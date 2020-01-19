advertisement

Washington Basketball blows a late lead over the Oregon Ducks at home. What are the takeaways when the huskies play in Pac-12?

Washington Basketball (12-7, 2-4) lost in extra time against the # 8 Ducks (15-4, 4-2) 64-61 in Seattle on Saturday. The Huskies ranked 52nd in the NET ranking, while the Ducks ranked 12th.

Oregon struggled in the first half when the Ducks were still lagging behind their 72-61 loss to Washington State on Thursday. Washington kept the visiting team at 25 points in the first half and led through 12 points that went into the locker room.

The huskies offense didn’t work much better. Washington has played Quade Green against Stanford without protection since January 9. Green is not academically approved for the winter quarter until mid-March. Similar to Washington’s Stanford game, the Ducks made a 15-2 run to eliminate a 48:34 husky lead within 10 minutes.

Senior Point Guard Payton Pritchard led the Ducks to victory again. Pritchard ended with 22 points on 6 for 12 shots from outside the bow. No one was taller than his 30-foot throwback dagger with 3.4 seconds of overtime.

Washington was led by newcomer Isaiah Stewart. Stewart won 25 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and 2 steals.

After Washington was swept into the Bay Area schools without green last week, many bracketologists were in the air with many questions. Their 64-56 win over Oregon State (# 54 NET) showed they weren’t fully roasted for the season. With a solid game against a top ten team, there is encouragement for Montlake. However, to be a competitor in the Pac-12, the huskies need to address the following issues.

