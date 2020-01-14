advertisement

As we finish another season of fantasy football, one exercise that I find helpful every off-season is to look at the scoring levels for each position. By checking the levels, fantasy owners can better calibrate how high their target score should be when they determine what to expect when they count on players in specific positions and rosters – e.g. RB1, RB2, etc. This can also be particularly useful when comparing a season with previous years to potentially identify trends or to identify specific outliers.

A quick approach to measuring what a QB1 meant during a particular season could be to determine the end-of-year result and find the QB that ended up in 12th place (assuming a 12-team league) and his Points set per game. However, this can lead to a misleading result. By calculating the points per game based on the end position at the end of the year, you only determine what is required to complete as # 12 QB.

advertisement

What you really want is the real threshold to what you should expect from a player every week. The better way to determine this would be to average # 12 QB for each week. To compare these results, Tom Brady finished # 12 QB in 2019, the last of the “QB1” rankings with 271.68 total points, 16.98 points per game. However, if you track the fantasy points for the QB that ranked 12th every week at the position, the average points per game for this target slot are 19.15. More than 2 points higher than Brady’s average!

But who has the time? Well, I think so! To save you the hassle, here are the results for each position and the level thresholds that a player would have to reach weekly to qualify as WR1 or WR2, etc. In addition to the traditional thresholds, I also included the following: Average points for the finisher with 5th place in each position to set a “Superstar” threshold. Also included is a level directly below the “startable” level, based on the position that the perspective offers.

Before we get started, please note that all of the fantasy points below are based on the Yahoo rating, which is 4 points per TD passed and 0.5 PPR. The levels listed under each position are also the 2019 results. However, the results of the last four seasons are included in each chart. Enjoy!

Execute early pattern designs with our free design simulator >>

quarterback

Superstar threshold (average # 5 QB): 25.83

QB1 threshold (average # 12 QB): 19.15

Outside the start area (average # 15 QB): 17.15

The position was held weekly in a year in which the position was down due to Aaron Rodgers’ decline in production, Andrew Luck’s loss at the start of the season, and the large number of replacement QBs forced to serve. In the 2018 season, the average points of QBs No. 5 and No. 12 increased significantly between 2016 and 2018. While 2019 saw a slight weekly decrease of 2.58% compared to 2018 compared to the 12th quarter, the 5th quarter corresponded to the 2018 figures.

So, even though we didn’t see a 50 TD season or no 40 TD season from week to week, the fantasy owners continued to see higher production of Superstar and QB1. Based on that, it seems that 2018 was not just a coincidence, but possibly the beginning of a trend. With regard to 2020, 19 to 20 fantasy points should be considered as a threshold when considering a QB as a start option.

Back race

Superstar threshold (average # 5 RB): 23.21

RB1 threshold (average # 12 RB): 15.80

RB2 threshold (average # 24 RB): 10.25

Flex Worthy Threshold (Average # 30 QB): 8.59

Personally, the running back position gives me some unexpected results when I compare the last four seasons as I don’t remember 2018 being such an outlier, but it seems like it did. The Superstar RBs were great again this season, with a threshold of 23.21 fantasy points, above a point that was even higher than in 2016 and 2017.

However, the number that I noticed when looking back at the position was the jump of the RB1 threshold in 2018, with RB No. 12 averaging 17.56 points per game. This result was 11.6% higher than the 2018 threshold was compared to the 2016, 2017 and 2019 average. When I first checked the numbers, I expected 2019 to pop out based on how the position felt this season, but actually it looks like this year was more in line with what we were up to Have seen in 2018 and that the 2018 season may have been an outlier.

Wide receiver

Superstar threshold (average # 5 WR): 22.62

WR1 threshold (average 12 WR): 17.01

WR2 threshold (average WR # 24): 12.16

Flex Worthy Threshold (Average No. 30 WR): 10.55

It’s no secret that it was difficult to determine the broad recipient position last season. Since there were many early injuries-related picks at the end of the season, the fantasy owners saw many new faces topping the leaderboard at the end of the season, along with some scores that disappointed the fantasy owners. For example, DeAndre Hopkins, who finished # 5 WR in 2019 with 217.54 points, would have finished # 11 WR in 2018 with the same score.

As the year-end numbers declined, weekly results were fairly consistent. Superstar WRs continued to gain 22+ points on average, and the WR1 threshold remained stable at 1/17. Looking back over the past four seasons, it seems that 2017 was an outlier for the position as this season ranked last on every threshold above average points.

Tight end

Superstar threshold (average # 5 TE): 14.10

TE1 threshold (average # 12 QB): 8.95

Outside the start area (average no. 15 TE): 7.25

And finally, the close final position, which was actually the only position of the four where the top superstar and top 12 thresholds were reached in 2019 compared to the previous three seasons. After the TE1 threshold for 2019 was only 0.01 more on average than in 2016, it was still good to see that this threshold rebounded after falling in 2018. The big surprise might have been that the superstar threshold had its best average over all of the previous three years at more than half a point per game. Based on these results, one could imagine that the top-end TEs will decrease somewhat in 2020, which could be the case based on these comparative examples.

Well there you have it. I hope you found this useful and helpful when you looked back at 2019. Remember these numbers for next season as well, as it’s easy to set a point goal when you line up, but you need to know what to expect be for a specific position can help keep an eye on things.

Execute early pattern designs with our free design simulator >>



Subscribe to: iTunes | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS

Kyle August is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information about Kyle can be found in his archive and follow him on kyleFFfellas

advertisement