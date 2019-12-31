advertisement

31 December 2019 Johnna Crider

2019 was the year of epic Tesla road trips and adventures. We have seen Teslas exploring the Arctic Circle, throughout Norway, in the Scottish Highlands and almost everywhere in the world. We even have a Tesla owner who was in Halifax last year on a Tesla road trip when Hurricane Dorian struck. So the idea that a Tesla cannot survive a road trip (or a hurricane) is virtually invalid.

advertisement

I may not have one yet, but I am a reservation holder (I am going to buy the Cybertruck!) And I look forward to taking it on epic road trips. Getting ideas from others is a good start.

I often have Uber (or walk) to get to where I need to go and I have many interesting conversations with Uber drivers. Some don’t know much about Tesla, except that “it’s a car for the extremely rich and it can’t go too far because you have to connect it.” These are common myths that regularly unmask me and I often talk about my friend Wade’s journey in the US and Canada in his Tesla Model 3.

“My friend went to the polar circle in his Model 3,” I casually say to the random person who says that Tesla and electric vehicles cannot make road trips. Their answers were variations of: “How did he end up there?” And “He must be really rich to make it fly there.”

Yes, serious. If I tell them that he actually drove there, I get mixed reactions of shock and skepticism. It is a common trend among average consumers – at least here in Louisiana – that Teslas are luxury cars that you can hardly do anything with. However, that is changing. I spoke with some Uber drivers who absolutely love Tesla and it will be their next car.

Tesla vehicles often break the stereotypes in which people put them and it is funny to see the shock that, yes, electric vehicles can drive all the way to the polar circle if you take charging options into account on the road.

@elonmusk I have driven 18,857 miles in my @Tesla model 3 along this route.

After years of trippin through North America, this was the best trip ever due to the magic of the autopilot.

Thank you for making such a great product!

🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/fJt9kYjnRv

– Wade (@wadeanderson) September 20, 2019

In general, Tesla has breathed fresh air into the culture of road trips. You can view more pictures of Wade here and view his videos here.

“It wasn’t just about going to the extreme points, it was about the people and the interesting conversations”

– Wade Anderson during his summer trip through North America.

Another Tesla adventure is one that Kim Paquette has continued. She was on a Tesla road trip through Canada when Hurricane Dorian struck Halifax. It was one of those moments that made us all scratch our heads, because Canada seemed really far away from the devastation that Dorian left behind in the Bahamas.

“I had used the hotel charger before the hurricane, after this guy (not a guest) appeared to charge because all power was turned off for all chargers / but not for this because it was on a generator.”

—Kim Paquette is caught in Hurricane Dorian.

Time for a #road trip! Today I am going from Newport, Rhode Island to Saint John, New Brunswick. 😁 #Tesla # model3 pic.twitter.com/PgNmFX9PmX

– Kim Paquette (@kimpaquette) 3 September 2019

Another Tesla adventure included really beautiful pictures of a Tesla Model 3 in the Scottish Highlands. This is an ancient land that was once dominated by the Gaels, who worshiped the Tuatha De Danann (the Beautiful People), and this history is infused with magic, mysticism, tragedy and beauty. Seeing the Tesla Model 3 photographed here against the rugged terrain of the Scottish Highlands and creating a grim yet stunning contrast. A technological center surrounded by the mists of an old past creates a striking photo.

Great trip to the Scottish Highlands today, I think I have to upgrade to the wide angle lens on the iPhone 11 Pro, too much to take here, the photos don’t do it justice! @VisitScotland #Tesla # teslamodel3 # tesla420 pic.twitter.com/59VNdcCnFS

– Scottish Tesla (@ScottishTesla) December 27, 2019

Arash Malek is known for his air freshener, ScentWedge, and he often makes brilliantly beautiful videos and photos of his Model 3 to promote his product. The video below is from his trip to Norway. He used a drone to film the video and it slowly moves across the landscape. You can see both the Model 3 and the glacier towards the end. The lighting in the video creates a sense of timelessness – a moment when nothing but everything exists and the viewer is suddenly brought back to the present when the camera turns to the parking lot and the Model 3.

Glacier parked. @Tesla @elonmusk #Tesla # TeslaModel3 #Norway pic.twitter.com/4Mdw9Ez3mb

– Arash Malek 🦆 (@MinimalDuck) December 11, 2019

The following Tesla Model 3 visits the Valley of the Gods, located in San Juan County, Utah. It has been used as a background in Western films and even in two episodes of the BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’.

The photo below was taken while the Tesla owner was on his way to New Mexico.

2019 was a year full of adventures, tests and triumphs. Many Tesla owners shared their stories on Twitter and Instagram. Every road trip is special for every owner and these stories are passed on to future generations hoping to encourage them to go on an adventure.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement