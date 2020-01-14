Fantasy football is about building the best possible line-up and scoring more points than your opponent. While streaming options to launch players at their peak work for some of your starting positions, you’ll need to balance that out with players who can feel good week after week. Players who can give you consistent points are the key to winning a fantasy championship. If you haven’t won your league’s top prize, take notes as these have been the most consistent players this season.
All of the points below take into account the standard rating, so we only deal with yards and touchdowns. What is classified as “bad”, “quality” and “great” depends on the position, but is defined in the tables above. All of the listed players had at least three “quality” or better performances starting this season. If you don’t see a player on the list, they are clearly inconsistent, whether due to their performance on the field or their inability to stay on the field.
Execute early pattern designs with our free design simulator >>
quarterbacks
Rk
player
poor
quality
Big
Quality + great
less than 15.3 points
15.3 to 23 points
more than 23 points
more than 15.3 points
1
Lamar Jackson
1
7%
3
20%
11
73%
14
93%
2
Dak Prescott
3
19%
5
31%
8th
50%
13
81%
3
Josh Allen
3
19%
10
63%
3
19%
13
81%
4
Matt Ryan
3
20%
9
60%
3
20%
12
80%
5
Patrick Mahomes
3
21%
5
36%
6
43%
11
79%
6
Russell Wilson
4
25%
7
44%
5
31%
12
75%
7
Jameis Winston
4
25%
7
44%
5
31%
12
75%
8th
Ryan Tannehill
3
25%
4
33%
5
42%
9
75%
9
Jeff Driskel
1
25%
2
50%
1
25%
3
75%
10
Matthew Stafford
2
25%
1
13%
5
63%
6
75%
11
Deshaun Watson
4
27%
4
27%
7
47%
11
73%
12
Drew Brees
3
27%
4
36%
4
36%
8th
73%
13
Jared Goff
5
31%
7
44%
4
25%
11
69%
14
Gardner Minshew
5
36%
7
50%
2
14%
9
64%
15
Kyler Murray
6
38%
5
31%
5
31%
10
63%
16
Carson Wentz
6
38%
8th
50%
2
13%
10
63%
17
Andy Dalton
5
38%
7
54%
1
8th%
8th
62%
18
Tom Brady
7
44%
5
31%
4
25%
9
56%
19
Baker Mayfield
7
44%
7
44%
2
13%
9
56%
20
Philip Rivers
7
44%
7
44%
2
13%
9
56%
21
Derek Carr
7
44%
8th
50%
1
6%
9
56%
22
Sam Darnold
6
46%
5
38%
2
15%
7
54%
23
Ryan Fitzpatrick
7
47%
3
20%
5
33%
8th
53%
24
Kirk cousins
8th
53%
5
33%
2
13%
7
47%
25
Mitch Trubisky
8th
53%
5
33%
2
13%
7
47%
26
Jacoby Brissett
8th
53%
5
33%
2
13%
7
47%
27
Kyle Allen
8th
57%
3
21%
3
21%
6
43%
28
Marcus Mariota
4
57%
1
14%
2
29%
3
43%
29
Keenum case
6
60%
3
30%
1
10%
4
40%
30
Aaron Rodgers
10
63%
2
13%
4
25%
6
38%
31
Daniel Jones
8th
62%
1
8th%
4
31%
5
38%
32
Jimmy Garoppolo
11
69%
1
6%
4
25%
5
31%
33
Teddy Bridgewater
7
70%
2
20%
1
10%
3
30%
34
Mason Rudolph
7
70%
3
30%
0
0%
3
30%
Notable snacks:
- These consistency rankings prove the argument that QB is the lowest position in fantasy football. 23 players had a good or good start (quality +) in more than half of their games, while 11 different QBs had at least 10 games with quality + start.
- Pre-season ADP was not synonymous with consistency. Of the first 10 QBs on the board, only three were on average in the top 10 (Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson).
- New attack, new Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, the new Rodgers was incredibly inconsistent. He finished 30th in consistency with four good starts but 10 bad starts.
- I think we can officially say that the NFL has new faces in the league when you look at the top of the table. Of the top 5 boys, Matt Ryan is the only veteran, while three others are in their second season as NFL starters.
- What is there to say about Lamar Jackson that hasn’t been said yet? He got off to a bad start this season, so I’m sorry if you decided to pay for him at DFS this week, but he was a great start every time he entered the field.
Running backs
Rk
player
poor
quality
Big
Quality + great
less than 10.4 points
10.4 to 17.5 points
more than 17.5 points
more than 10.4 points
1
Dalvin Cook
1
7%
6
43%
7
50%
13
93%
2
Christian McCaffrey
2
13%
3
19%
11
69%
14
88%
3
Ezekiel Elliott
2
13%
8th
50%
6
38%
14
88%
4
Derrick Henry
3
20%
5
33%
7
47%
12
80%
5
Aaron Jones
5
31%
5
31%
6
38%
11
69%
6
Josh Jacobs
4
31%
6
46%
3
23%
9
69%
7
Todd Gurley
5
33%
7
47%
3
20%
10
67%
8th
Saquon Barkley
5
38%
3
23%
5
38%
8th
62%
9
Mark Ingram
6
40%
4
27%
5
33%
9
60%
10
James Conner
4
40%
3
30%
3
30%
6
60%
11
Chris Carson
6
40%
5
33%
4
27%
9
60%
12
Joe Mixon
7
44%
7
44%
2
13%
9
56%
13
Nick Chubb
8th
50%
4
25%
4
25%
8th
50%
14
Melvin Gordon
6
50%
3
25%
3
25%
6
50%
15
Marlon Mack
7
50%
5
36%
2
14%
7
50%
16
Austin disgust
8th
50%
4
25%
4
25%
8th
50%
17
Devin Singletary
6
50%
5
42%
1
8th%
6
50%
18
Kerryon Johnson
4
50%
4
50%
0
0%
4
50%
19
Leonard Fournette
8th
53%
4
27%
3
20%
7
47%
20
Le’Veon Bell
8th
53%
7
47%
0
0%
7
47%
21
David Johnson
7
54%
4
31%
2
15%
6
46%
22
Raheem Mostert
9
56%
3
19%
4
25%
7
44%
23
Alvin Kamara
8th
57%
3
21%
3
21%
6
43%
24
Jordan Howard
6
60%
3
30%
1
10%
4
40%
25
Phillip Lindsay
10
63%
3
19%
3
19%
6
38%
26
Miles Sanders
10
63%
3
19%
3
19%
6
38%
27
Adrian Peterson
10
63%
6
38%
0
0%
6
38%
28
Ronald Jones II
10
63%
6
38%
0
0%
6
38%
29
Damien Williams
7
64%
2
18%
2
18%
4
36%
30
Kareem Hunt
6
67%
3
33%
0
0%
3
33%
31
David Montgomery
11
69%
3
19%
2
13%
5
31%
32
Sony Michel
11
69%
3
19%
2
13%
5
31%
33
Carlos Hyde
11
69%
5
31%
0
0%
5
31%
34
Rashaad Penny
7
70%
1
10%
2
20%
3
30%
35
Devonta Freeman
10
71%
2
14%
2
14%
4
29%
36
Kenyan Drake
10
71%
1
7%
3
21%
4
29%
37
Tevin Coleman
10
71%
3
21%
1
7%
4
29%
38
Latavius Murray
12
75%
2
13%
2
13%
4
25%
39
Duke Johnson
12
75%
4
25%
0
0%
4
25%
40
LeSean McCoy
10
77%
2
15%
1
8th%
3
23%
41
Rex Burkhead
10
77%
3
23%
0
0%
3
23%
42
Chase Edmonds
10
77%
2
15%
1
8th%
3
23%
43
Jamaal Williams
11
79%
2
14%
1
7%
3
21%
44
James White
12
80%
2
13%
1
7%
3
20%
45
Tony Pollard
12
80%
1
7%
2
13%
3
20%
46
Frank Gore
13
81%
3
19%
0
0%
3
19%
47
Peyton Barber
13
81%
2
13%
1
6%
3
19%
48
DeAndre Washington
13
81%
3
19%
0
0%
3
19%
Notable snacks:
- While Christian McCaffrey dominated the RB headlines, Dalvin Cook was the most consistent RB in the imagination, even though he missed games due to injury.
- Four RBs had starts with at least 80 percent quality and thus real locks whenever they were active.
- Josh Jacobs was the most consistent rookie runner, finishing sixth.
- Despite a bad, frustrating year for Todd Gurley owners when he looked noticeably worse, he was still the seventh-best RB.
- Fasten your seat belt. Alvin Kamara was less consistent than David Johnson.
- Le’Veon Bell wasn’t able to perform “great” with the jets in its first season.
Wide receiver
Rk
player
poor
quality
Big
Quality + great
less than 8 points
8 to 13.7 points
more than 13.7 points
more than 8 points
1
Michael Thomas
2
13%
6
38%
8th
50%
14
88%
2
D.J. Moore
4
27%
10
67%
1
7%
11
73%
3
Golden tate
3
27%
6
55%
2
18%
8th
73%
4
Calvin Ridley
4
31%
5
38%
4
31%
9
69%
5
DeAndre Hopkins
5
33%
6
40%
4
27%
10
67%
6
Davante Adams
4
33%
4
33%
4
33%
8th
67%
7
Chris Godwin
5
36%
4
29%
5
36%
9
64%
8th
Amari Cooper
6
38%
4
25%
6
38%
10
63%
9
Julian Edelman
6
38%
6
38%
4
25%
10
63%
10
Cooper Kupp
6
38%
5
31%
5
31%
10
63%
11
Kenny Golladay
6
38%
5
31%
5
31%
10
63%
12
Devante Parker
6
38%
6
38%
4
25%
10
63%
13
Julio Jones
6
40%
4
27%
5
33%
9
60%
14
Stefon Diggs
6
40%
6
40%
3
20%
9
60%
15
Robert Woods
6
40%
6
40%
3
20%
9
60%
16
Deebo Samuel
6
40%
7
47%
2
13%
9
60%
17
Michael Gallup
6
43%
4
29%
4
29%
8th
57%
18
Tyrell Williams
6
43%
6
43%
2
14%
8th
57%
19
Keenan Allen
7
44%
6
38%
3
19%
9
56%
20
Mike Evans
6
46%
3
23%
4
31%
7
54%
21
Allen Robinson
8th
50%
3
19%
5
31%
8th
50%
22
Tyler Lockett
8th
50%
5
31%
3
19%
8th
50%
23
Courtland Sutton
8th
50%
4
25%
4
25%
8th
50%
24
A.J. brown
8th
50%
2
13%
6
38%
8th
50%
25
Terry McLaurin
7
50%
4
29%
3
21%
7
50%
26
Tyreek Hill
6
50%
2
17%
4
33%
6
50%
27
Adam Thielen
5
50%
3
30%
2
20%
5
50%
28
Sterling Shepard
5
50%
4
40%
1
10%
5
50%
29
D. K. Metcalf
9
56%
5
31%
2
13%
7
44%
30
Curtis Samuel
9
56%
6
38%
1
6%
7
44%
31
Robby Anderson
9
56%
4
25%
3
19%
7
44%
32
Jamison crowder
9
56%
4
25%
3
19%
7
44%
33
Mecole Hardman
9
56%
6
38%
1
6%
7
44%
34
Marquise Brown
8th
57%
3
21%
3
21%
6
43%
35
Darius Slayton
8th
57%
3
21%
3
21%
6
43%
36
Breshad Perriman
8th
57%
4
29%
2
14%
6
43%
37
John Brown
9
60%
3
20%
3
20%
6
40%
38
D.J. Chark
9
60%
2
13%
4
27%
6
40%
39
Cole Beasley
9
60%
5
33%
1
7%
6
40%
40
T.Y. Hilton
6
60%
3
30%
1
10%
4
40%
41
Alshon Jeffery
6
60%
2
20%
2
20%
4
40%
42
Odell Beckham Jr.
10
63%
3
19%
3
19%
6
38%
43
Jarvis Landry
10
63%
2
13%
4
25%
6
38%
44
Tyler Boyd
10
63%
3
19%
3
19%
6
38%
45
Kenny stills
8th
62%
4
31%
1
8th%
5
38%
46
Marvin Jones
8th
62%
1
8th%
4
31%
5
38%
47
John Ross
5
63%
1
13%
2
25%
3
38%
48
Tre’Quan Smith
7
64%
4
36%
0
0%
4
36%
49
Emmanuel Sanders
11
65%
2
12%
4
24%
6
35%
50
Mike Williams
10
67%
5
33%
0
0%
5
33%
51
Dede Westbrook
10
67%
3
20%
2
13%
5
33%
52
Randall Cobb
10
67%
3
20%
2
13%
5
33%
53
JuJu Smith cobbler
8th
67%
2
17%
2
17%
4
33%
54
Zach Pascal
11
69%
3
19%
2
13%
5
31%
55
Diontae Johnson
11
69%
2
13%
3
19%
5
31%
56
Chris Conley
11
69%
2
13%
3
19%
5
31%
57
Christian Kirk
9
69%
3
23%
1
8th%
4
31%
58
Hunter Renfrow
9
69%
1
8th%
3
23%
4
31%
59
Phillip Dorsett
10
71%
3
21%
1
7%
4
29%
60
James Washington
11
73%
2
13%
2
13%
4
27%
61
Danny Amendola
11
73%
3
20%
1
7%
4
27%
62
Larry Fitzgerald
12
75%
3
19%
1
6%
4
25%
63
Steven Sims
12
75%
3
19%
1
6%
4
25%
64
Brandin cooks
11
79%
3
21%
0
0%
3
21%
65
Mohamed Sanu
12
80%
2
13%
1
7%
3
20%
66
Anthony Miller
13
81%
1
6%
2
13%
3
19%
67
Allen Lazard
13
81%
2
13%
1
6%
3
19%
68
Demarcus Robinson
13
81%
2
13%
1
6%
3
19%
69
Kendrick Bourne
13
81%
2
13%
1
6%
3
19%
70
Willie Snead
13
81%
3
19%
0
0%
3
19%
Notable snacks:
- Possibly the most surprising name on the list, Golden Tate was the third most consistent WR, despite playing on a fighting team and having two different QBs this season.
- Given the fact that the team and the QB passed him, D.J. Moore may have had the most impressive season and was ranked the second most stable WR.
- The most consistent rookie WR was Deebo Samuel, who turned him on after the team took over Emmanuel Sanders.
- Although Mike Williams is often referred to as a Big Play WR, he hasn’t played many big games this season, and a “great” game has never been offered.
- Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry suffered from the crime’s inconsistencies, which were rated 42 and 43 in the consistency rating.
- A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill were the boom-or-bust RWs. Overall, “quality” begins in less than 20 percent of the cases. However, many of Brown’s bad ideas came earlier in the year.
Narrow ends
Rk
player
poor
quality
Big
Quality + great
less than 6.5 points
6.5 to 11 points
more than 11 points
more than 6.5 points
1
Travis Kelce
4
25%
5
31%
7
44%
12
75%
2
Austin Hooper
4
31%
5
38%
4
31%
9
69%
3
Will Dissly
2
33%
1
17%
3
50%
4
67%
4
George Kittle
5
36%
3
21%
6
43%
9
64%
5
Jared Cook
5
36%
6
43%
3
21%
9
64%
6
Mark Andrews
6
40%
2
13%
7
47%
9
60%
7
Hunter Henry
5
42%
6
50%
1
8th%
7
58%
8th
Zach Ertz
7
47%
3
20%
5
33%
8th
53%
9
Darren Waller
8th
50%
5
31%
3
19%
8th
50%
10
Dallas Goedert
8th
53%
6
40%
1
7%
7
47%
11
Kaden Smith
5
56%
3
33%
1
11%
4
44%
12
Tyler Higbee
9
60%
2
13%
4
27%
6
40%
13
Evan Engram
5
63%
1
13%
2
25%
3
38%
14
Kyle Rudolph
11
69%
1
6%
4
25%
5
31%
15
Mike Gesicki
11
69%
3
19%
2
13%
5
31%
16
Gerald Everett
9
69%
2
15%
2
15%
4
31%
17
Darren Fells
11
69%
3
19%
2
13%
5
31%
18
Care Moreau
9
69%
4
31%
0
0%
4
31%
19
Ryan Griffin
9
69%
2
15%
2
15%
4
31%
20
Eric Ebron
8th
73%
2
18%
1
9%
3
27%
21
Jack Doyle
12
75%
3
19%
1
6%
4
25%
22
Jason Witten
12
75%
3
19%
1
6%
4
25%
23
Jonnu Smith
12
75%
1
6%
3
19%
4
25%
24
Tyler Eifert
12
75%
3
19%
1
6%
4
25%
25
Cameron roast
12
75%
4
25%
0
0%
4
25%
26
O.J. Howard
11
79%
3
21%
0
0%
3
21%
27
Greg Olsen
11
79%
1
7%
2
14%
3
21%
28
Ricky Seals-Jones
11
79%
1
7%
2
14%
3
21%
29
Noah Fant
13
81%
1
6%
2
13%
3
19%
30
Jimmy Graham
13
81%
1
6%
2
13%
3
19%
31
C. J. Uzomah
13
81%
3
19%
0
0%
3
19%
32
Nick Boyle
13
81%
3
19%
0
0%
3
19%
Notable snacks:
- Only nine players had Quality + Starts in over half of their games and few of them stayed healthy throughout the season.
- TE is the most volatile position in fantasy football, as evidenced by the most consistent player (Travis Kelce) who is still performing poorly in a quarter of the cases.
- Players generally performed better than good, which is probably due to the fact that the position depends more on touchdown than any other.
- Even though Hunter missed four games and only performed “great”, Hunter was still rated TE8.
Execute early pattern designs with our free design simulator >>
Subscribe to: iTunes | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS
Zach Brunner is an outstanding author for FantasyPros. For more of Zach follow him @ Fantasyflurry.