Fantasy football is about building the best possible line-up and scoring more points than your opponent. While streaming options to launch players at their peak work for some of your starting positions, you’ll need to balance that out with players who can feel good week after week. Players who can give you consistent points are the key to winning a fantasy championship. If you haven’t won your league’s top prize, take notes as these have been the most consistent players this season.

All of the points below take into account the standard rating, so we only deal with yards and touchdowns. What is classified as “bad”, “quality” and “great” depends on the position, but is defined in the tables above. All of the listed players had at least three “quality” or better performances starting this season. If you don’t see a player on the list, they are clearly inconsistent, whether due to their performance on the field or their inability to stay on the field.

quarterbacks

Rk

player

poor

quality

Big

Quality + great

less than 15.3 points

15.3 to 23 points

more than 23 points

more than 15.3 points

1

Lamar Jackson

1

7%

3

20%

11

73%

14

93%

2

Dak Prescott

3

19%

5

31%

8th

50%

13

81%

3

Josh Allen

3

19%

10

63%

3

19%

13

81%

4

Matt Ryan

3

20%

9

60%

3

20%

12

80%

5

Patrick Mahomes

3

21%

5

36%

6

43%

11

79%

6

Russell Wilson

4

25%

7

44%

5

31%

12

75%

7

Jameis Winston

4

25%

7

44%

5

31%

12

75%

8th

Ryan Tannehill

3

25%

4

33%

5

42%

9

75%

9

Jeff Driskel

1

25%

2

50%

1

25%

3

75%

10

Matthew Stafford

2

25%

1

13%

5

63%

6

75%

11

Deshaun Watson

4

27%

4

27%

7

47%

11

73%

12

Drew Brees

3

27%

4

36%

4

36%

8th

73%

13

Jared Goff

5

31%

7

44%

4

25%

11

69%

14

Gardner Minshew

5

36%

7

50%

2

14%

9

64%

15

Kyler Murray

6

38%

5

31%

5

31%

10

63%

16

Carson Wentz

6

38%

8th

50%

2

13%

10

63%

17

Andy Dalton

5

38%

7

54%

1

8th%

8th

62%

18

Tom Brady

7

44%

5

31%

4

25%

9

56%

19

Baker Mayfield

7

44%

7

44%

2

13%

9

56%

20

Philip Rivers

7

44%

7

44%

2

13%

9

56%

21

Derek Carr

7

44%

8th

50%

1

6%

9

56%

22

Sam Darnold

6

46%

5

38%

2

15%

7

54%

23

Ryan Fitzpatrick

7

47%

3

20%

5

33%

8th

53%

24

Kirk cousins

8th

53%

5

33%

2

13%

7

47%

25

Mitch Trubisky

8th

53%

5

33%

2

13%

7

47%

26

Jacoby Brissett

8th

53%

5

33%

2

13%

7

47%

27

Kyle Allen

8th

57%

3

21%

3

21%

6

43%

28

Marcus Mariota

4

57%

1

14%

2

29%

3

43%

29

Keenum case

6

60%

3

30%

1

10%

4

40%

30

Aaron Rodgers

10

63%

2

13%

4

25%

6

38%

31

Daniel Jones

8th

62%

1

8th%

4

31%

5

38%

32

Jimmy Garoppolo

11

69%

1

6%

4

25%

5

31%

33

Teddy Bridgewater

7

70%

2

20%

1

10%

3

30%

34

Mason Rudolph

7

70%

3

30%

0

0%

3

30%

Notable snacks:

These consistency rankings prove the argument that QB is the lowest position in fantasy football. 23 players had a good or good start (quality +) in more than half of their games, while 11 different QBs had at least 10 games with quality + start.

Pre-season ADP was not synonymous with consistency. Of the first 10 QBs on the board, only three were on average in the top 10 (Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson).

New attack, new Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, the new Rodgers was incredibly inconsistent. He finished 30th in consistency with four good starts but 10 bad starts.

I think we can officially say that the NFL has new faces in the league when you look at the top of the table. Of the top 5 boys, Matt Ryan is the only veteran, while three others are in their second season as NFL starters.

What is there to say about Lamar Jackson that hasn’t been said yet? He got off to a bad start this season, so I’m sorry if you decided to pay for him at DFS this week, but he was a great start every time he entered the field.

Running backs

Rk

player

poor

quality

Big

Quality + great

less than 10.4 points

10.4 to 17.5 points

more than 17.5 points

more than 10.4 points

1

Dalvin Cook

1

7%

6

43%

7

50%

13

93%

2

Christian McCaffrey

2

13%

3

19%

11

69%

14

88%

3

Ezekiel Elliott

2

13%

8th

50%

6

38%

14

88%

4

Derrick Henry

3

20%

5

33%

7

47%

12

80%

5

Aaron Jones

5

31%

5

31%

6

38%

11

69%

6

Josh Jacobs

4

31%

6

46%

3

23%

9

69%

7

Todd Gurley

5

33%

7

47%

3

20%

10

67%

8th

Saquon Barkley

5

38%

3

23%

5

38%

8th

62%

9

Mark Ingram

6

40%

4

27%

5

33%

9

60%

10

James Conner

4

40%

3

30%

3

30%

6

60%

11

Chris Carson

6

40%

5

33%

4

27%

9

60%

12

Joe Mixon

7

44%

7

44%

2

13%

9

56%

13

Nick Chubb

8th

50%

4

25%

4

25%

8th

50%

14

Melvin Gordon

6

50%

3

25%

3

25%

6

50%

15

Marlon Mack

7

50%

5

36%

2

14%

7

50%

16

Austin disgust

8th

50%

4

25%

4

25%

8th

50%

17

Devin Singletary

6

50%

5

42%

1

8th%

6

50%

18

Kerryon Johnson

4

50%

4

50%

0

0%

4

50%

19

Leonard Fournette

8th

53%

4

27%

3

20%

7

47%

20

Le’Veon Bell

8th

53%

7

47%

0

0%

7

47%

21

David Johnson

7

54%

4

31%

2

15%

6

46%

22

Raheem Mostert

9

56%

3

19%

4

25%

7

44%

23

Alvin Kamara

8th

57%

3

21%

3

21%

6

43%

24

Jordan Howard

6

60%

3

30%

1

10%

4

40%

25

Phillip Lindsay

10

63%

3

19%

3

19%

6

38%

26

Miles Sanders

10

63%

3

19%

3

19%

6

38%

27

Adrian Peterson

10

63%

6

38%

0

0%

6

38%

28

Ronald Jones II

10

63%

6

38%

0

0%

6

38%

29

Damien Williams

7

64%

2

18%

2

18%

4

36%

30

Kareem Hunt

6

67%

3

33%

0

0%

3

33%

31

David Montgomery

11

69%

3

19%

2

13%

5

31%

32

Sony Michel

11

69%

3

19%

2

13%

5

31%

33

Carlos Hyde

11

69%

5

31%

0

0%

5

31%

34

Rashaad Penny

7

70%

1

10%

2

20%

3

30%

35

Devonta Freeman

10

71%

2

14%

2

14%

4

29%

36

Kenyan Drake

10

71%

1

7%

3

21%

4

29%

37

Tevin Coleman

10

71%

3

21%

1

7%

4

29%

38

Latavius ​​Murray

12

75%

2

13%

2

13%

4

25%

39

Duke Johnson

12

75%

4

25%

0

0%

4

25%

40

LeSean McCoy

10

77%

2

15%

1

8th%

3

23%

41

Rex Burkhead

10

77%

3

23%

0

0%

3

23%

42

Chase Edmonds

10

77%

2

15%

1

8th%

3

23%

43

Jamaal Williams

11

79%

2

14%

1

7%

3

21%

44

James White

12

80%

2

13%

1

7%

3

20%

45

Tony Pollard

12

80%

1

7%

2

13%

3

20%

46

Frank Gore

13

81%

3

19%

0

0%

3

19%

47

Peyton Barber

13

81%

2

13%

1

6%

3

19%

48

DeAndre Washington

13

81%

3

19%

0

0%

3

19%

Notable snacks:

While Christian McCaffrey dominated the RB headlines, Dalvin Cook was the most consistent RB in the imagination, even though he missed games due to injury.

Four RBs had starts with at least 80 percent quality and thus real locks whenever they were active.

Josh Jacobs was the most consistent rookie runner, finishing sixth.

Despite a bad, frustrating year for Todd Gurley owners when he looked noticeably worse, he was still the seventh-best RB.

Fasten your seat belt. Alvin Kamara was less consistent than David Johnson.

Le’Veon Bell wasn’t able to perform “great” with the jets in its first season.

Wide receiver

Rk

player

poor

quality

Big

Quality + great

less than 8 points

8 to 13.7 points

more than 13.7 points

more than 8 points

1

Michael Thomas

2

13%

6

38%

8th

50%

14

88%

2

D.J. Moore

4

27%

10

67%

1

7%

11

73%

3

Golden tate

3

27%

6

55%

2

18%

8th

73%

4

Calvin Ridley

4

31%

5

38%

4

31%

9

69%

5

DeAndre Hopkins

5

33%

6

40%

4

27%

10

67%

6

Davante Adams

4

33%

4

33%

4

33%

8th

67%

7

Chris Godwin

5

36%

4

29%

5

36%

9

64%

8th

Amari Cooper

6

38%

4

25%

6

38%

10

63%

9

Julian Edelman

6

38%

6

38%

4

25%

10

63%

10

Cooper Kupp

6

38%

5

31%

5

31%

10

63%

11

Kenny Golladay

6

38%

5

31%

5

31%

10

63%

12

Devante Parker

6

38%

6

38%

4

25%

10

63%

13

Julio Jones

6

40%

4

27%

5

33%

9

60%

14

Stefon Diggs

6

40%

6

40%

3

20%

9

60%

15

Robert Woods

6

40%

6

40%

3

20%

9

60%

16

Deebo Samuel

6

40%

7

47%

2

13%

9

60%

17

Michael Gallup

6

43%

4

29%

4

29%

8th

57%

18

Tyrell Williams

6

43%

6

43%

2

14%

8th

57%

19

Keenan Allen

7

44%

6

38%

3

19%

9

56%

20

Mike Evans

6

46%

3

23%

4

31%

7

54%

21

Allen Robinson

8th

50%

3

19%

5

31%

8th

50%

22

Tyler Lockett

8th

50%

5

31%

3

19%

8th

50%

23

Courtland Sutton

8th

50%

4

25%

4

25%

8th

50%

24

A.J. brown

8th

50%

2

13%

6

38%

8th

50%

25

Terry McLaurin

7

50%

4

29%

3

21%

7

50%

26

Tyreek Hill

6

50%

2

17%

4

33%

6

50%

27

Adam Thielen

5

50%

3

30%

2

20%

5

50%

28

Sterling Shepard

5

50%

4

40%

1

10%

5

50%

29

D. K. Metcalf

9

56%

5

31%

2

13%

7

44%

30

Curtis Samuel

9

56%

6

38%

1

6%

7

44%

31

Robby Anderson

9

56%

4

25%

3

19%

7

44%

32

Jamison crowder

9

56%

4

25%

3

19%

7

44%

33

Mecole Hardman

9

56%

6

38%

1

6%

7

44%

34

Marquise Brown

8th

57%

3

21%

3

21%

6

43%

35

Darius Slayton

8th

57%

3

21%

3

21%

6

43%

36

Breshad Perriman

8th

57%

4

29%

2

14%

6

43%

37

John Brown

9

60%

3

20%

3

20%

6

40%

38

D.J. Chark

9

60%

2

13%

4

27%

6

40%

39

Cole Beasley

9

60%

5

33%

1

7%

6

40%

40

T.Y. Hilton

6

60%

3

30%

1

10%

4

40%

41

Alshon Jeffery

6

60%

2

20%

2

20%

4

40%

42

Odell Beckham Jr.

10

63%

3

19%

3

19%

6

38%

43

Jarvis Landry

10

63%

2

13%

4

25%

6

38%

44

Tyler Boyd

10

63%

3

19%

3

19%

6

38%

45

Kenny stills

8th

62%

4

31%

1

8th%

5

38%

46

Marvin Jones

8th

62%

1

8th%

4

31%

5

38%

47

John Ross

5

63%

1

13%

2

25%

3

38%

48

Tre’Quan Smith

7

64%

4

36%

0

0%

4

36%

49

Emmanuel Sanders

11

65%

2

12%

4

24%

6

35%

50

Mike Williams

10

67%

5

33%

0

0%

5

33%

51

Dede Westbrook

10

67%

3

20%

2

13%

5

33%

52

Randall Cobb

10

67%

3

20%

2

13%

5

33%

53

JuJu Smith cobbler

8th

67%

2

17%

2

17%

4

33%

54

Zach Pascal

11

69%

3

19%

2

13%

5

31%

55

Diontae Johnson

11

69%

2

13%

3

19%

5

31%

56

Chris Conley

11

69%

2

13%

3

19%

5

31%

57

Christian Kirk

9

69%

3

23%

1

8th%

4

31%

58

Hunter Renfrow

9

69%

1

8th%

3

23%

4

31%

59

Phillip Dorsett

10

71%

3

21%

1

7%

4

29%

60

James Washington

11

73%

2

13%

2

13%

4

27%

61

Danny Amendola

11

73%

3

20%

1

7%

4

27%

62

Larry Fitzgerald

12

75%

3

19%

1

6%

4

25%

63

Steven Sims

12

75%

3

19%

1

6%

4

25%

64

Brandin cooks

11

79%

3

21%

0

0%

3

21%

65

Mohamed Sanu

12

80%

2

13%

1

7%

3

20%

66

Anthony Miller

13

81%

1

6%

2

13%

3

19%

67

Allen Lazard

13

81%

2

13%

1

6%

3

19%

68

Demarcus Robinson

13

81%

2

13%

1

6%

3

19%

69

Kendrick Bourne

13

81%

2

13%

1

6%

3

19%

70

Willie Snead

13

81%

3

19%

0

0%

3

19%

Notable snacks:

Possibly the most surprising name on the list, Golden Tate was the third most consistent WR, despite playing on a fighting team and having two different QBs this season.

Given the fact that the team and the QB passed him, D.J. Moore may have had the most impressive season and was ranked the second most stable WR.

The most consistent rookie WR was Deebo Samuel, who turned him on after the team took over Emmanuel Sanders.

Although Mike Williams is often referred to as a Big Play WR, he hasn’t played many big games this season, and a “great” game has never been offered.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry suffered from the crime’s inconsistencies, which were rated 42 and 43 in the consistency rating.

A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill were the boom-or-bust RWs. Overall, “quality” begins in less than 20 percent of the cases. However, many of Brown’s bad ideas came earlier in the year.

Narrow ends

Rk

player

poor

quality

Big

Quality + great

less than 6.5 points

6.5 to 11 points

more than 11 points

more than 6.5 points

1

Travis Kelce

4

25%

5

31%

7

44%

12

75%

2

Austin Hooper

4

31%

5

38%

4

31%

9

69%

3

Will Dissly

2

33%

1

17%

3

50%

4

67%

4

George Kittle

5

36%

3

21%

6

43%

9

64%

5

Jared Cook

5

36%

6

43%

3

21%

9

64%

6

Mark Andrews

6

40%

2

13%

7

47%

9

60%

7

Hunter Henry

5

42%

6

50%

1

8th%

7

58%

8th

Zach Ertz

7

47%

3

20%

5

33%

8th

53%

9

Darren Waller

8th

50%

5

31%

3

19%

8th

50%

10

Dallas Goedert

8th

53%

6

40%

1

7%

7

47%

11

Kaden Smith

5

56%

3

33%

1

11%

4

44%

12

Tyler Higbee

9

60%

2

13%

4

27%

6

40%

13

Evan Engram

5

63%

1

13%

2

25%

3

38%

14

Kyle Rudolph

11

69%

1

6%

4

25%

5

31%

15

Mike Gesicki

11

69%

3

19%

2

13%

5

31%

16

Gerald Everett

9

69%

2

15%

2

15%

4

31%

17

Darren Fells

11

69%

3

19%

2

13%

5

31%

18

Care Moreau

9

69%

4

31%

0

0%

4

31%

19

Ryan Griffin

9

69%

2

15%

2

15%

4

31%

20

Eric Ebron

8th

73%

2

18%

1

9%

3

27%

21

Jack Doyle

12

75%

3

19%

1

6%

4

25%

22

Jason Witten

12

75%

3

19%

1

6%

4

25%

23

Jonnu Smith

12

75%

1

6%

3

19%

4

25%

24

Tyler Eifert

12

75%

3

19%

1

6%

4

25%

25

Cameron roast

12

75%

4

25%

0

0%

4

25%

26

O.J. Howard

11

79%

3

21%

0

0%

3

21%

27

Greg Olsen

11

79%

1

7%

2

14%

3

21%

28

Ricky Seals-Jones

11

79%

1

7%

2

14%

3

21%

29

Noah Fant

13

81%

1

6%

2

13%

3

19%

30

Jimmy Graham

13

81%

1

6%

2

13%

3

19%

31

C. J. Uzomah

13

81%

3

19%

0

0%

3

19%

32

Nick Boyle

13

81%

3

19%

0

0%

3

19%

Notable snacks:

Only nine players had Quality + Starts in over half of their games and few of them stayed healthy throughout the season.

TE is the most volatile position in fantasy football, as evidenced by the most consistent player (Travis Kelce) who is still performing poorly in a quarter of the cases.

Players generally performed better than good, which is probably due to the fact that the position depends more on touchdown than any other.

Even though Hunter missed four games and only performed “great”, Hunter was still rated TE8.

Execute early pattern designs with our free design simulator >>



Zach Brunner is an outstanding author for FantasyPros. For more of Zach follow him @ Fantasyflurry.

