The Calgary Flames have a great list. Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk, Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm are all exceptional ice hockey players. The problem is simple. Depth. The Flames didn’t have enough depth to outperform the competition.

The Flames have a well-stocked farm system and it won’t be long before some of these prospects provide secondary help in the NHL.

But let’s take a look at the top ten potential customers in their system.

2019-20 Top 10 Calgary Flames outlook

1. Jakob Pelletier, LW, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

HT / WT: 5-9 / 161 lbs

Age: 18 years

Design: 26th overall in the 2019 design of the Calgary Flames

Jakob Pelletier easily becomes one of the most offensive talents in QMJHL. He plays in a loaded Moncton Wildcats team with Alexander Khovanov (potential customer from Minnesota Wild), Jared McIssac (potential customer from Detroit Red Wings), Axel Andersson (potential customer from Boston Bruins), Benoit-Olivier Groulx (potential customer from Anaheim Ducks) and Olivier Rodrigue (potential customer of Edmonton Oilers prospect).

Pelletier is very talented, but stands out. His raw snipers don’t go unnoticed. He has 20 goals this season and is well on his way to achieving his overall goal from last season (39). In addition, Pelletier is an unpredictable striker and will make smart passes off the boards to push the rush.

2. Juuso Välimäki, D, Calgary Flames (NHL)

HT / WT: 6-2 / 205 lbs

Age: 21

Design: 16th overall in the 2017 design of the Calgary Flames

The Finnish defender is very promising. He has a lot of advantages and may be the number one defender in Calgary in the future. But he still has a lot to do. Last season it turned out to be somewhat inconsistent. He spent some time playing for the Flames at the beginning of the 2018/19 season when Travis Hamonic was in the injected reserve. He was sent back to Stockton Heat when Hamonic was healthy, but was not too impressive in his short stay. Välimäki played for Calgary in several other games and played for the Flames in some playoff games. Overall, Välimäki is a special defender. He had his ups and downs with Calgary, but eventually the highs will be much greater than the lows. Flame fans just have to be patient.

If you look at the statistics, you will see that Välimäki was more effective in the AHL than in the NHL. In his 20-game stint with Stockton last season. He scored 4 goals and 10 assists. Not too shabby. When he played with Calgary in the NHL, he played 24 regular season games last year. On Hockey-Reference.com he scored 1 goal, 2 assists, 12 PIM, 3.6 S%, 15:29 ATOI, 21 hits, 43 blocks, 9 TKs, 14 GVs and 49.8 CF%. His statistics in Calgary were not bad, but his ownership figures should have been better given his average time on ice.

Unfortunately, Valimaki hasn’t played a single game this season. He had a sore ACL before the season and was on LITR.

Valimaki reminds me a lot of former Detroit Red Wings defender Nicklas Lidstrom. It’s great in transition, has a nasty wrist shot, and could be a real asset at both ends of the ice. He’ll be an elite defender, but the name of the game is patience. Don’t hurry up with him. He’ll produce over time.

3. Mathias Emilio Pettersen, C, University of Denver (NCAA)

HT / WT: 5-10 / 181 lbs

Age: 19 years

Draft: 167th in the 2018 draft of the Calgary Flames

Norwegian candidate Mathias Emilio Pettersen has a great second campaign for the University of Denver. He has scored seven goals and 17 assists in 26 games.

Pettersen has a high speed and is a robust playmaker. If he has the puck in the slot, he’ll crush you. He also has great hands and can deliver quick passes to his wingers.

The future is bright for Pettersen. If he continues to shine in Denver, he could make the leap into the AHL / NHL next season.

4. Adam Ruzicka, C / W, Stockton Heat (AHL)

HT / WT: 6-4 / 203 lbs

Age: 20

Draft: 109th in the 2017 draft of the Calgary Flames

Ruzicka is a talented striker. It is of great size and has good puck handling. The Slovakian citizen could be the next Jiri Hudler.

In his game with Sarnia Sting and Sudbury Wolves (both from the OHL) last season, he showed that he was definitely worth the choice between rounds in the 2017 draft. He played a total of 65 games and scored 35 goals and 43 assists. While these numbers are pretty impressive, you usually hope that older people will become even more dominant than the youth in the CHL. Unfortunately, this was not the case.

This season he played in the AHL for the Stockton Heat. In 39 games, he scored seven goals and eight assists.

Ruzicka will likely need another season or two in the AHL before he is ready to make the leap.

5. Milos Roman, C, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

HT / WT: 6-0 / 192 lbs

Age: 20

Draft: 122nd in the 2018 draft of the Calgary Flames

Roman is another talented Slovak striker who is part of the Calgary Flames farm system. His game is a bit inconsistent. There are sequences in which he dominates. He creates chances left and right. He will use his beautiful punch and wrist shot whenever possible. But sometimes his vision fails. He sneaks with the puck in high-traffic situations and tries to jump through, but often that’s not to his advantage. He’ll cough up the puck. If Roman can be a little more careful in high-traffic situations, his offensive production will increase.

Last season, Roman played 59 regular season games for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants. He scored 27 goals and 33 assists. But his offensive production wasn’t nearly the same in the playoffs. In 22 playoff games for the Giants, he scored 4 goals and 8 assists.

Roman’s offensive battles have continued this season. In 45 games he has 14 goals and 12 assists.

If Roman wants to cause a sensation later in the NHL, he has to be more consistent. There are too many red flags at the moment.

6. Martin Pospisil, C., Stockton Heat (AHL)

HT / WT: 6-2 / 183 lbs

Age: 20

Design: 105th overall in the 2018 design of the Calgary Flames

It is clear that the Calgary Flames love Slovak strikers. I previously wrote about Adam Ruzicka and Milo’s novel. This time we take a look at Martin Pospisil.

Pospisil is a power forward, but he has not yet grown into his role. He has to strengthen himself and build muscles in order to really become a power forward. EliteProspects weighed him at 183 pounds. The goal for him should be to get as close to £ 200 as possible.

When he’s on the ice, he’s proven to be a natural scorer. He loves going straight to the net and looking for the best chance to score.

Last season he played 44 games with the Musketeers, scoring 16 goals and 47 assists. Musketeer fans saw a huge improvement in Pospisil’s filming last season. Last season he played 49 games and scored 9 goals. Perhaps he will continue to develop his shooting next season and reach the 20-goal plateau.

This season, Pospisil has proven itself in eleven games and scored only one point. He’s also been out of the lineup since mid-October after a fight with Colers Cave from the Bakersfield Condors.

7. Dmitry Zavgorodniy, LW, Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

HT / WT: 5-9 / 174 lbs

Age: 19 years

Design: 198th overall in the 2018 design of the Calgary Flames

When you watch the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic play, you generally see Alexis LaFreniere and don’t normally look at Dmitry Zavgorodniy, who is from Omsk, Russia. But Zavgorodniy has shown fans that it is worth seeing.

In one of his first exhibition games with Flames, he played against the Edmonton Oilers and had an outstanding goal for Oilers’ goalkeeper prospect Oliver Rodrigue. In this short clip you can see how talented Zavgorodniy is. Its puck handling is excellent and its speed is electric. He is very similar to striker Zach Hyman from Toronto Maple Leafs and striker Brendan Lemieux from New York Rangers. He has great pace and puck handling and knows how to use both skills at the same time to score one goal after another.

Last season with the Oceanic, he proved Quebecers that he has a tough talent. In 67 games he scored 28 goals and 36 assists.

This season, Zavgorodniy has benefited from an outstanding Rimouski group like Alexis LaFrenière and Zachary Bolduc. In 25 games with the Oceanic he has scored 17 goals and 28 assists. Unfortunately, he has been injured since mid-November, but his offensive game this season is a good sign of his future.

8. Alexander Jelesin, RHD, Stockton Heat (AHL)

HT / WT: 5-11 / 192 lbs

Age: 23

Design: Not designed

The Russian defender who holds the record for the fastest goal in KHL history. He hasn’t played in the NHL yet but is just around the corner. The Calgary Flames have called Yelesin a few times since they came to North America, but as an injury insurance policy.

This season he has played in 31 games with the Stockton Heat and collected four points (one goal and three assists). While his offensive numbers are low, this is the norm for Yelesin as he is more of a physical game. The teams are always looking for a blue liner, especially a right-handed one that can be physical on the boards.

9. Artyom Zagidulin, G., Stockton Heat (AHL)

HT / WT: 6-2 / 176 lbs

Age: 24

Design: Not designed

Artyom Zagidulin is a butterfly goalkeeper. He hardly uses his blocker and loves to move from left to right to take out his opponents. It was very effective in Russia, but could not be transferred to the NHL as well. When it comes to NHL players, the strikers can lift the puck and take their corners. If Zagidulin doesn’t become a hybrid goalkeeper, he may not be successful in the NHL.

Although Zagidulin must become a hybrid network operator in order to be successful in North America, it was highly productive in Russia last season. In 25 games he scored 1.96 GAA and 0.924 SV%. He also appeared in 4 playoff games for Metallurg and scored an impressive 1.70 GAA and 0.928 SV%.

This season, Zagidulin is playing its first full season in North America with the Stockton Heat. After 23 net appearances, the Russian Net Minder has a GAA of 3.00 and an SV% of 0.900.

10. Filip Sveningsson, LW / RW, IK Oskarshamn (SHL)

HT / WT: 6-0 / 181 lbs

Age: 19 years

Design: A total of 202nd in the 2017 design of the Calgary Flames

Filip Sveningsson could be a gem. He has an extraordinary vision, knows how to choose his corners and has a gun. He’s also great at reading his opponents and finding the right time to check or intercept. The only downside is speed and skating. Sveningsson has to be faster if he wants to be successful in the NHL.

Sveningsson still had to skate, but had a solid season (last season) for IK Oskarshamn (Allsvenskan). The 19-year-old has played in 43 games, scoring 15 goals and 12 assists.

This season he plays in his first full season in the SHL with IK Oskarshamn. In 25 games he scored four points (two goals and two assists)

