Ghost Story and he seduced Canadian theater king Seana McKenna to play Shylock in a gendered production of The Dealer of Venice. He’s also the man, the amazing, alcohol-infused production of Hammer Hamlet played to turn crowds into the 2019 High Performance Rodeo. Kadri’s performance as villain Rasheed in the stage version of A Thousand Splendid Suns earned him praise in Calgary Theater and San Francisco American Conservatory Theater and made him the school principal for this show in London, Ont., And Vancouver.

Artist Katie Green installing Bridge, her public art project. Photo by Chelsea Call

Calgary

Katie Green, artist

Based on its stunning aesthetics alone, Katie Green Bridge earns a place on this list for its courage and originality. The 13 characters that adorn the 16 surfaces along River East’s East Village are colorful, comical and sometimes volatile. But Bridge also took a deep dive into exploring the communal possibilities of public art. Green sought out models from all walks of life for the project, inviting everyone from millennial fashionistas to 13-year-old “little reporters” of homeless men from Calgary’s Drop-In Center to disappear behind papier-mâché masks as they express their experiences living in East Village. The result is a collection of gorgeous portraits that seem to perfectly capture the spirit of a neighborhood in constant flux.

Carisa Hendrix as Lucy Darling. Photo by Jon-Christian Ashby

Calgary

Carisa Hendrix, witch

Carisa Hendrix became a bonafide star on the magic circuit in the US this year, penetrating what is often regarded as a club for older boys. A veteran magician and children’s entertainer in Calgary, Hendrix found an international audience a few years back when she debuted alter-ego Lucy Darling at the Melbourne Magic Festival. Other than being a skilled illusionist and a clever expert, Darling is also a stylish, hard-hitting comedian who has taken the secret world of magic by storm. She was invited to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, an indoor sanctuary for magicians and magic enthusiasts, and recently completed a residency at the Chicago Magic Lounge. Earlier this year, Lucy appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. She did not fool the veteran illusionists, but they both seem to be enchanted by her performance properly.

Vincent Ho. Photo shown

SunMediaArchive

Vincent Ho, composer

It has been over a decade since composer Vincent Ho was invited by environmental scientist David Barber of the University of Manitoba to ride CCGS Amundsen en route to the Arctic, as part of a unique “artist on board” program. Ho, who is currently the artistic director of the Juno-nominated Last Land Ensemble and musical advisor to the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, created his Arctic Symphony based on these experiences, a five-movement piece that eroded the composer’s second nomination Juno forth for the best classic composition in 2019.

Naomi K. Lewis. Photo shown

Calgary

Naomi K. Lewis, writer

Calgary writer Naomi K. Lewis collaborated with her late grandfather on Tiny Lights for Travelers, a memoir prompted by her parents’ discovery of a secret diary that Opa wrote about his escape from Nazi-occupied Holland in summer of 1942. He became a starting point for a book that mixes travel booklets and autobiographies as Lewis follows in her grandfather’s footsteps across Europe and asks questions about her “Judgment” and sense of identity. She was listed on the 2019 Governor General’s shortlist for Literature non-fiction.

Zach Running Coyote in his game Kohkum & Me. Photo shown

Calgary

Zach Running Coyote, theater artist / musician

Whether he’s interpreting for theater companies as diverse as Making Convention 7 and the Rosebud Theater or creating and producing his own works, Running Coyote is a true renaissance man. His lithe movement skills appeared in the Treaty of Okotox 7 and Treaty 507 while his dramatic and comic skills helped make Rosebud Theater’s production of Steve Martin / Edie Brickell Bright Star music a winning success. It was the premiere in Calgary of Running Coyote Kohkum & Me’s only powerful show that featured him not only as a dancer and actor but also as a writer, songwriter and musician. As a residential artist for Taking the Treaty of 7, Running Coyote is creating a show called The Napi Project in conjunction with The Trickster in the Indian tradition, which will have its world premiere at the Lunchbox Theater in February.

Calgary’s Jordan May could be turned into Duke Carson for a CBC Canada draw. Courtesy, CBC

Calgary

Jordan May, Drag King Duke Caron

Jordan May has been performing as Duke Carson since 2014, eventually turning her bearded alter ego into one of Alberta’s reigning superstars. May created Duke to perform as part of the Fake Mustache Drag King Troupe, a longtime Calgary institution. A keen mechanic day by day, she has become increasingly in demand as both the Duke and her attractive queen, Tawney Tyler. But it was Duke – whose rogue was based on Aerosmith’s Mick Jagger and Steven Tyler – the one who developed center-and-center in the second season of Canada’s A Drag Drag, an online series that chronicles the explosion scene of country.

Shaye Zadravec. Courtesy, Indelible Music

Calgary

Shaye Zadravec, songwriter

Shaye Zadravec’s first EP debut, Norway, officially came out in 2018, but the gorgeous, orchestrated ballads on the album – which include the covers of Shelby Lynne’s If I Were Smart and James Shelton’s Lilac Wine – seem to get better with age and have resolutely helped the singer as a stylish and delicate performer of other people’s songs. In 2019, it opened to everyone from operatic popists in the U.S. Il Divo to songwriter Dan Mangan. As part of the DT, one of Calgary singer-songwriter backup bands Tom Phillips, she can be heard harmonizing along with sister Sydney in Kate Phillips ‘heart-melting version of Kate and Anna McGarrigle’s Goin’ Back To Harlan at Calgary Folk Music Double Festival 40th Anniversary Disc, Cover Art. Also, you would have to be a certified Grinch not to be moved by her duet with Ian Tyson on his 2005 song Silver Bell, which she recorded as a single at just in time for Christmas.

– With files by Louis Hobson

advertisement