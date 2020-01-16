advertisement

The islanders have not had good experiences with the design and development in the past ten years.

It’s not a disaster, there have been some success stories (some like John Tavares), but a lot of mistakes. The first round busts like Griffen Reinhart (# 4 2012) and Josh Ho-Sang (# 28 2014) deserve special mention.

Now, under the leadership of GM Lou Lamoriello, the islanders have new hopes for improvements in all aspects, including player development.

The islanders have had recent success stories with under-25s, including Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier, Ryan Pulock, and recent graduates Michael Dal Colle and Devon Toews, who are exempt from this ranking of their top ten candidates.

Lamoriello has inherited a strong prospect pool with good depth in all positions, including a spectacular design for 2018 with four choices in the first 43 picks.

The team has had a lot of success on the ice this season and fed the squad for the future with a deep pipeline. The hope that the islanders can return as a regular competing team is long overdue.

2019-20 Top 10 New York Islanders Outlook

1. Noah Dobson, D – New York Islander (NHL)

Age: 20

Ht / Wt: 6-4 / 183

Draft: 12th round in the first round of the draft for 2018

After a highly decorated junior career with a Hlinka gold medal, two QMJHL championships, two Memorial Cup championships and a playoff MVP, Dobson switched directly to the NHL in his first professional season. Although his stake was isolated, he only played in 17 games and was only visible for a few minutes in most games in which he played, he still made a good impression as a newcomer.

Dobson has everything, size, skating, smarts, leadership, competition, he is the whole package. Once he has established himself as a regular in the NHL, the upward trend is nothing less than a number one defender. He can play in all situations and should be a stabilizing force for the islanders in the coming years.

2.Ilya Sorokin, G – CSKA Moscow (KHL)

Age: 24

Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 176

Draft: 78th overall round in the third round of the 2014 draft

The two best goalkeepers from Russia are Rangers Igor Shesterkin (who just made his NHL debut) and Islanders Sorokin. Sorokin will see his KHL contract expire this season and the islanders will try to bring him to North America. With the expiring security contract, 33-year-old Thomas Greiss could apparently support the timing for his arrival.

Sorokin has dominated Russia for years and has won a KHL championship, Olympic gold, world junior silver and three bronze medals for world championships. If the islanders sign him, it won’t be long before he is the goalkeeper.

3. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW – Bridgeport Sound Tiger (AHL)

Age: 19 years

Ht / Wt: 5-11 / 187

Draft: 11th round in the first round of the draft for 2018

After his design and a season in the NCAA with Boston College, Wahlstrom ended the season in the AHL with promising three points in five games. His first professional season was also encouraging.

He started in the AHL and made his NHL debut after ten points in 14 games. Wahlstrom did not score a point in the nine games he played. He returned to the AHL and was loaned to Team USA for the World Juniors. While the United States failed to win the medal and was disappointed with the team result, Wahlstrom had five points in five games.

The sniper has made a quick transition to pro hockey and appears to be on the right course of development to be among the top six in the near future.

4.Sebastian Aho, D – Bridgeport Sound Tiger (AHL)

Age: 23

Ht / Wt: 5-10 / 177

Draft: 139th overall in the fifth round of the 2017 draft

The Swedish Sebastian Aho, not to be confused with the Finnish Sebastian Aho from the Carolina Hurricanes (NO relationship), is slowly making a name for himself! In its third season in North America now. Aho played in 22 NHL games as a rookie in North America in 2017-18 and has since been active between the AHL and the islanders. Last year was a development season when he played all 67 games in the AHL and completed a 46-point season. This year all of his games were played in the AHL, but he is currently being recalled with the islanders.

Aho is a mobile and offensive defender who is smart and reads well. His best asset is the coveted skills of the NHL defenders in today’s game. He is now ready for the NHL in a bottom six role with the benefit of more.

5. Kieffer Bellows, LW – Bridgeport Sound Tiger (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 194

Draft: A total of 19th in the first round of the 2016 draft

It was a bumpy ride for Bellows in its development. Bellows had an excellent design year when he played for the U18 national team and the WJC for the USA and won bronze. According to his design, Bellows played in the NCAA, where he fought with the Boston Terriers, but won gold at the WJC with the USA.

After his first year in the NCAA, he dropped out and played a year in the WHL, in which he regained his chance to score with 41 goals and dominated the WJC. The USA scored nine goals in seven games and won another bronze on the way.

Last year he became a professional, scoring just 12 goals and 19 points in 73 games. He recovered well this year and is one of the better players in a battered Sound Tigers team with 15 goals and 21 points in 39 games.

His low level of assistance is worrying, but he makes good use of his size, plays a dedicated physical game, and competes hard. He is one of the islanders with the best prospects. The trick will be when he has found consistency and is going in the right direction.

6. Bode Wilde, D – Bridgeport Sound Tiger (AHL)

Age: 19 years

Ht / Wt: 6-3 / 192

Draft: 41st round in the second round of the 2018 draft

Wilde is a large offensive defender who has been predicted as the first choice for most of his design year. He probably fell into the second round of Islanders because of cancer around his hockey sense. Wilde spent his postseason in the OHL, where he scored 70 points in 62 games with the Saginaw Spirit. It was a dominant achievement and reassuring for the islanders who saw solid development in his game.

Wilde is in the AHL in his rookie pro season and the adjustment is difficult. With just two assists in 16 games, he struggles to reach the score, but his minus of -5 is actually a promising value. The Sound Tigers are in last place at the Eastern Conference and have scored 41 more goals than they achieved together. The AHL is a top-class league and not easy for a 19-year-old defender. As it develops, patience will be crucial for the islanders. As you can see, Wilde has the NHL as a midfield defender who can kick off and play a physical game.

7. Simon Holmstrom, RW – Bridgeport Sound Tiger (AHL)

Age: 18 years

Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 183

Posted: 23rd overall tour of the design for 2019

The Islanders’ first choice in 2019 is another teenager who is struggling to adapt to life in the AHL. Holmstrom comes from Sweden, where he mainly played in SuperElit and only played two professional games in SHL. It is curious to see how he plays in the AHL as an 18-year-old, whether he plays pro-hockey at home or as a junior hockey in North America, the path most 18-year-olds follow.

Holmstrom missed just under a month and this injury probably cost him a role at Sweden in the WJC. His transition was four thousand miles from home and only 18 were good overall. While point production is limited to five points in 25 games, his ice skating and pace are excellent and his focus has been on strengthening his defensive game.

8. Otto Koivula, C – New York Islander (NHL)

Age: 21

Ht / Wt: 6-4 / 193

Draft: 120th overall round in the fourth round of the 2016 draft

Koivula has been a steady climber in the island population system since its 120th overall rank in 16. After two successful seasons in Liiga with Ilves, he moved to North America last year. As a rookie in the AHL, he scored 46 points in 69 games and at the same time made the transition to the Play Center.

Koivula is a strong muscle man with skillful, soft hands who plays a two-way game. His game in the AHL has not gone unnoticed and he is currently with the Islanders and has played in six games. He hasn’t scored a goal in less than eight minutes. Koivula may spend most of the remainder of the season in the AHL, but will apply for a full-time job in the NHL next year.

9. Linus Soderstrom, G – Bridgeport Sound Tiger (AHL)

Age: 23

Ht / Wt: 6-4 / 196

Draft: 95th overall round in the fourth round of the 2014 draft

Once classified as an elite prospectus, its stock has recently slumped due to injury. Soderstrom has failed all of last year and has played a total of 36 games in the last two seasons in the SHL. After his injury, he moved to North America and has only played in the ECHL. He was called to the AHL in mid-November, but still has to play a game.

The former SHL champion still has a long way to go to regain his frontrunner status and fight with Ilya Sorokin for the NHL season in the future.

10. Samuel Bolduc, D – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Age: 19 years

Ht / Wt: 6-4 / 212

Draft: 57th overall in the second round of the 2019 draft

The big defender gives his game a nice mix of size and skill. He plays a tough game but keeps it clean since his PIM sums are very low. His offensive game is still under construction, but his 23-40 points in added time are promising.

It will take Bolduc a few years in the AHL before he is ready to apply for an NHL job, but he has a good advantage.

