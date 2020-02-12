Let’s rewind a moment. At this point last year, we started analyzing these incoming newbies. Just like this year, there is no shortage of people doing their homework with these players, inspecting the tape, and checking the numbers they put up in college.

For a few months, that’s what the NFL’s full attention is focused on. When you turn on the NFL network, it’s all they talk about. In addition, all other major sports news reports on these players, all in anticipation of the few days in April that we will find out where these players will end up.

According to the NFL draft, there are a few weeks in which the landing sites are discussed and the event recapitulated. But then the conversation about these newcomers falls off a cliff. Especially in Fantasy Football there are very few reviews about these newbies and their performance. Whether in the season or at the end of the year, we fall victim to the attitude of constantly looking ahead.

However, a look back can be extremely beneficial for fantasy football. There are players who may be making immediate contributions in 2020, but their situation wasn’t perfect in 2019 and they couldn’t maximize their potential.

We have a short term memory in fantasy football and it is important to remember it and strive to remedy the situation. In this article, we’ll look at the 2019 QB newbies and their accomplishments, and look forward to next year and how they can contribute in 2020.

(Players are listed below in the order in which they were drawn in.)

1. Kyler Murray (ARI)

Kyler Murray played in all 16 games as a rookie and finished as QB7 in fantasy football. His ability to walk was immediately noticeable and he ended the season with over 500 rushing yards. Murray also showed promise as a passerby and ended the race with over 3,700 yards, which is enough for a rookie QB for seventh place ever. Hopefully in the future, Murray will have better infrastructure in 2020 as the cardinals are expected to target the offensive line. They were exposed several times last year because of this roster weakness. In addition, Murray will bring Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella into more roles, which should only help his performance. As long as he’s healthy, Murray is a sure bet to return to the top 10 rankings next season.

Kyler Murrays (@ K1) best litters from his offensive rookie of the year season:

His deep ball accuracy and ability to escape the pressure and get out of the structure give Kyler the potential to become an elite NFL-QB. pic.twitter.com/zc6ZEbBw2F

– NFL Film Review (@NFLFilmReview) February 5, 2020

2. Daniel Jones (NYG)

Daniel Jones took over this season for Eli Manning and played a total of 13 games. Jones ended up a little over 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. While there were certainly highlights and insights that showed that Jones could be valuable for fantasy football in the future, there was also cause for concern. Jones threw 12 interceptions, but also fiddled with the ball 18 times. There is optimism in New York, but a new coaching team, a new offensive philosophy, sales problems and a lack of elite and consistent weapons make me hesitate to jump on the Daniel Jones train for 2020. There should be improvements, but I’m not expecting Jones to make significant progress next season. He will most likely land for me in the early 20s if he makes seasonal projections.

3. Dwayne Haskins (WHAT)

Dwayne Haskins was put into one of the worst situations by all rookie QBs last year. The lack of weapons in Washington was a big red flag, but when the season started, it was clear that for a variety of reasons, things would not come back up so quickly. The Redskins turned to Haskins after seeing enough of Case Keenum, and Haskins started in seven games while finally playing in nine. He was in pain as a beginner but showed enough that he should be her starting QB for 2020 and beyond. My expectations for Haskins are low, although I’m starting the season this season with a new coaching staff, limited weapons, and lack of overall experience. I will most likely project Haskins for 2020 QBs in the late 1920s.

Dwayne Haskins has had a fairly up and down rookie season, but this is one of the craziest litters I’ve seen in the past season. pic.twitter.com/wTjAIrhPOW

– NFL Film Review (@NFLFilmReview) February 6, 2020

4. Drew Lock (DEN)

Drew Lock started the season on the PUP, but took over the star role from Joe Flacco in week 13 and played well on the track. From weeks 13 to 17, Lock was the QB22 and was well on the way to throwing over 3,200 meters. Lock still has room to grow, but Denver may have finally found his QB with this one. Lock is willing to take risks, which can get him in trouble from time to time, but he can also throw a few throws that not many other league QBs want to try at all. A new offense to learn this off-season can stall some of these advances, but Lock will have many weeks of thinking about streaming in 2020. The future for Lock and the offense in Denver is promising, but I’ll still say it in the same area as Haskins and Jones for 2020 projection value.

5. Gardner Minshew II (JAX)

Gardner Minshew and his mustache / jorts emerged from nowhere in 2020. There were nine QBs taken before Minshew, but he only finished behind Kyler Murray in the overall passing yards and games. Minshew has played very well throughout the season and should be the starter for Jacksonville in 2020. As with some of these other QBs on this list, Minshew also has sales among the offensive staff. So it will be interesting to see how he plays in a new game system. Jay Gruden will have to work this off-season to make sure Minshew is comfortable to recreate what they had last year … Minshew is still a projection in the mid-20s until we see him in action in the pre-season and get a feel for it This offense will look like it will take the helm.

Gardner Minshew’s first TD of the day was an absolute cent 🎯

(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/QCK5P5SRRT

– NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 6, 2019

6. Ryan Finley (CIN)

In the 2019 design process, I didn’t expect Ryan Finley to be good at the NFL. If we look back a year later, we can all say that Finley wasn’t good. End of analysis.

