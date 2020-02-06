advertisement

High school GCSE performance charts were released today – showing the results of the third group of students facing new, more difficult GCSEs in English and math, which took place in early summer 2019.

Parents and students can use the tables to compare the performance of local schools against each other.

Schools are judged by recently introduced measures, called Progress 8 and Acquisition 8, which are based on the results of the 2019 GCSE exams and data from the Ministry of Education.

Derby High School Results

At the top of the Derby table with above-average Progress 8 scores:

Landau Forte College

St Benoît Catholic Academy

Derby Moor Academy

Chellaston Academy

All of these schools have Progress 8 scores above average – the national average for all schools is 0. But the city, with an average Progress 8 score of -0.24, still lags behind the averages. national and down from -0.19 last year.

The Progress 8 formula is quite complicated, but its main objective is to verify that students are making as much progress as possible, given their skill level at the start of high school.

Students’ actual achievements in eight GCSEs are plotted against their expected accomplishments. Expected progress is plotted based on their results at the end of elementary school.

The schools are divided into five brackets ranging from far above average to well below average.

The Department of Education (DfE) also uses another measure called Level 8, which focuses on the results of each student’s best eight subjects, in which English and math are worth double the points.

At the top of the table for the percentage of students reaching fifth grade or more in English and math:

Derby High School

Derby Grammar School

Chellaston Academy

Littleover Community School

Landau Forte College

The city, with 38% of students obtaining a fifth grade or more in English and math, is also below the national average of 40% in all schools (compared to 40.2% in 2018). The Derby average is also down from 38.2% in 2018.

Landau Forte College also tops the city’s GCSE rankings for its Progress 8 score in 2018

Alison Brannick, Director of Landau Forte College, said on GCSE Results Day last August: “I want to thank our dedicated students and staff because all of their hard work and commitment has paid off and produced results. exceptional.

“Our young people now have the skills to open doors for them as they take the next step in their adult lives.”

Progress 8 is a measure of the progress children make between the end of elementary school and the end of high school. It is designed to encourage good quality teaching in a large program.

Progress 8 and 8 are based on student performance in eight qualifications. These are English and math, up to three subjects from the Ebacc list, and the top three student scores from a range of other qualifications, including GCSEs and approved non-GCSEs. English and math are given double weights to reflect their importance.

The gross grade obtained from these eight qualifications is calculated on average to give the grade 8 grade of the school. It would be expected to be higher in schools that have more academically capable students, such as high schools.

The Progress 8 score is calculated by comparing the level 8 score of each student to that of other students who had the same KS2 SAT results. This is designed to measure the progress made by each student in grades 6 to 11. In theory, all schools have an equal chance of obtaining a high Progress 8 score.

A school’s Progress 8 score is generally between -1 and +1. A score of +1 means that students in this school score higher in each qualification than other similar students nationally. A score of -1 means they get a lower score.

The average Progress 8 score for all secondary schools at the national level is 0. Schools with a Progress 8 score below -0.5 do not reach the minimum standard expected by the government. A score of +0.5 above shows that the students in this school are progressing well above the expected level of progress.

The top marks at Laudau Forte went to:

* Kiran Banwait – 2 classes 9, 3 classes 8 and 4 classes 7

* Rahik Chowdhury – 9 year 9 and 1 year 7

* James Dark – 7 year 9 and 3 year 8

* Tabitha Hartshorn – 5 year 9, 2 year 8, 2 year 7 and 1 year 6

* Grace Hornby – 5 year 9, 3 year 8 and 2 year 7

* Holly Robinson – 6 year 9, 3 year 8 and 1 year 6

* Maria Varney – 5 year 9, 3 year 8 and 2 year 7

Maria Varney with her results at Landau Forte College

Two years ago, almost all subjects reverted to an older exam scoring system using the numbers 9 – 1 (9 being the highest)

Students are considered to have passed the GCSE exams if they obtain a grade of 4 – equivalent to the old passing grade C – or higher. However, the government has caused confusion by choosing the higher grade 5 (equivalent to a high grade C) as the pass for the purposes of the performance tables.

Nine are below or far below average for their Progress 8 scores – making Derby one of the worst performing local education authorities in the country.

The schools below or below average are:

Lees Brook Community School

Bemrose School

Allestree Woodlands School

Derby City Academy

Da Vinci Academy

Celebrating Bemrose School Students After Receiving Their GCSE Results

(Image: Penguin PR)

Murray Park Community School

Merrill Academy

Noel-Baker Academy

For almost three years, the city has been a government-designated area of ​​educational opportunity, and with the help of around £ 4 million, efforts are being made to turn around some of the poorest Derby schools in the world. primary and secondary level.

Here is a ranking table based on Progress 8 on the performance of Derby schools in the GCSE 2019 exams

School name Progress score 8 Success score 8 5th year or more in English and math Landau Forte College 0.66 55.9 59% St Benedict Catholic Academy 0.31 47.5 36% Derby Moor Academy 0, 26 47.2 47% Chellaston Academy 0.21 54.2 63% West Park School 0.11 50.1 42% Littleover Community School 0 52.9 61% Lees Brook Community School -0.19 48 39% Bemrose School – 0.32 29.5 12% Allestree Woodlands School -0.36 48 45% City of Derby Academy -0.51 33.1 17% Da Vinci Academy -0.66 37.2 22% Murray Park Community School -0, 7 39.8 29% Royal School for the Deaf -1.01 5.9 0% Merrill Academy -1.02 26.4 12% Noel-Baker Academy -1.15 33.7 20% St Martins School -1, 61 1.9 0% École St Clare’s -1.74 2.9 0% Kingsmead School -2.33 5.9 0% Derby Manufacturing UTC -1.33 30.3 18% Derby Grammar School N / A 54.6 75% Derby High School N / A 67.1 96% Average Derby -0.24 43.3 38% National average – public schools -0.03 46.7 43% National average – all schools N / A 44 , 7 40%

Derbyshire High School Results

At the top of the Derbyshire table with above-average Progress 8 scores:

Parkside Community School

Ecclesbourne School

St Thomas More Catholic Academy

St Mary Catholic Secondary School

Hope Valley College

Lady Manners School

Progress 8 and Acquisition 8 take into account the results of a student’s best eight GCSE results, including English and math. Progress 8 also takes into account the level of education at which students entered the school.

The national average for all schools is 0 and Derbyshire secondary schools have an average Progress 8 score of -0.2, which is also lower than the national average of publicly funded schools of -0.03. , but is higher than the 2018 figure of – 0.23.

Ecclesbourne School Director James McNamara said on August Day Results that he was “proud” of his students, especially since they had passed their GCSE exams in a time of “unprecedented change” in the review system. “

At Duffield School, 93% of students obtained five or more GCSEs with grades 9 to 4 and 91% passed English and mathematics in 4th grade and above and 73% in 5th grade and above.

He said: “We are so proud of our students and what they have accomplished. They have shown impressive resilience and character and today receive their just reward for all their hard work.

“The bar has been raised significantly at GCSE in the past three years and, once again, our students and staff have risen to the challenge and have simply worked so hard for everyone to be able to fulfill their potential.”

Happy pupils from Ecclesbourne school

Topping the Derbyshire table for the percentage of students achieving five or more in English and math:

Ecclesbourne School

Hope Valley College

St John Houghton Catholic Academy

St Mary Catholic Secondary School

The average percentage of students achieving five or more in English and math in Derbyshire schools was 44% – up from 42.7% in 2018 – and higher than the national average for all public schools by 43% (the average national for all schools was 40%).

Derbyshire’s major schools that were below average or well below average included: Swanwick Hall School, Chapel-en-le-Frith High School, Eckington School, Shirebrook Academy, Friesland School, Glossopdale School, Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, Bolsover School, St Philip Howard Catholic Academy, New Mills School, Springwell Community College, Tibshelf Community School, Brookfield Community School, Heritage High School, Netherthorpe School, William Allitt School, Aldercar High School, Tupton Hall School, David Nieper Academy, Hasland Hall Community School, Kirk Hallam Community Academy, Long Eaton School,

Here’s how Derbyshire schools passed the 2019 GCSE exams:

Name of the school Progress 8 score Achievement score 8 5th grade or more in English and math Parkside Community School 0.59 45.6 39% Ecclesbourne School 0.56 59.5 72% St Thomas More Catholic Academy 0.36 50.3 47% St Mary’s Catholic High School 0.31 54.6 57% Hope Valley College 0.28 54 59% Lady Manners School 0.24 53.9 56% Outwood Academy Newbold 0.21 46.8 50% Belper School 0.12 49.8 50% Anthony Gell School 0.11 50.1 50% Pingle Academy 0.11 43.1 48% Ripley Academy 0.09 47.7 46% Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School -0.06 52.4 59% St John Houghton Catholic Academy -0.04 51.4 59% John Port Spencer Academy -0.03 51.7 55% Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School -0.03 52.1 55% Wilsthorpe Community School -0.03 44.1 45% Highfields School -0.1 47.7 44% Heanor Gate Science College – 0.13 49 44% John Flamsteed Community School -0.14 45.5 42% Granville Academy – 0.16 43 46% Buxton Community School -0.18 47.3 40% Frederick Gent School -0.19 44.9 48% Whittington Green School -0.27 42.4 30% Swanwick Hall School -0.19 44.6 31% Chapel-en-le-Frith High School -0.2 46.1 41% Eckington School -0.21 4 7.1 43% Shi rebrook Academy -0.21 44.3 40% Friesland School -0.28 45.1 39% Glossopdale School -0.29 44.1 38% Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy -0.32 40.7 28% Bolsover School -0.35 43.7 42% St Philip Howard Catholic Academy -0.37 44.6 32% New Mills School -0.41 44.2 37% Springwell Community College -0.43 38.9 30 % Tibshelf Community School -0.43 44.4 41% Brookfield Community School -0.44 47.4 41% Heritage High School -0.45 42.6 33% Netherthorpe School -0.49 46.4 44% William Allitt School -0.58 40.2 28% Aldercar High School -0.58 37.5 26% Tupton Hall School -0.64 42.7 35% David Nieper Academy -0.76 39.1 23% Hasland Hall Community School -0.78 41.2 35% Kirk Hallam Community School -0.8 42.9 38% Long Eaton School -0.95 39.8 36% Collège Trent N / A 47.8 73% Derbyshire Middle -0.2 46.2 44% National average – all schools N / A 44.7 40%. (TagsToTranslate) GCSE

