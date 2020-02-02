advertisement

Rutgers basketball played under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden and lost to a hot shooting team from Michigan. Here are some takeaways from the game.

Rutgers Basketball (16-6, 7-4) has never beaten the University of Michigan. Many people, including myself, thought that last night was the night the losing streak would end. After all, the # 25 Scarlet Knights have made the best start to the Big Ten game since they attended the conference and made a living with a strong defense.

All victories of the Rutgers conference were received in the Rutgers Athletic Center. Madison Square Garden is only 62 km away and fans of the Scarlet Knights are full of the garden, but unlike the RAC, the crowd was unable to lead their team to victory. Why?

Michigan initially used crisp ball movements and precise passes to disrupt the knights’ defense length. Michigan Point Guard Zavier Simpson gathered ten assists in one night where he was one point before a double-double. At least half of these tools came from feeding pick-and-rolls for simple color dots to center John Teske and his backup Austin Davis. The Michigan pass attack also triggered a three-point attack.

advertisement

Second, Brandon Johns Jr. and Eli Brooks lit it from the other side of the arc 53.8 percent (7-13). Outstanding perimeter and inside-out ball movements released Johns, Jr. and Brooks near the baseline wing, and they kept making Rutgers pay. The knights could not get to the shooter quickly enough to contest the shot. The rest of the Wolverines got involved and shot 47.4 percent from a distance as a team. In my game preview, I indicated that they had a terrible percentage of 28.2 field goals out of three during the Michigan conference record with 1-4 in the last five games. I think Michigan found the answer, at least for this game.

Eventually, inequality limited Rutger’s free-throw and enabled Michigan. Rutgers had five free throw attempts throughout the game. Whenever a knight tried to drive in the lane and attack the edge, Michigan overturned its defense and denied the shot. Four starters who weren’t named John Teske had one block, while Teske had two.

And Michigan didn’t foul its opponent, while Rutgers Michigan fouled a lot. As a team, Rutgers committed twenty-one fouls to twelve of Michigan. This allowed Michigan to score 16 points from free throws compared to Rutgers’ three points. Rutgers only lost the game by six points.

Next: Biggest takeaways of the week

Rutgers only have three home games this season. The Scarlet Knights need to find a way to win away from home, which is an extremely tough feat in the Big Ten. To win street wins, Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker have to contribute more insults than the three points they had last night. A ray of hope that I see on this roster is Jacob Young. The quick 6: 2 junior sparked the bench and contributed ten points to the overall result. Rutgers will play Maryland in College Park on Tuesday February 4th at 7pm. The game will air on FS1.

advertisement