The Ottawa Senators are a team that is looking to the future right now.

After star players like Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone and Matt Duchene were exchanged for futures, the future looks very bright. Ottawa also owns the first round of San Jose Sharks for Entry Draft 2020, and these two tips should both be in the top ten, as well as lottery tips.

This was a time of appraisal as the organization has a large number of prospects at its AHL office in Belleville, a short drive to Ottawa. The senators have worked very actively to call the players between the two teams, to share the opportunity and to let the cream rise.

For an organization that is both quantitatively and qualitatively in the potential pipeline, this is a franchise that will compete again in the foreseeable future.

2019-20 top 10 prospects for Senators in Ottawa

1. Erik Brannstrom, D – Senators from Belleville (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht / Wt: 5-10 / 181

Drafted: 15th overall in the first round of the Vegas Golden Knights draft 2017

At the heart of the Mark Stone trade is the future number one defender of the Senators. Brannstrom is a blue chip prospect with an upward trend similar to that of Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar, who are fighting for this year’s Calder Trophy.

Brannstrom is a mobile and offensive defender with high quality skills and vision. The 20-year-old is in his second season in the AHL and has seen over 30 games in the NHL this season. This will be his last season of seeing AHL games and he will be a top pairing regular NHL player with Thomas Chabot next year.

2. Drake Batherson, RW – Belleville Senators (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht / Wt: 6-3 / 196

Design: 121st overall round in the fourth round of the 2017 Ottawa design

It is hard to believe that the Sens Batherson moved into the fourth round, and it is even more difficult to understand that it was completely ignored in the 2016 draft! However, this is the case because Batherson is a late bloomer and the population continues to grow. Batherson is a wonderful package of skill, size, intelligence and competition.

Ottawa slowly approaches Batherson and gives him 20 NHL games in his rookie pro season. He was a force in the AHL last year and scored 22 goals in 59 games and was productive in the NHL where he scored nine points. In his second season, most of his games were in the AHL, where he is again well above one point per game. With only three strikers on the current NHL squad under contract for next season, it’s safe to say Batherson will have a top six role in the NHL.

3. Logan Brown, C – Belleville Senators (AHL)

Age 21

Ht / Wt: 6-6 / 227

Design: 11th overall round in the first round of the 2016 Ottawa design

Brown had a very successful rookie professional in the 2018/19 season, who scored 42 points in 56 games in the AHL, and a quick look at two games in the NHL. Brown is on the verge of leaving the AHL behind as he has outperformed each game in Belleville and has played more games in the NHL than in the AHL.

Brown is a great size, has an excellent offensive view, and has improved his 200-foot game every season. After the games I’ve seen, he now looks NHL ready. The Sens Top 3 perspectives are all blue chips for a very good change and should be all full-time NHL players for the 2020/21 season.

4. Josh Norris, C – Belleville Senators (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 192

Design: 19th overall in the 2017 design by San Jose Sharks

Norris, the shark’s first capital for Erik Karlsson, is a key perspective in the Ottawa puzzle. After playing only 17 games in the NCAA last year due to an injury, Norris went pro and had an important year as a rookie in the AHL. 40 games in the season and Norris has 21 goals and 38 points – that’s the league of newbies. He plays on a strong Belleville squad that is flush with top-class attackers, but he sees big minutes in key situations and is the trigger for the PP.

Norris has a heavy and precise shot, is big and strong and runs well. Since Brown is likely to be promoted to the NHL in the near future, Norris should play another season at the AHL in Belleville, where he is the star and center number one before moving to the NHL.

5. Alex Formenton, LW – Belleville Senators (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht / Wt: 6-3 / 190

Draft: 47th overall round in the second round of Ottawa’s 2017 draft

After flirting with the NHL in his first two post-draft years, Formenton played the entire 2019-20 season in the AHL. It looked like the Sens were trying to get the fast winger into the NHL, but had chosen a more conservative approach in his first season as a professional that allowed him to establish himself in the AHL. Formenton did just that, scoring 20 goals and 32 points in 39 games. In the AHL, he is fifth among rookies.

Formenton is a burner and uses his speed to blow past defenders, create outliers, and join rush to create goalscoring opportunities. It’s also a good size, but it’s not overly physical. A knee injury limited his games last year and cost him a shot when he returned to the junior world, but he’s had an outstanding season as a rookie in the AHL and is on track to become a top 6 role in the NHL to play in a year or two.

6. Lassi Thomson, D – Ilves (Liiga)

Age: 19 years

Ht / Wt: 6-0 / 190

Draft: A total of 19th in the first round of Ottawa’s 2019 draft

Thomas played his draft year in the WHL with the Kelowna Rockets and was awarded 41 points in 63 games. In his D + 1 season, he returned to Finland to play pro hockey in the Liiga. While his score per game production has halved, his game improves against a higher level of competition and he was excellent for the World Junior for Finland.

While under contract in Liiga in the 2022-23 season, he could return to North America the following season and play in the AHL. Brannstrom will graduate, opening up an important duty position for Thomson.

7. Vitali Abramov, RW / LW – Senators from Belleville (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht / Wt: 5-9 / 181

Design: 65th overall round in the third round of the 2016 Columbus Blue Jackets design

Abramov was a successful junior goal scorer who dominated with Gatineau and left the 100-point plateau twice. Abramov, who had been taken over by Columbus in the Matt Duchene trade, had trouble finding the offensive production that he enjoyed in the QMJHL. In his second season as a professional and the entire season in the Senators organization, Abramov has scored 15 goals and 28 points at AHL level in 29 games.

His game earned him an NHL recall and he scored his first career NHL goal against the Stanley Cup Champions. Abramov had a scorching month in December with 11 points in six games before an injury detracted from his momentum. The dodgy sniper is an electrifying player when he’s in his game and will have more chances to show if he can produce at another level after establishing himself at the AHL level this year.

8. Rudolfs Balcers, LW – Senators from Belleville (AHL)

Age: 22 years

Ht / Wt: 5-11 / 181

A total of 142 designs in the fifth round of the 2015 San Jose Sharks design

Balcers, another loot from Erik Karlsson trading, is now in its third season as a professional. His rookie season with the Barracuda was very promising, and he shared the time between the AHL and the NHL the following season with the senators and continued to show promising results.

After playing in 36 NHL games last season, it looked like he was making the leap into the NHL. Balcers was included in the AHL All-Star squad with 25 points in 19 games and is thus well above the point per game pace. The offensive gifted winger needs to find a way to be productive at the NHL level to consistently take the next step.

9. Joey Daccord, G – Belleville Senators (AHL)

Age: 23

Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 196

Written: A total of 199th in the seventh round of the 2015 draft from Ottawa

Joey, the son of Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalkeeper adviser Brian Daccord, began to attract attention with his outstanding game in the Arizona hockey stronghold in Arizona. He made his NHL debut last season after the end of the Sun Devils year and the Sens signed the seventh round steal for its ELC. It was illuminated with five gates.

In his first full season as a professional, however, he opted out of ECHL to take on a role in the AHL with Belleville and played very well. His 2.58 GAA and 0.914 SVS% are the best in the team and give him a slight lead in this ranking over the close competition of Marcus Hogberg and Filip Gustavsson. The trio will fight for an NHL job next season if Ottawa doesn’t do without veteran Craig Anderson

10. Jacob Bernard-Docker, D – University of North Dakota (NCAA)

Age: 19 years

Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 194

Design: 26th overall in the first round of the 2018 Ottawa design

It is proof of the depth of the organization that Bernard-Docker is the tenth prospect! The choice in the first round is a talented offensive defender who has almost reached his newcomer total in 36 games with 17 points and in only 20 games with 16 points. The second also included a World Junior Gold Medal on his resume, playing the Canadian squad in seven games, with Canada scoring one goal.

Ottawa will not force him out of the NCAA because North Dakota has a great program and is evolving in a big role on that team. Make sure that the Sens endeavors to sign it after its junior season in order not to lose it to its free hand and to continue its development in the AHL.

